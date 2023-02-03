Read full article on original website
Oswego County New York Air National Guard Promotions
LATHAM, NY – Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Kevin Allen from Central Square, N.Y., and assigned to the wing’s...
Dec And Partners Conduct Second Year Of Adirondack Moose Research Project
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced the second year of a moose research project in the Adirondack region. This year, 19 moose were fitted with GPS collars as part of a multi-year project assessing moose health and population. DEC partnered with...
Oswego County Joins Statewide High Visibility Engagement Campaign
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County STOP-DWI Interim Coordinator Robert Lighthall announced today that Oswego County police agencies will participate in a special campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. The statewide STOP-DWI high visibility engagement campaign begins Friday, Feb. 10 and runs through Monday, Feb. 13.
DEC Seeks Public Input On Draft Forest Preserve Work Plan Policy
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is seeking public input on a newly developed policy to guide how DEC evaluates and reviews work plans for projects in the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserve. The draft Commissioner Policy is available for public comment until Feb. 27.
DEC Reminds Visitors To State Lands To Love Our New York Lands And Leave No Trace™
OSWEGO – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today reminded visitors to the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserves and all State lands to recreate safely and responsibly and practice Leave No Trace™ this winter. Everyone who recreates on New York’s State lands has a responsibility...
Gillibrand Previews State Of The Union Address
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a virtual press conference ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address to share what she hopes to hear from the president about the implementation of his major accomplishments and vision going forward. Senator Gillibrand is expecting the...
Black History Month Exhibit Opens In NYS Capitol
ALBANY – Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy today announced that the 2023 Black History Month exhibit in the New York State Capitol places a spotlight on the first Black elected officials to serve New York in the State Legislature, their legislative priorities, and accomplishments. The exhibit is located in the Governor’s Reception Room on the Capitol’s second floor and will run through the end of February.
National Grid Prepares For Forecasted Bitterly Cold Temperatures Across Upstate New York
CNY – National Grid is extending evening, overnight and weekend work shifts in preparation for a weather forecast that calls for bitterly cold temperatures, including sub-zero wind chills, across portions of upstate New York through Sunday. “We’re monitoring the weather reports and taking steps to make sure we’re ready...
It’s Not Too Late: Heating Assistance Programs Still Available For Income-Qualified Customers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Winter’s control over upstate New York continues and National Grid reminds its customers to take advantage of programs that can help them pay and manage their winter energy bills as part of its Winter Customer Savings Initiative. “The impact of higher energy supply costs is...
Plenty Of Work Ahead As The State Budget Process Begins
ALBANY – Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Executive Budget proposal, delivered earlier this week, sets another record high for state spending. But while spending big, the $227 billion proposal falls short on specific measures designed to reduce our cost of living. To put the plan in context, Gov. Hochul is calling for 50% more in spending than the proposed budget in Florida, yet New York has 2.5 million fewer people.
The NYS Cancer Services Program Saves Lives
Cancer screening can save lives. It can find cancer early when treatment works best, and screening for cervical and colorectal cancer can also stop cancer from starting. In the last year, the CSP served over 23,000 people across the State, providing screening and follow-up tests, referral to treatment, and client support through case management services.
A Champion For New York’s Dairy Farmers, Senator Gillibrand Announces Dairy Priorities For 2023 Farm Bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is announcing her dairy priorities for the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill negotiations. A leading champion for New York’s dairy farmers, Gillibrand is announcing the reintroduction of her bipartisan Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act, which would empower dairy farmers to be key players in reviewing proposals that could change Class I milk pricing by requiring the United States Department of Agriculture to hold national hearings to review Federal Milk Marketing Orders (FMMO).
National Wear Red Day® Brings Awareness Of Women’s No. 1 Health Threat
SYRACUSE, NY — The American Heart Association is rallying women in Central New York to take charge of their health on Friday, February 4 as a part of the Association’s Go Red for Women® National Wear Red Day. Today’s event helps launch February as American Heart Month.
Statement From Chancellor King And SUNY Board Of Trustees On Governor Hochul’s FY 2024 Executive Budget Proposal
ALBANY – Following is a statement from Chancellor King And SUNY Board Of Trustees on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2024 Executive Budget:. “One year ago, Governor Hochul set a vision for making SUNY the best system of public higher education in the country. Today, she is continuing to follow through on that promise with a roadmap for achieving that vision and furthering SUNY’s legacy of equity and excellence for every student.
Statement From Senator John W. Mannion On Budget Priorities For New Yorkers With I/DD
SYRACUSE, NY – Senator John W. Mannion today released the following statement:. “In the two years I have been Disabilities Chairman, we have reversed decades of decline and disinvestment in the system providing vital services for our family, friends, and neighbors with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities. Despite these efforts, the system remains in a full-blown crisis that can only be fixed with an infusion of state resources.
This Week With Claudia
WASHINGTON, DC – Following is a weekly newsletter from U. S. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:. Celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day. This week, to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day, we reintroduced the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. This legislation is anti-woke and pro-science. It ensures equal opportunity for women and girls to compete fairly and succeed in athletics, just as I did when I was growing up.
Statement From Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay On Gov. Hochul’s Executive Budget Proposal
ALBANY – Following is a statement from New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay:. “Gov. Kathy Hochul’s $227 billion spending plan touched on a number of policy issues and public programs, but there is still no clear path to address how the cost of living is going to improve. Once again, state spending will continue to rise. Not coincidentally, financial pressures from inflation on everyday New Yorkers were not addressed.
CONSUMER ALERT: The Department Of State’s Division Of Consumer Protection Warns New Yorkers Of Credit And Debit Card Skimming Scams
NEW YORK – During Identity Theft Awareness Week, the Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection today warned New Yorkers of credit and debit card skimming scams where thieves place “skimming” devices at ATMs, gas station pumps and other unattended payment terminals to steal card information.
