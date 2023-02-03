Read full article on original website
Metro employees caught between violence and duty to public safety after waves of shootings
Washington Metro employees are concerned over the rising levels of violence conflicting with public safety after a shooting left one of their members dead.
WJLA
Metro tests out new 'saloon-style' fare gates, riders share their thoughts
WASHINGTON (7News) — Recently, Metro began testing a new “saloon door” style fare gate aimed at deterring fare evasion, which Metro says costs the transit agency tens of millions of dollars a year. The test is going on at Fort Totten, where for several months, Metro has...
WJLA
Traffic Alert | Road closures for National Governors Association meetings in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — The National Governors Association (NGA) Winter Meetings are taking place in Washington, D.C. from Thursday through Saturday. As a result, a number of traffic restrictions will be in place in the District this week. Governors will join federal officials and leaders from business, academia and philanthropy...
WJLA
Man found shot near Navy Yard Metro Station, police looking for grey BMW: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man suffering from at least one gunshot wound was found near the Navy Yard Metro Station Tuesday evening after the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said he was shot more than two miles away in Southeast D.C. The man was shot in the 2600 block...
Former vice chair of DC's Police Union arrested for working second job at Whole Foods
WASHINGTON — The former vice chair of the D.C. Police Union was arrested Saturday for fraud. According to court documents, Medgar Webster Sr. worked a second job at Whole Foods while on the clock with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The court documents say Webster worked at two Whole...
Man dead, woman arrested after domestic incident in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested a woman after a domestic fight left a man dead Monday evening. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 4200 block of 7th St. SE around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Anthony Thomas, Sr. shot inside an apartment. […]
DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate
WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
fox5dc.com
Chevy Chase homeowner says Audi SUV stolen despite key fob in house
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating after at least three high-end vehicles were confirmed stolen early Monday in Northwest. The problem with one of those thefts: the Audi owner says their keys were still inside their home!. The Audi theft, police said, happened just before 5 a.m. Monday morning along...
WJLA
ANC Commissioner Kendall Simmons convicted for hit-and-run crash on stolen motorcycle
WASHINGTON (7News) — A DC Superior Court jury this week convicted an ANC Commissioner of three felonies and three misdemeanors in a case from more than three years ago. Kendall Simmons, who is and was an ANC Commissioner in Ward 8, fled the scene of an accident in September 2019. Simmons, riding on a stolen motorcycle, crashed into the car of an elderly woman at 22nd and Alabama Southeast. It destroyed the motorcycle, but Simmons got up, hopped on the back of a companion’s motorcycle and fled the scene.
Lansing Daily
Boys Aged 12 and 15 Stab Gas Station Worker to Death: Police
Two juvenile boys have been charged with the stabbing death of a gas station employee. The incident occurred early Thursday morning in Clinton, Maryland, with Prince George’s County Police being called to the scene at around 4:40 a.m. Upon arriving at the gas station, officers found an employee, 37-year-old Israel Akingbesote, suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
DC Police investigate Georgetown stabbing
WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in Georgetown late Tuesday night. Police are still looking for who is responsible. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of the 1500 block of 34th Street Northwest, near Georgetown University for a report of a stabbing around 10 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which were described as not life-threatening. The man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, police said.
Remember Me? Suspect Robs D.C. Chocolate House Two Days In A Row
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating two robberies that took place on Thursday and Friday at The Chocolate House in Northwest D.C. and the robbery of a nearby salon. Early Thursday morning the suspect entered the Sweet Shop at the 1900 Block of 18th Street. The suspect threatened the employee and demanded money. He then grabbed the cash register before leaving the scene. Friday evening at 7:17 pm, the suspect entered the same retailer, threatened store employees, took the money, and left the scene. He then entered a salon on the 2200 Block of 19th The post Remember Me? Suspect Robs D.C. Chocolate House Two Days In A Row appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Georgia Avenue; Driver Remains on Scene
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Montgomery County Police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Sunday night in Aspen Hill. According to MCPD, “At approximately 7:37 p.m., officers responded to the area of Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue for the report of a pedestrian struck. The...
mocoshow.com
Collision Involving Box Truck and Ride On Bus Shuts Down Southbound I-270 Monday Night
Southbound I-270 is currently closed before exit 10 as the result of a traffic collision that occurred Monday night around 9:30pm. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, the incident happened on Southbound I-270 near I-370/Sam Eig Highway (Exit 9) and involved a box truck and Ride On bus. Hazmat has been called to the scene due to fluid spill and there is a large amount of debris on the highway. Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer reports one adult has been transported by EMS with Priority 2 trauma. We will post an update when additional information is available. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
fox5dc.com
Pedestrian killed crossing Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say a person was struck and killed by a vehicle in Montgomery County Sunday. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue in Silver Spring. Officers say a vehicle traveling northbound on Georgia Avenue struck the person described by police only...
dcnewsnow.com
Person Taken to Hospital After Apartment Fire in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Fire/Rescue put out a fire in an apartment building along Little River Turnpike in the Annandale area on Feb. 5, 2023. One person who lived in the building had to be taken to the hospital. Person Taken to Hospital After Apartment Fire in …. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue put...
Man Critically Injured In D.C. Stabbing, Suspect In Custody
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was stabbed on Saturday afternoon in Southeast D.C. The incident happened at the 2500 Block of N Street. Just before 1:30 pm, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a report of a stabbing. At the residence, police found an adult man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and remains in critical condition. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. 40-year-old Herbert Young of D.C. was arrested on Saturday and charged with the stabbing. According to detectives, the The post Man Critically Injured In D.C. Stabbing, Suspect In Custody appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Where to get a Philly cheesesteak in the DC area
WASHINGTON - Eagles fans wishing for a taste of Philadelphia here in the D.C. area are in luck. While there may not be a Pat vs. Geno's rivalry in the District, there are plenty of spots to get your fix for a ‘whiz wit,’ or any other cheesesteak variation you might prefer.
WJLA
Prince George's Co. attorney creates business to connect Black community to Black lawyers
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — "Today is Justis Connection's birthday!" Kisha Brown cheerfully told her Instagram followers on Jan. 11. The social media post marked the second anniversary of a service the former civil rights attorney felt compelled to launch. "Justis Connection is the first online Black attorney referral...
Three Men Shot In Southeast D.C. Saturday Night
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three men were shot on Saturday night in Southeast D.C. The incident happened at the 3800 Block of South Capitol Street. Shortly before 11 pm, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival police found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. All three men were conscious and breathing and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition and identity of the men are unknown at this time. A suspect was taken into custody but was later released. If you have any information about the shooting, please call the The post Three Men Shot In Southeast D.C. Saturday Night appeared first on Shore News Network.
