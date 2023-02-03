ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

kqennewsradio.com

POLICE JAIL MAN IN ALLEGED STOLEN VEHICLE INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged stolen vehicle incident early Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 12:30 a.m. officers responded to the 3100 block of Northwest Aviation Drive regarding an individual who was allegedly caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle. The suspect, 37-year old Wesley...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED HARASSMENT AND TRESPASS INCIDENT

A Roseburg man was jailed by Roseburg Police following an alleged harassment and trespass incident Tuesday afternoon. An RPD report said at 5:45 p.m. a victim claimed that 35-year old Joshua Gunderson was trespassing on property in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway, and had pushed him. An officer arrested Gunderson. He was charged with harassment, second-degree criminal trespass and for a parole violation. Gunderson was detained without bail.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE ARREST MAN FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS/RESISTING INCIDENTS

Roseburg Police arrested a man for alleged trespass and resisting incidents late Friday. An RPD report said just after 10:30 p.m. the 43-year old was contacted while trespassing on railroad tracks in the 1100 block of Southeast Mill Street. He reportedly refused to comply with officers while being taken into custody.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT

A Roseburg man was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at 10:30 p.m. officers contacted the suspect for a second time in the 1100 block of Northwest Highland Street after a caller said the 35-year old was trying to fight people in the area. On the second contact officers allegedly saw the suspect shove another man, and he was detained on the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged disturbance on Monday. An RPD report said at 1:50 p.m. officers contacted the 35-year old in the 1300 block of Northeast Stephens Street after the incident. The suspect admitted to chasing a victim after an argument. In the process, he almost got hit by a van which was traveling through the parking lot. The man hit the hood of the vehicle and damaged it.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE CONTACT TWO MEN WITH WARRANTS

Roseburg Police contacted two men with warrants Tuesday morning. An RPD report said at 1:40 a.m. officers talked to a 35-year old in the 3100 block of Northwest Aviation Drive, knowing that probable cause existed to detain him. He was held for warrants for first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Child exploitation search warrant served at licensed marijuana farm

TRAIL, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a child exploitation search warrant at a licensed marijuana farm in Trail. According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home on the property. SOCET says the investigation started after...
TRAIL, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR PROHIBITED OUTDOOR BURNING

Roseburg Police cited a man for prohibited outdoor burning early Monday. The RPD report said at about 12:50 a.m. officers saw a large plume of smoke coming from the area of the Rowe Street bridge in the 900 block of Southeast Rowe Street and located a 22-year old who was tending a campfire. The suspect extinguished the fire, was cited and then was released.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING FIRE PIT INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following a fire pit incident on Saturday. An RPD report said just after 6:50 a.m. officers and the Roseburg Fire Department responded to the Gateway Community Garden in the 1600 block of Southeast Stephens Street after a caller said they had spotted smoke in the area.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUTHERLIN MAN JAILED ON WEAPONS CHARGES

Sutherlin Police jailed a man on weapons charges after being taken into custody on outstanding cases on Saturday afternoon. An SPD report said at 2:00 p.m. the 38-year old was detained for probable cause. During a search he was allegedly found to have multiple throwing knives concealed in the front pocket of the hoody he was wearing. One of knives was allegedly found to be sharpened on both edges. He was previously confirmed to be a felon.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DINT SEIZED NEARLY 289 GRAMS OF FENTANYL IN A TEN-DAY PERIOD

During a ten-day period in late January, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team conducted multiple investigations and seized nearly 289 grams of fentanyl. DINT Commander Rick McArthur said this included the seizure of:. *Approximately 53.8 grams of fentanyl January 19th. *Approximately 5 grams of fentanyl through two investigations and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Police say suspected burglar chased down, dropped stolen goods

EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are on the lookout for a suspected burglar after a resident reported finding them crouched in her shed and her husband chased them down, forcing them to drop stolen items, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the Eugene Police Department, officers were called out to...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED PAST THEFT

Roseburg Police jailed a man Thursday night for an alleged past theft incident. An RPD report said the 38-year old admitted to finding a wallet at a business in the 2500 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The suspect stated that he took the wallet because he thought it belonged to a family member. However, when he realized the wallet didn’t belong to that person, he failed to return it.
ROSEBURG, OR

