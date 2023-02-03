ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

CBS Miami

Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing classmate 114 times

ST. AUGUSTINE - A Florida teenager faces a possible life sentence after he pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times and leaving her body in a wooded area near their homes in 2021. The plea came as jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Aiden Fucci, who was 14 when Tristyn Bailey was killed, prosecutors said. "I just want to say I plead guilty and I'm sorry for the Bailey family and my family," Fucci, 16, told the judge in St. Augustine on Monday morning. The judge accepted the guilty...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Lansing Daily

Florida Mom Killed, 7-Year-Old in Hospital After Family Feud Shootout

A mother in Florida was shot and killed following a shootout between her boyfriend and ex-partner that also resulted in her daughter being rushed to the hospital, according to reports. The mother, identified as Nicolshia Washington, 25, died at Mease Countryside Hospital after the shooting at her apartment on Sunday, according to a News Channel … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Can impartial jury be found in Aiden Fucci case? | Legal analyst on challenges for state, defense as accused Tristyn Bailey killer goes on trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Aiden Fucci’s murder trial begins this morning with jury selection. The St. Johns County teen is accused of murdering his 13 year old classmate Tristyn Bailey. First Coast News Legal Analyst, Janet Johnson provided insight into the jury selection process and what may be expected.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Photos: Car crashes into St. Augustine FPL Substation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car crashed into a Florida Power & Light Substation in St. Augustine early on Wednesday morning. St. Johns County deputies responded to a potential vehicle burglary in progress. When they entered the parking lot of the reported burglary, two vehicles sped away and eventually crashed. One of the cars that fled smashed into the FPL substation after turning at S.R. 16 and Lewis Speedway.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect killed, trooper hurt during Florida chase, shootout

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida trooper was shot in the torso, and a suspect was fatally shot, during a chase and an exchange of gunfire between troopers and two men suspected of trying to steal a pickup truck on a highway. Authorities said Saturday that the two suspects had been attempting to steal the pickup truck on Interstate 75, or items in the vehicle, when they were interrupted by a trooper and fled northbound in another truck. During the pursuit, the men fired several times at the trooper’s vehicle. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and the trooper was airlifted to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
FLORIDA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Florida Woman Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bank After Arrest

According to the allegations made in the lawsuit, a retired teacher named Linda Stephens, who is now 70 years old, received a fractured nose while being arrested following an incident that occurred at the MidFlorida Credit Union. After being arrested in what is being referred to as yet another instance...
BARTOW, FL
