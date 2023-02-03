Read full article on original website
Related
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
People In Minnesota + Wisconsin Tend To Marry Locals
Apparently, a report in The Washington Post (Paywall) from 2017-2021 showed that people in Minnesota and Wisconsin fell in the top ten of states who marry people from the same state. In a way, it makes sense because you most likely are going to meet someone in the town or city you live in and a majority of people stay in the place they grew up in.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota
A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero
Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
A Poor Bear Was Stuck In An Icy Culvert In Minnesota For Three Days
Bears in Minnesota are still hibernating, but unfortunately, one bear got woken up early. According to Northern News Now a bear in Wannaska, Minnesota was hibernating in a culvert under a road when the area filled with melting snow and ice trapping the poor bear for days. Witnesses who reported...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Minnesota Senate Confirms MNDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger
It's finally official - even though she's been on the job and serving in the role for almost a year. With bipartisan support, the Minnesota Senate voted to confirm Nancy Daubenberger into her role as Commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Daubenberger was appointed to the agencies top role by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan nine months ago - in May 2022. The vote to approve on February 6 makes the appointment official.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Dog Dumped At Wisconsin Shelter In Freezing Cold Overnight
Last Friday a video camera caught a man pulling up to a shelter in Wisconsin when it was closed and tying the dog by his leash to the door and taking off. The temperatures were freezing and you can see in the video the dog trying to follow his owner but he could not move past the length of his leash.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
DPS Warns Of Growing Sextortion Threat Facing Minnesota Families
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is sounding the alarm about the growing financial sextortion threat facing Minnesota families. They say that sextortion scenarios are being played out every day in homes around Minnesota. If you're unfamiliar with what sextortion is, it's when someone tricks a person into sending them explicit photos and then demands something in return for not sharing the photos. The extortionist often demands more pictures, videos, and meetings for sex acts or money. The recent rise in cases has primarily been financial sextortion, which is blackmail.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Minnesota DNR Providing Reimbursement Of Well Interference Costs From 2021 Drought
The drought of 2021 impacted a lot of Northland residents and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications to reimburse people who paid for costs associated with restoring a water supply as a result of a well interference. The DNR is encouraging well owners, high-capacity water appropriators,...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Minnesota + Wisconsin Residents Urged To Stop Using Specific Brands Of Eye Drops – Blindness + Deaths Reported
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued an urgent message regarding a specific brand of eye drops that are involved in a "multistate cluster of infections". While the investigation is currently ongoing, they are sharing that these infections are very serious in nature - involving blindness and even one reported death caused by a bloodstream infection.
Check Out Photos Of How The Amish Ice Fish In Minnesota With Sweet Wagon House
I doubt you'll find a better-built fish house than this one spotted on a Minnesota Lake. I've never personally witnessed Amish people ice fishing, but that's what happened this last weekend. Photos were posted to an ice fishing group commending the Amish on their handy work. A lot of people...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
World’s Heaviest Ball Of Twine In Wisconsin Needs Help Moving
In the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, like many others that were limited on what we could do, we were on a mission to find more outdoorsy activities. This included more motorcycle rides because that is something me and the wife both enjoy, and we can take the kiddo too.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Whoa! Watch Viral Video Showing Crystal Clear Ice Formed on Lake Superior
A video has gone viral this week and for good reason. It's not often you see crystal clear ice formed over a body of water, but that's what happened recently on Lake Superior. According to a report by FOX 9, the clear ice was discovered on February 1, 2023, over Lake Superior's Munising Bay in Michigan. Chelsey Tweedale was there to capture the moment and take a stroll on the ice, which she estimated was five to six inches thick at the time.
WATCH Five Players Get Ejected From Timberwolves + Magic Game
During Saturday night's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic, 5 players ended up getting ejected with a few being fined by the NBA. Just a few weeks after fight night at the Minnesota Wild game against the Philadelphia Flyers, another professional Minnesota sports team got in a tussle. Punches were flown in the third quarter of the Magic and Timberwolves game on Saturday, February 4th, 2023.
Watch Jared Allen’s Curling Team Upset Duluthian John Shuster’s Team At U.S. Championships
Former Minnesota Vikings star Jared Allen has dreams of becoming an Olympic curler, something he is taking very seriously. Those who thought he wouldn't have a chance are likely rethinking that now. Allen is currently competing in the U.S. Championships in Denver on a curling team skippered by Minnesota native...
Minnesota Vikings Hire Brian Flores As New Defensive Coordinator
Less than three weeks removed from the Minnesota Vikings parting ways with their 2022/2023 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, the team has reportedly hired his replacement. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Vikings have finalized a deal to hire Brian Flores, who was the linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 0