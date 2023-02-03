Did the Nets’ blockbuster trade Sunday tip the hourglass on Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn tenure?. It’s a scenario at least one team reportedly is prepared for. The Nets reportedly traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks four days ahead of the NBA trade deadline, which leaves Durant without a superstar running mate in the Big Apple. Time will tell how Irving’s trade impacts Durant’s commitment to Brooklyn, but considering the superstar forward wanted a change of scenery as recently as last summer, his optimism about the future of the franchise might be back down to a low level.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO