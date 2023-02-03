ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

UofL Health expands mental health access in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health is offering ways for more people to receive mental health services in the city. PeaceNow Telebehavioral Health Clinic is available through UofL Health Peace Hospital and UofL Physicians, providing patients age 12 and over with services for depression, anxiety, ADHD, substance use disorders and more.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Current LMPD officers reflect on African American trailblazer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only a pink flag once marked the resting place of one of Louisville’s heroes. Bertha Whedbee, the first African American female officer in the city, continues to inspire others 101 years later. “When you think about it, it just, it really hurts to think about...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD celebrates promotion of officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, 10 Louisville Metro Police Department officers were celebrated as they were sworn into their new positions. Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel with Louisville’s police department and Mayor Craig Greenberg congratulated four lieutenants and six sergeants within LMPD. Friends and family were able to attend...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Norton reinstates mask mandate as UofL Health drops it. Why the difference?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wearing masks in hospitals has become common practice since the COVID-19 outbreak. But without any further state mandates, entities have been making the rules independently, based on whatever factors or data sets they choose. It was particularly interesting this week when two of Louisville's biggest hospital...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky man leans on activities, bonds and community to overcome addiction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Inside Sanctuary Church, DeWayne Mitchell spends his Saturdays now playing sports. Community has become more vital to the 29-year-old as the country returns to life before the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why the nonprofit Young People in Recovery aims to host events during the winter months to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville nonprofit matches crowdfunding grants to support Black entrepreneurs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit organization is partnering with a national crowdfunding organization to support startups founded by Black entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. Metro United Way is working with FundBLACKFounders to provide up to $25,000 matching grants to 15 Louisville-based founders, according to a release. Entrepreneurs can...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Restaurant Week returning, helping local nonprofit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Restaurant Week is coming back!. From Feb. 27 to March 5, participating restaurants will have three course menus for $26, $36 or $46. For every meal purchased, $1 will be donated to Hope Buss, a local nonprofit empowering people. “Louisville is fortunate to have a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana technical school expanding heavy equipment program

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Prosser Career Education Center is expanding its Heavy Equipment Operator Program. The education center is partnering with Associated Builders and Contractors and MAC Construction to build a new facility to better facilitate learning for the student. The program is one of 28 different programs...
NEW ALBANY, IN
agdaily.com

JBS worker shot to death in parking lot of Louisville plant

A worker at the JBS pork plant in the Butchertown section of Louisville, Kentucky, was found shot to death recently in the plant’s parking lot. The victim was identified by the county coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee or “Zachee.”. Zachee, a 26-year-old trans woman, immigrated to the United States...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park celebrates 10-year anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Waterfront Park is celebrating the 10-year anniversary for the Big Four Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge with a year-long celebration. The Big Four Bridge was opened to the public on Feb. 7, 2013 after renovating a decommissioned rail bridge known as the “Bridge to Nowhere” that was unused for 45 years, Waterfront Park officials said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
linknky.com

Campbell, Kenton Counties, among others, join KY Jailers Association in lawsuit against state

The Kentucky Jailers Association, four Kentucky counties, including Campbell and Kenton, and their jailers have joined forces in a complaint/petition against the Kentucky Department of Corrections. The complaint was filed on Jan. 20 regarding housing state inmates in county facilities, claiming that the state has ignored its statutory responsibilities to...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy