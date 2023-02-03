Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Snow to Fall in Some Areas of New England Thursday
We made it to the pick of the week for many, highs are in the 50s, we’re enjoying sunny skies and a breezy west wind that gusts from 20 to 30 miles per hour. Skies will remain mostly clear. The wind will slow down overnight before marching clouds make their way in before dawn Thursday.
WMTW
Mainers are still dealing with the lingering impacts of sub-zero temperatures
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Schools, businesses and homeowners across the state are dealing with the fallout of last week's sub-zero temperatures. Biddeford Middle School closed on Monday while crews worked to repair a frozen booster pump. “This is a new thing for us and I think that when you get...
wdayradionow.com
25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??
One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
Mount Washington Observatory Breaks the Record for Coldest Wind Chill
It was freezing cold in Maine during the arctic front that hit the state over the weekend… But nowhere was it as cold as it was at the Mount Washington Observatory. Lowest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded in the United States. It’s a record for the lowest wind chill...
KWQC
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow. Our next weather maker is set to bring rain into much of the region Wednesday evening, but it’s the change over to a wintry mix, then snow overnight into Thursday that could pose a concern, mainly for areas northwest of a line from southeastern Iowa through the Metro Quad Cities up to northwest Illinois.
Wintry mix, slick commute this evening; drier Wednesday
It's a sunny, cold start to the day. This afternoon, a new system passes through the North Country and Upper Valley with a wintry mix and wind gusts up to 35 mph.
10 Things That Made the Subzero Maine Temperatures Less Sucky
That harsh cold was hard, but there were a couple of beautiful and fun things. The windchills that hit Maine Friday and all day Saturday were brutal. Brutal is not an exaggeration. It was rough. I can't find numbers (I'm sure they will be reported) but fire departments across the state were dealing with frozen and burst pipes up and down the state! I'm no exception. Of course, it happens on a weekend. That actually kicks off the 10 things that made that subzero weather less sucky!
NECN
Mostly Sunny Skies on Wednesday Ahead of Rain Moving in
The snow drought and the unseasonably warm weather continue. We can expect a mostly sunny sky for Wednesday, with very mild temperatures. Many spots will even hit 50 degrees. Wednesday night, clouds collect, but conditions remain dry and mild. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s. On Thursday, rain arrives...
Green 4 Maine acquires 'sizable parcel' of Loring Air Force Base
LIMESTONE, Maine — Plans have been announced to develop the site of the former Loring Air Force Base in Aroostook County, which is slated to become a hub booming with new business and development. The base was decommissioned and has largely been vacant since 1994. Green 4 Maine announced...
wabi.tv
Cold weather balloon experiment
As the weak low pressure system approaches the state from the west it will swing in a warm front from south to north. The warm front ushers in more seasonable temperatures this afternoon and some light snow showers in northern Maine and mountain. Wind chills alleviate tonight, but overnight lows...
wabi.tv
Warmer temperatures today with some light snow north
Wind chills alleviate tonight, but overnight lows will still be frigid. A warm front, associated with a weak low pressure system, will swing through Sunday afternoon bringing in some light snow showers. Snow showers will linger across northern Maine overnight Sunday. Accumulations will be light, expect a coating to 2". Highest totals will be in the mountains and Northwoods.
penbaypilot.com
We got through it, weathering extreme cold not experienced in decades
PENOBSCOT BAY — The record in Maine was apparently a wind chill factor of -43F in 1971, in Portland (at least since 1948). We almost broke that Friday night, Feb. 3, 2023, when the wind chill bottomed out at -38F in the Midcoast. The polar vortex that dumped the Arctic blast here came with a week’s warning. Still, the gusts of wind, sometimes at 50 mph or more, sounded, “like my roof was blowing off,” said one local, who has seen 70-plus winters come and go in the Midcoast.
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped object
A Maine witness at Westbrook reported watching a shiny, 100-foot-long, cigar-shaped object at 12:30 p.m. on March 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
observer-me.com
Mainers report ‘frostquakes’ during deep freeze
A sudden plunge into below-freezing temperatures has prompted some unusual tremors in the central Maine highlands. According to the National Weather Service office in Caribou, some Piscataquis County residents have reported feeling “frostquakes” during the extreme cold on Friday evening, Feb. 3. The tremors are the result of...
NECN
Blizzard of '78: Monday Marks 45 Years Since Historic Storm Wreaked Havoc on New England
Forty five years later, the Northeast Blizzard of 1978 continues to live on in infamy as one of the most intense winter storms to ever strike New England, bringing with it hurricane-force winds and towering snowfall totals, which left the region paralyzed for over a week. The blizzard hit the...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: A taste of springtime in February ahead
Our recovery from the early weekend chill began this Sunday, but a more dramatic rebound in temperatures will take hold by midweek as the jetstream pattern will favor several days of well above-normal warmth in the week ahead. Some showery skies over southeastern VA and eastern NC Sunday evening will...
Energy Relief Check: Here’s how to track your $450 in Maine
The first wave of $450 energy relief check for Maine residents was released by the Mills administration on Monday. In a handful of simple steps, you can determine the status of your payment if you have not yet received your relief check. Where’s My Energy Relief Check?. You must...
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW
Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast . Updated Sunday February 5, 2023 at 8 AM.
WGME
These Maine towns used to have different names
As a state with some of the oldest examples of European colonization in U.S. history, most towns and cities in Maine have been around for around 200 years — even 300 or more years in some cases. York, Kittery, Wells, Kennebunkport and Scarborough were all incorporated in the 17th...
Comments / 0