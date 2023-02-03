Sutherlin Police jailed a man on weapons charges after being taken into custody on outstanding cases on Saturday afternoon. An SPD report said at 2:00 p.m. the 38-year old was detained for probable cause. During a search he was allegedly found to have multiple throwing knives concealed in the front pocket of the hoody he was wearing. One of knives was allegedly found to be sharpened on both edges. He was previously confirmed to be a felon.

SUTHERLIN, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO