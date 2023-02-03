Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Shawnee police confirm injury rollover accident in front of Nieman Elementary School
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Police Department has confirmed a rollover car accident in Johnson County, Kansas. Tuesday afternoon, police say one person is in the hospital following a crash in front of Nieman Elementary School. Police say the crash didn't involve the school or any of its...
Fed Ex driver dies in wreck with Amtrak train outside Kansas City, MO
A FedEx driver was killed early Tuesday when a truck collided with an Amtrak train, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
republic-online.com
New land purchased for Powell Observatory
Powell Observatory soon may have a new home in Miami County. The Astronomical Society of Kansas City (ASKC), which owns and operates Powell Observatory at Louisburg’s Lewis-Young Park, recently purchased 19 and a half acres southeast of Louisburg in rural Miami County near Drexel, Mo.
kttn.com
Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy
Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
Kansas high school basketball game canceled after alleged exchange of threats
The Highland Park boys varsity basketball team was scheduled to play Wyandotte County High School last Friday but never got the chance.
KMBC.com
Teen accused of shooting school resource officer and assistant principal at Olathe East High School will stand trial
OLATHE, Kan. — The teen accused of bringing a gun to Olathe East High School and shooting a school resource officer and an assistant principal will stand trial. Jaylon Elmore had his preliminary hearing Monday after being charged with attempted capital murder. Inside the courtroom, witnesses testified about what...
Johnson County driver’s license office to close for nearly 2 weeks
The Mission driver's license office will close for nearly two weeks, the Kansas Department of Revenue announced Monday.
KCTV 5
Woman convicted of running illegal daycare in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The demand for daycare providers continues to rise, as does the risk of sending your child off to an unlicensed provider. In Leavenworth County, Kansas, a daycare was just forced to shut down and the provider has been convicted. Debbie New, a 62-year-old from Lansing,...
1 killed in Amtrak train, FedEx truck crash in Cass County
One person died following a collision between a FedEx truck and an Amtrak train Tuesday just outside of Pleasant Hill, Missouri.
Kansas City police attempting to locate 13-year-old boy not seen since Thursday
Police said Jayden Robker was last seen at 3 p.m. Feb. 2 in the area of NW Plaza Drive and NW Plaza Avenue.
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Oldest Churches In Kansas Dates Back To The 1800s And Has A Fascinating History
Do you ever wander through a particularly old area and think about all the things that the buildings there have seen? Every structure has a story, and it’s easy to lose yourself daydreaming about all the people and events that have been inside of those walls. One historic church in Kansas that has a particularly interesting backstory is located in Baldwin City, on the Baker University campus. Here you’ll find the Clarice L. Osborne Memorial Chapel, which is one of the oldest churches in Kansas. This beautiful structure wasn’t always a resident of the Sunflower State, however. Check it out:
KMBC.com
Former KCK Public Schools police officer claims school system is mired in issues
A former Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools police officer claims that school system is mired in issues, citing gun, drugs, violence, and sex issues at the schools. Marialexa Sanoja spoke to KMBC 9 Investigates the day she resigned from her job as a police officer at Wyandotte High School December 13.
WIBW
Man seriously injured after car crashes through barrier wall on I-70 in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash that sent his car through a concrete barrier wall and into opposite lanes of traffic on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:38 p.m. Sunday on I-70...
KMBC.com
Police arrest man wanted for several crimes in Jackson County, Cass County
BELTON, Mo. — Police in Belton and Kansas City apprehended a suspect last week accused of committing multiple crimes in Jackson and Cass Counties. Thyon L. Williams was charged in Cass County with first-degree robbery. He was charged in Jackson County with two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts...
Four more Kansas City-area Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing
Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is set to wipe all but one of its Kansas City-area locations from the map.
Body recovered from Shawnee Mission Lake after 21-year-old falls in
Lenexa rescue crews are searching Shawnee Mission Lake on Monday after receiving a report of someone being in the water.
1 dead after homicide in 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri
One person died after a homicide Saturday in the 3800 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas woman injured after car strikes embankment
ANDREW COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Saturday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Cavalier driven by Chyleen K. Pauesick, 75, Kansas City, Kansas, was eastbound on Route T one half mile west of Savannah. The car traveled...
republic-online.com
Catholic Church and Kansas legislators should honor religious freedom for all on abortion
Protestors carry signs at a June 24, 2022, rally in Kansas City, Missouri, after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated abortion rights. (Margaret Mellott/Kansas Reflector)
KMBC.com
2 missing children from Missouri found safe in Florida, Clay County, Mo., woman arrested
LIBERTY, Mo. — Two missing children from the State of Missouri were found safe in Florida this week. The High Springs, Fla., Police Department said that siblings Brooke Gilley (11) and Adrian Gilley (12) were found Wednesday during a routine vehicle tag check. Kristi Nicole Gilley, who police are...
