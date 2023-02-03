ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Snow to Fall in Some Areas of New England Thursday

We made it to the pick of the week for many, highs are in the 50s, we’re enjoying sunny skies and a breezy west wind that gusts from 20 to 30 miles per hour. Skies will remain mostly clear. The wind will slow down overnight before marching clouds make their way in before dawn Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wdayradionow.com

25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??

One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
FARGO, ND
KWQC

FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow. Our next weather maker is set to bring rain into much of the region Wednesday evening, but it’s the change over to a wintry mix, then snow overnight into Thursday that could pose a concern, mainly for areas northwest of a line from southeastern Iowa through the Metro Quad Cities up to northwest Illinois.
IOWA STATE
Q97.9

10 Things That Made the Subzero Maine Temperatures Less Sucky

That harsh cold was hard, but there were a couple of beautiful and fun things. The windchills that hit Maine Friday and all day Saturday were brutal. Brutal is not an exaggeration. It was rough. I can't find numbers (I'm sure they will be reported) but fire departments across the state were dealing with frozen and burst pipes up and down the state! I'm no exception. Of course, it happens on a weekend. That actually kicks off the 10 things that made that subzero weather less sucky!
MAINE STATE
NECN

Mostly Sunny Skies on Wednesday Ahead of Rain Moving in

The snow drought and the unseasonably warm weather continue. We can expect a mostly sunny sky for Wednesday, with very mild temperatures. Many spots will even hit 50 degrees. Wednesday night, clouds collect, but conditions remain dry and mild. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s. On Thursday, rain arrives...
wabi.tv

Cold weather balloon experiment

As the weak low pressure system approaches the state from the west it will swing in a warm front from south to north. The warm front ushers in more seasonable temperatures this afternoon and some light snow showers in northern Maine and mountain. Wind chills alleviate tonight, but overnight lows...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Warmer temperatures today with some light snow north

Wind chills alleviate tonight, but overnight lows will still be frigid. A warm front, associated with a weak low pressure system, will swing through Sunday afternoon bringing in some light snow showers. Snow showers will linger across northern Maine overnight Sunday. Accumulations will be light, expect a coating to 2". Highest totals will be in the mountains and Northwoods.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

We got through it, weathering extreme cold not experienced in decades

PENOBSCOT BAY — The record in Maine was apparently a wind chill factor of -43F in 1971, in Portland (at least since 1948). We almost broke that Friday night, Feb. 3, 2023, when the wind chill bottomed out at -38F in the Midcoast. The polar vortex that dumped the Arctic blast here came with a week’s warning. Still, the gusts of wind, sometimes at 50 mph or more, sounded, “like my roof was blowing off,” said one local, who has seen 70-plus winters come and go in the Midcoast.
PORTLAND, ME
observer-me.com

Mainers report ‘frostquakes’ during deep freeze

A sudden plunge into below-freezing temperatures has prompted some unusual tremors in the central Maine highlands. According to the National Weather Service office in Caribou, some Piscataquis County residents have reported feeling “frostquakes” during the extreme cold on Friday evening, Feb. 3. The tremors are the result of...
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: A taste of springtime in February ahead

Our recovery from the early weekend chill began this Sunday, but a more dramatic rebound in temperatures will take hold by midweek as the jetstream pattern will favor several days of well above-normal warmth in the week ahead. Some showery skies over southeastern VA and eastern NC Sunday evening will...
VIRGINIA STATE
98.3 The KEY

Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW

Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
OREGON STATE
WGME

These Maine towns used to have different names

As a state with some of the oldest examples of European colonization in U.S. history, most towns and cities in Maine have been around for around 200 years — even 300 or more years in some cases. York, Kittery, Wells, Kennebunkport and Scarborough were all incorporated in the 17th...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy