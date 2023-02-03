ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osawatomie, KS

republic-online.com

New land purchased for Powell Observatory

Powell Observatory soon may have a new home in Miami County. The Astronomical Society of Kansas City (ASKC), which owns and operates Powell Observatory at Louisburg’s Lewis-Young Park, recently purchased 19 and a half acres southeast of Louisburg in rural Miami County near Drexel, Mo.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
kttn.com

Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy

Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
SPICKARD, MO
OnlyInYourState

One Of The Oldest Churches In Kansas Dates Back To The 1800s And Has A Fascinating History

Do you ever wander through a particularly old area and think about all the things that the buildings there have seen? Every structure has a story, and it’s easy to lose yourself daydreaming about all the people and events that have been inside of those walls. One historic church in Kansas that has a particularly interesting backstory is located in Baldwin City, on the Baker University campus. Here you’ll find the Clarice L. Osborne Memorial Chapel, which is one of the oldest churches in Kansas. This beautiful structure wasn’t always a resident of the Sunflower State, however. Check it out:
BALDWIN CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman injured after car strikes embankment

ANDREW COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Saturday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Cavalier driven by Chyleen K. Pauesick, 75, Kansas City, Kansas, was eastbound on Route T one half mile west of Savannah. The car traveled...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO

