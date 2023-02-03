Fort Worth Police asking for help in identifying driver who killed pedestrian
Fort Worth Police are asking for your help in finding the driver who killed a pedestrian late last month.
Police say at 7:00 p.m. on January 25th, a man, who the Tarrant County medical examiner's office identified as Mark Walker, 57, was trying to cross Wichita Street when he was hit by a white Chevrolet full-size crew cab pickup.
The driver never stopped, and Walker died at JPS Hospital a half hour later.
A surveillance camera captured an image of the pickup, but the license plate is impossible to make out.
If you have any information, call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4868, and reference report number 230006566.
