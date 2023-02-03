Read full article on original website
benitolink.com
COLUMN: Soap Lake Ranch provides flood resilience
This column was contributed by Lynn Overtree. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
benitolink.com
Hwy 25 from Shore Road to US 101 to close for Union Pacific Railroad repair
Caltrans has announced crews from the Union Pacific Railroad will be making repairs to their tracks at two locations on Hwy. 25 in San Benito County. This work by the Union Pacific Railroad will result in a four-day, 24/7 closure of Hwy. 25 between Shore Rd. and US 101, from Friday Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. to Monday Feb. 13 at 4 p.m.
benitolink.com
BenitoLink certifies as a SBC Green Business
Alex Esquivel & Carmel de Bertaut displaying BenitoLink's green business certificate. Photo by Leslie David. In September of 2022, BenitoLink became established as a San Benito County Green Business. Being located inside The Epicenter in Hollister, an already Green Business, it only made sense for BenitoLink to join in. At...
KSBW.com
Monterey cruise tourism may come to an end
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey city council will vote on whether to continue to support cruise ships visiting Monterey Bay, a protected marine sanctuary, on Tuesday. The city does not have the authority to allow cruise ships into the bay — that's left up to the U.S. Department of Commerce. But city council does provide security, checking people in and out as they arrive at the Fisherman's Wharf, per federal regulations.
benitolink.com
Hollister Exchange Club gets cracking for upcoming Crab Crack and Dance
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba. The Hollister Exchange club is cracking down in preparation for the 32nd annual Crab Crack and Dance on Feb. 11. With an average attendance of 400 people, the event serves as a fundraiser for youth activities such as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), YMCA and Emmaus House. The dance includes freshly cracked Dungeness crab, a bar, a raffle, a silent auction, and live music by Johnny Sanchez and the Sake Bombs.
Food Bank of Monterey County giving out fresh fruits and vegetables at Dads Read event
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV): The Food Bank of Monterey County will be giving out fresh fruits and vegetables at a Dads Read event at the Marina Library on Saturday morning. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will also have community readers and a free clothing exchange for families by Buy The post Food Bank of Monterey County giving out fresh fruits and vegetables at Dads Read event appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
What is Valley Fever? Cases increasing on the Central Coast
MONTEREY, Calif. — Valley Fever is a fungal infection that attacks the lungs. People can become infected when they breathe in fungal spores. The fungus is in the soil in places like the Southwest and the Central Valley. Dr. Martha Blum, medical director of infectious prevention at Montage Health,...
KSBW.com
Crews battle overnight fire in Salinas commercial building
SALINAS, Calif. — Several agencies responded to a fire at an abandoned commercial building on Sanborn Place in Salinas Wednesday morning. Smoke was first reported at 3:30 a.m. When crews arrived on scene they found the building was fully engulfed in flames. Police blocked one lane of traffic while crews worked to put out the fire.
benitolink.com
Hazel Hawkins signs non-disclosure agreement
Hazel Hawkins will need to stay financial afloat for up to nine months should there be a sale. Photo by John Chadwell. Interim-CEO Mary Casillas said the hospital board has been meeting with bankruptcy and regulatory consultants, as well as investment bankers since the emergency declaration last November of a possible bankruptcy filing by Dec. 31. Photo by John Chadwell.
Highway 1 futility: Why you might soon be spending more time in traffic
Activist Rick Longinotti warns Highway 1 commuters about two county projects he believes will make traffic around Santa Cruz worse: the exit-only lane from Soquel Drive to 41st Avenue and a proposal for a Kaiser Permanente medical complex in Live Oak. The first will cause congestion and won't bring improvement, he writes, while the second is misplaced and would "call for a 730-space parking structure, 50% larger than the current largest garage in the county." Kaiser, he argues, should build so employees and patients have access to public transit.
Storm damage at Soquel mobile home park unearths decades-old county plan to remove it from flood plain
Santa Cruz County was so worried about damaging floods harming the Old Mill Estates mobile home park that a 1990 master plan called for the government to buy the property and turn it into a flood buffer for Soquel Village. Why didn't that happen?
Silicon Valley
Single-family home in Los Gatos sells for $4.9 million
A 3,531-square-foot house built in 1972 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 14500 block of La Rinconada Drive in Los Gatos was sold on Jan. 19, 2023 for $4,900,000, or $1,388 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
benitolink.com
Raymond Amaya Jr
Mr. Raymond Amaya Jr (Ramon/Ray) Son of Ramon and Consuelo Amaya was born August 7, 1947, in Hollister California and at age of 75 went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on February 1, 2023. Raymond Amaya was a loving Husband, Father, Brother and Friend. He attended the...
San Jose-based eBay announces layoff
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose-based eBay plans to slash its workforce by 4 percent, according to the company’s SEC filing. CEO Jamie Iannone wrote a letter to employees announcing that eBay is eliminating jobs in response to the global macroeconomic environment, CNBC reported. “As a result of these considerations and our future-forward plans, […]
tourcounsel.com
Capitola Mall | Shopping mall in Capitola, California
Capitola Mall is a shopping mall located in Capitola, California. It was managed and owned by Macerich before being sold to Merlone Geier Partners in April 2016. The mall sits on the northern edge of the Monterey Bay in Santa Cruz County. Capitola Mall is located on 41st Avenue just off Highway 1 at Capitola Road in Capitola.
KSBW.com
Local business owner of 'Pizza My Heart' set to attend State of the Union address
CAPITOLA, Calif. — Come Tuesday, President Joe Biden will give his State of the Union address, giving him a chance to highlight key priorities and agenda items. Many notable guests will be in attendance, including some from the Central Coast. Chuck Hammers, owner of “Pizza My Heart,” was invited by local leader Congressman Jimmy Panetta. Hammers' business was one of many that suffered extensive damage in the recent storms.
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
'One more step toward healing': Scotts Valley High community commemorates suicide death of Mateo Deihl
One year ago, a 15-year-old freshman who exuded universal kindness took his own life. His parents say they detailed in multiple letters to the Scotts Valley Unified School District, over many months, incidents of harassment, discrimination and bullying at the middle and high schools. Those who attended the celebration of Mateo Deihl say they're hopeful that an increase in kindness and acceptance in a community that has struggled with those virtues will be his legacy.
Zoom cuts 15% of workforce, CEO, leadership takes pay cuts
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Having lived through the COVID-19 pandemic, you’ve probably become quite familiar with video meeting company Zoom. Tuesday, the San Jose-based company announced its plans to cut 15 percent of its global workforce in a letter to employees published on its corporate blog. This will impact around 1,300 employees. The company […]
Door smashed and bedroom ransacked in Portola Valley home burglary
Someone smashed a glass door to break into a home on the 400 block of Golden Oak Drive in Portola Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to a San Mateo County Sheriff's Office press release. At about 7:50 p.m. the home's burglary alarm went off but the suspect (or suspects)...
