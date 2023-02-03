ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Kyrie Irving Speaks Out After Mavericks-Nets Blockbuster Trade

Kyrie Irving apparently will join the Mavericks without any bad blood for his now-former team. Irving reportedly asked out of Brooklyn on Friday, and two days later, the Nets fulfilled the superstar guard’s request. Dallas on Sunday reportedly acquired Irving from Brooklyn in exchange for two role players and three draft picks, including an unprotected first-rounder in 2029.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Paul Pierce’s Tweets As LeBron James Broke Record Were Wild Ride

Paul Pierce took a victory lap Tuesday night when the NBA ushered in a new scoring king. With 38 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena, LeBron James became the new all-time scoring leader in league history. James passed fellow Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whose 38,387 career points served as the record ever since 1989 when the Hall of Fame big man played his final season with the Purple Gold.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NBA Rumors: This Team Prepared To Pursue Nets Star Kevin Durant

Did the Nets’ blockbuster trade Sunday tip the hourglass on Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn tenure?. It’s a scenario at least one team reportedly is prepared for. The Nets reportedly traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks four days ahead of the NBA trade deadline, which leaves Durant without a superstar running mate in the Big Apple. Time will tell how Irving’s trade impacts Durant’s commitment to Brooklyn, but considering the superstar forward wanted a change of scenery as recently as last summer, his optimism about the future of the franchise might be back down to a low level.
BROOKLYN, NY
NESN

Matt Barnes Shares Message For Red Sox Fans Following Trade

The Red Sox traded veteran reliever Matt Barnes on Jan. 30, bringing his tenure in Boston to an end after nine seasons, which included a World Series win in 2018. Barnes was sent to the Miami Marlins in a swap of veteran relievers, and on Tuesday, he officially closed the chapter with an Instagram post thanking Red Sox Nation for their support.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Jayson Tatum’s Son Helped Lift Celtics Spirits After Loss To Suns

The Celtics suffered a disappointing loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, but one person in particular was able to put the Boston locker room in a better mood. Deuce Tatum, the 5-year-old son of Jayson Tatum, is frequently seen courtside taking in Celtics games and often becoming the star of the show. His time to shine came after Friday’s loss when Deuce was just trying to catch up to his dad.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Adam Sandler Responds To David Pastrnak’s ‘Happy Gilmore’ Tribute

The Boston Bruins have gained a number of new fans during their historic start including “Happy Gilmore” himself. David Pastrnak was one of the Bruins’ representatives at NHL All-Star Weekend in South Florida as he took part in the Breakaway Challenge on Friday night. Drawing inspiration from a historic figure in Bruins history, the 26-year-old donned a retro Bruins jersey with “Gilmore 18” on the back.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Can Ceddanne Rafaela Exceed Insane 2022 Season?

Unlike some prospects who are graded off of potential, Rafaela already has a calling card. “His defense is absolutely insane,” Ian Cundall, director of scouting for SoxProspects.com, recently told NESN.com. “He is probably the best defensive prospect I’ve seen in years for the Red Sox. Especially when you consider he moved to center a year and a half ago.”
BOSTON, MA
NESN

