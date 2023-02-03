Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE JAIL MAN IN ALLEGED STOLEN VEHICLE INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged stolen vehicle incident early Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 12:30 a.m. officers responded to the 3100 block of Northwest Aviation Drive regarding an individual who was allegedly caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle. The suspect, 37-year old Wesley...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED HARASSMENT AND TRESPASS INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed by Roseburg Police following an alleged harassment and trespass incident Tuesday afternoon. An RPD report said at 5:45 p.m. a victim claimed that 35-year old Joshua Gunderson was trespassing on property in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway, and had pushed him. An officer arrested Gunderson. He was charged with harassment, second-degree criminal trespass and for a parole violation. Gunderson was detained without bail.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE ARREST MAN FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS/RESISTING INCIDENTS
Roseburg Police arrested a man for alleged trespass and resisting incidents late Friday. An RPD report said just after 10:30 p.m. the 43-year old was contacted while trespassing on railroad tracks in the 1100 block of Southeast Mill Street. He reportedly refused to comply with officers while being taken into custody.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Roseburg man was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at 10:30 p.m. officers contacted the suspect for a second time in the 1100 block of Northwest Highland Street after a caller said the 35-year old was trying to fight people in the area. On the second contact officers allegedly saw the suspect shove another man, and he was detained on the scene.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged disturbance on Monday. An RPD report said at 1:50 p.m. officers contacted the 35-year old in the 1300 block of Northeast Stephens Street after the incident. The suspect admitted to chasing a victim after an argument. In the process, he almost got hit by a van which was traveling through the parking lot. The man hit the hood of the vehicle and damaged it.
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE CONTACT TWO MEN WITH WARRANTS
Roseburg Police contacted two men with warrants Tuesday morning. An RPD report said at 1:40 a.m. officers talked to a 35-year old in the 3100 block of Northwest Aviation Drive, knowing that probable cause existed to detain him. He was held for warrants for first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree...
kpic
Child exploitation search warrant served at licensed marijuana farm
TRAIL, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a child exploitation search warrant at a licensed marijuana farm in Trail. According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home on the property. SOCET says the investigation started after...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR PROHIBITED OUTDOOR BURNING
Roseburg Police cited a man for prohibited outdoor burning early Monday. The RPD report said at about 12:50 a.m. officers saw a large plume of smoke coming from the area of the Rowe Street bridge in the 900 block of Southeast Rowe Street and located a 22-year old who was tending a campfire. The suspect extinguished the fire, was cited and then was released.
kpic
Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING FIRE PIT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a fire pit incident on Saturday. An RPD report said just after 6:50 a.m. officers and the Roseburg Fire Department responded to the Gateway Community Garden in the 1600 block of Southeast Stephens Street after a caller said they had spotted smoke in the area.
VIDEO: Man arrested after bursting through dealership door in stolen Jeep
A wanted Oregon man has been taken into custody after he allegedly broke into a Coos Bay car dealership, stole an SUV, drove it through the business’s garage door and sped away on Highway 101 as police officers looked on.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN MAN JAILED ON WEAPONS CHARGES
Sutherlin Police jailed a man on weapons charges after being taken into custody on outstanding cases on Saturday afternoon. An SPD report said at 2:00 p.m. the 38-year old was detained for probable cause. During a search he was allegedly found to have multiple throwing knives concealed in the front pocket of the hoody he was wearing. One of knives was allegedly found to be sharpened on both edges. He was previously confirmed to be a felon.
kpic
Over 288 grams of fentanyl seized by Douglas County authorities over 10-day period
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Throughout the end of January, detectives assigned to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) conducted multiple investigations over a ten-day period involving individuals distributing fentanyl throughout the community. On January 19, 2023, DINT investigated a case which resulted in the seizure of approximately 53.8 grams of...
kpic
Coos Bay Police: Stolen vehicle, suspect located thanks to alert citizen
UPDATE: Coos Bay Police say the vehicle was located and the suspect was taken into custody. In a press release, police say a citizen who had seen the press release detailing the theft on Facebook spotted the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in Newport at 6:00 p.m. Newport Police...
kezi.com
Douglas County law enforcement carries out several fentanyl seizures over 10-day period
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- A total of more than 10 ounces of fentanyl were seized in several operations in a 10-day stretch at the end of January, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team reported. According to the DINT, they conducted multiple investigations between January 19 and January 29 involving people believed...
kqennewsradio.com
DINT SEIZED NEARLY 289 GRAMS OF FENTANYL IN A TEN-DAY PERIOD
During a ten-day period in late January, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team conducted multiple investigations and seized nearly 289 grams of fentanyl. DINT Commander Rick McArthur said this included the seizure of:. *Approximately 53.8 grams of fentanyl January 19th. *Approximately 5 grams of fentanyl through two investigations and...
kezi.com
Police say suspected burglar chased down, dropped stolen goods
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are on the lookout for a suspected burglar after a resident reported finding them crouched in her shed and her husband chased them down, forcing them to drop stolen items, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the Eugene Police Department, officers were called out to...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED PAST THEFT
Roseburg Police jailed a man Thursday night for an alleged past theft incident. An RPD report said the 38-year old admitted to finding a wallet at a business in the 2500 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The suspect stated that he took the wallet because he thought it belonged to a family member. However, when he realized the wallet didn’t belong to that person, he failed to return it.
KVAL
Coos County Police arrest Coos Bay man after he had broken into ex-girlfriends home
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested a Coos Bay man after he had broken into his ex-girlfriends home and assaulted her. CCSO says on January 29 their dispatch center received a call about an assault that had occurred on Wygant Road, near the City of Coos Bay.
kptv.com
Surveillance video shows man drive Jeep through dealership garage door in Coos Bay, Oregon
A crew member remains missing and two others were rescued from crab boat that sank near Willapa Bay in southwest Washington on Sunday evening. Chocolate for Congo returns for a 10th year to help communities in the Democratic Republic of Congo thrive. New bill would create sustainable source of funding...
Comments / 2