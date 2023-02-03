Read full article on original website
Kyrie Might Be Traded Away By Mavs? Wait - What?
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Only Offered Russell Westbrook And One First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving
Lakers' offer for Kyrie Irving has been revealed.
James Harden Made A Cold Response To Kyrie Irving Getting Traded To The Mavericks
James Harden had an uninterested answer to the news of Kyrie Irving getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Brooklyn Nets reportedly pursuing 2nd blockbuster deal before NBA trade deadline: 4 possible targets
The Brooklyn Nets were one-half of the biggest trade so far this season, and it looks very likely that the
BREAKING: Kyrie Irving Has Been Traded
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
Beloved Kentucky Basketball Usher Fired for Action Toward Florida Fans
Well, Rupp Arena has lost one Blue Coat. The ushers are a staple at Kentucky basketball games, but one man just lost his gig. After the ESPN cameras caught Doug giving a rowdy group of Florida Gators fans the bird, the University of Kentucky stepped in. For those that aren’t...
Anthony Davis Ripped As Video Shows Lackluster Reaction To LeBron James’ Feat
LeBron James brought everyone at Crypto.com Arena to their feet Tuesday night when the Los Angeles Lakers superstar knocked down a third-quarter fadeaway to make himself the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Well, everyone besides Lakers teammate Anthony Davis. A video from behind the Lakers bench surfaced after James made...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Kyrie Irving Speaks Out After Mavericks-Nets Blockbuster Trade
Kyrie Irving apparently will join the Mavericks without any bad blood for his now-former team. Irving reportedly asked out of Brooklyn on Friday, and two days later, the Nets fulfilled the superstar guard’s request. Dallas on Sunday reportedly acquired Irving from Brooklyn in exchange for two role players and three draft picks, including an unprotected first-rounder in 2029.
Paul Pierce’s Tweets As LeBron James Broke Record Were Wild Ride
Paul Pierce took a victory lap Tuesday night when the NBA ushered in a new scoring king. With 38 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena, LeBron James became the new all-time scoring leader in league history. James passed fellow Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whose 38,387 career points served as the record ever since 1989 when the Hall of Fame big man played his final season with the Purple Gold.
NBA Rumors: This Team Prepared To Pursue Nets Star Kevin Durant
Did the Nets’ blockbuster trade Sunday tip the hourglass on Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn tenure?. It’s a scenario at least one team reportedly is prepared for. The Nets reportedly traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks four days ahead of the NBA trade deadline, which leaves Durant without a superstar running mate in the Big Apple. Time will tell how Irving’s trade impacts Durant’s commitment to Brooklyn, but considering the superstar forward wanted a change of scenery as recently as last summer, his optimism about the future of the franchise might be back down to a low level.
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Took Loss To Celtics Harder Than 2018 Game 1 Vs. Warriors
LeBron James took a lot of heat for how he reacted to a missed call in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ loss to the Boston Celtics on Jan. 28. The referees missed a call on Jayson Tatum in the final seconds of Boston’s game against Los Angeles at TD Garden that forced overtime where the Celtics ultimately sealed the win.
Matt Barnes Shares Message For Red Sox Fans Following Trade
The Red Sox traded veteran reliever Matt Barnes on Jan. 30, bringing his tenure in Boston to an end after nine seasons, which included a World Series win in 2018. Barnes was sent to the Miami Marlins in a swap of veteran relievers, and on Tuesday, he officially closed the chapter with an Instagram post thanking Red Sox Nation for their support.
Eagles Star Reflects On Matt Patricia ‘Disrespect’ During Lions Tenure
Philadelphia Eagles five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay continues to be fueled by the words of former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia. Slay, who spend his first seven seasons in Detroit including two under Patricia, won’t soon forget the “disrespect” he felt upon Patricia’s arrival.
Women's Basketball Player Believed To Be In Home Destroyed By Earthquake
A scary earthquake hit Turkey and Syria early Monday morning A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck both countries and left over 1,500 people dead after it leveled numerous buildings. The death toll could rise even higher as rescuers try to search for more people buried under the debris. ...
How Jayson Tatum’s Son Helped Lift Celtics Spirits After Loss To Suns
The Celtics suffered a disappointing loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, but one person in particular was able to put the Boston locker room in a better mood. Deuce Tatum, the 5-year-old son of Jayson Tatum, is frequently seen courtside taking in Celtics games and often becoming the star of the show. His time to shine came after Friday’s loss when Deuce was just trying to catch up to his dad.
Adam Sandler Responds To David Pastrnak’s ‘Happy Gilmore’ Tribute
The Boston Bruins have gained a number of new fans during their historic start including “Happy Gilmore” himself. David Pastrnak was one of the Bruins’ representatives at NHL All-Star Weekend in South Florida as he took part in the Breakaway Challenge on Friday night. Drawing inspiration from a historic figure in Bruins history, the 26-year-old donned a retro Bruins jersey with “Gilmore 18” on the back.
Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Can Ceddanne Rafaela Exceed Insane 2022 Season?
Unlike some prospects who are graded off of potential, Rafaela already has a calling card. “His defense is absolutely insane,” Ian Cundall, director of scouting for SoxProspects.com, recently told NESN.com. “He is probably the best defensive prospect I’ve seen in years for the Red Sox. Especially when you consider he moved to center a year and a half ago.”
