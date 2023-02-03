ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC News Now

Man dead, woman arrested after domestic incident in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested a woman after a domestic fight left a man dead Monday evening. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 4200 block of 7th St. SE around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Anthony Thomas, Sr. shot inside an apartment. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate

WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Chevy Chase homeowner says Audi SUV stolen despite key fob in house

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating after at least three high-end vehicles were confirmed stolen early Monday in Northwest. The problem with one of those thefts: the Audi owner says their keys were still inside their home!. The Audi theft, police said, happened just before 5 a.m. Monday morning along...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

ANC Commissioner Kendall Simmons convicted for hit-and-run crash on stolen motorcycle

WASHINGTON (7News) — A DC Superior Court jury this week convicted an ANC Commissioner of three felonies and three misdemeanors in a case from more than three years ago. Kendall Simmons, who is and was an ANC Commissioner in Ward 8, fled the scene of an accident in September 2019. Simmons, riding on a stolen motorcycle, crashed into the car of an elderly woman at 22nd and Alabama Southeast. It destroyed the motorcycle, but Simmons got up, hopped on the back of a companion’s motorcycle and fled the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
Lansing Daily

Boys Aged 12 and 15 Stab Gas Station Worker to Death: Police

Two juvenile boys have been charged with the stabbing death of a gas station employee. The incident occurred early Thursday morning in Clinton, Maryland, with Prince George's County Police being called to the scene at around 4:40 a.m. Upon arriving at the gas station, officers found an employee, 37-year-old Israel Akingbesote, suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim
CLINTON, MD
WUSA9

DC Police investigate Georgetown stabbing

WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in Georgetown late Tuesday night. Police are still looking for who is responsible. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of the 1500 block of 34th Street Northwest, near Georgetown University for a report of a stabbing around 10 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which were described as not life-threatening. The man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Remember Me? Suspect Robs D.C. Chocolate House Two Days In A Row

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating two robberies that took place on Thursday and Friday at The Chocolate House in Northwest D.C. and the robbery of a nearby salon. Early Thursday morning the suspect entered the Sweet Shop at the 1900 Block of 18th Street. The suspect threatened the employee and demanded money. He then grabbed the cash register before leaving the scene. Friday evening at 7:17 pm, the suspect entered the same retailer, threatened store employees, took the money, and left the scene. He then entered a salon on the 2200 Block of 19th
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Collision Involving Box Truck and Ride On Bus Shuts Down Southbound I-270 Monday Night

Southbound I-270 is currently closed before exit 10 as the result of a traffic collision that occurred Monday night around 9:30pm. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, the incident happened on Southbound I-270 near I-370/Sam Eig Highway (Exit 9) and involved a box truck and Ride On bus. Hazmat has been called to the scene due to fluid spill and there is a large amount of debris on the highway. Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer reports one adult has been transported by EMS with Priority 2 trauma. We will post an update when additional information is available. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
fox5dc.com

Pedestrian killed crossing Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say a person was struck and killed by a vehicle in Montgomery County Sunday. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue in Silver Spring. Officers say a vehicle traveling northbound on Georgia Avenue struck the person described by police only...
SILVER SPRING, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Person Taken to Hospital After Apartment Fire in Fairfax County

Fairfax County Fire/Rescue put out a fire in an apartment building along Little River Turnpike in the Annandale area on Feb. 5, 2023. One person who lived in the building had to be taken to the hospital. Person Taken to Hospital After Apartment Fire in …. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue put...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

Man Critically Injured In D.C. Stabbing, Suspect In Custody

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was stabbed on Saturday afternoon in Southeast D.C. The incident happened at the 2500 Block of N Street. Just before 1:30 pm, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a report of a stabbing. At the residence, police found an adult man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and remains in critical condition. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. 40-year-old Herbert Young of D.C. was arrested on Saturday and charged with the stabbing. According to detectives, the
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Where to get a Philly cheesesteak in the DC area

WASHINGTON - Eagles fans wishing for a taste of Philadelphia here in the D.C. area are in luck. While there may not be a Pat vs. Geno's rivalry in the District, there are plenty of spots to get your fix for a ‘whiz wit,’ or any other cheesesteak variation you might prefer.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Three Men Shot In Southeast D.C. Saturday Night

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three men were shot on Saturday night in Southeast D.C. The incident happened at the 3800 Block of South Capitol Street. Shortly before 11 pm, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival police found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. All three men were conscious and breathing and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition and identity of the men are unknown at this time. A suspect was taken into custody but was later released. If you have any information about the shooting, please call the
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Washington, DC
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that's the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

