Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
UofL Health expands mental health access in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health is offering ways for more people to receive mental health services in the city. PeaceNow Telebehavioral Health Clinic is available through UofL Health Peace Hospital and UofL Physicians, providing patients age 12 and over with services for depression, anxiety, ADHD, substance use disorders and more.
WBKO
KY mental health agencies collaborate to create one large community health center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Alliance of Mental Illness found that 746,000 adults in Kentucky have a mental health condition. That’s more than 10 times the population of Bowling Green. However, four area mental health agencies are teaming up to lend a hand. LifeSkills Inc. in Bowling...
spectrumnews1.com
Hardin County pregnancy center helps connect adoptive parents with 'miracle baby'
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — As Kentucky’s trigger law banning most abortions after Roe vs. Wade was overturned has been in legal limbo, organizations helping during unplanned pregnancies want people to know about the services they provide. In Elizabethtown, Clarity Solutions is a pregnancy center that’s been providing services to...
Wave 3
Current LMPD officers reflect on African American trailblazer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only a pink flag once marked the resting place of one of Louisville’s heroes. Bertha Whedbee, the first African American female officer in the city, continues to inspire others 101 years later. “When you think about it, it just, it really hurts to think about...
Wave 3
LMPD celebrates promotion of officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, 10 Louisville Metro Police Department officers were celebrated as they were sworn into their new positions. Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel with Louisville’s police department and Mayor Craig Greenberg congratulated four lieutenants and six sergeants within LMPD. Friends and family were able to attend...
WLKY.com
Norton reinstates mask mandate as UofL Health drops it. Why the difference?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wearing masks in hospitals has become common practice since the COVID-19 outbreak. But without any further state mandates, entities have been making the rules independently, based on whatever factors or data sets they choose. It was particularly interesting this week when two of Louisville's biggest hospital...
Wave 3
‘It’s just like Groundhog Day’: Gun violence survivors struggle with ongoing trauma
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three years of triple-digit homicides in Louisville have left 521 people dead and approximately 1,500 wounded. Even that number pales in comparison to the number of family, friends and loved ones who are living with the consequences. On Monday, the beginning of National Gun Violence Survivors...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky man leans on activities, bonds and community to overcome addiction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Inside Sanctuary Church, DeWayne Mitchell spends his Saturdays now playing sports. Community has become more vital to the 29-year-old as the country returns to life before the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why the nonprofit Young People in Recovery aims to host events during the winter months to...
Wave 3
Louisville nonprofit matches crowdfunding grants to support Black entrepreneurs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit organization is partnering with a national crowdfunding organization to support startups founded by Black entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. Metro United Way is working with FundBLACKFounders to provide up to $25,000 matching grants to 15 Louisville-based founders, according to a release. Entrepreneurs can...
Wave 3
Gun found on student at Ballard High School; JCPS officials confirm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of Ballard High School students after a gun was found on a student Monday afternoon. Principal of Ballard High School Jason Neuss said over the weekend, staff members were notified that a student might have had a weapon with them.
Wave 3
Louisville Restaurant Week returning, helping local nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Restaurant Week is coming back!. From Feb. 27 to March 5, participating restaurants will have three course menus for $26, $36 or $46. For every meal purchased, $1 will be donated to Hope Buss, a local nonprofit empowering people. “Louisville is fortunate to have a...
Wave 3
WATCH LIVE: Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport recaps 2022, discusses 2023 plans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport’s executive director is recapping 2022 and discussing what SDF looks forward to in 2023. The news conference is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Watch it here below when it begins.
kentuckytoday.com
Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
spectrumnews1.com
With residential housing full, Kentucky needs more foster parents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are kids in Kentucky with nowhere to go. It’s a problem folks who work with foster youth daily warn will persist unless more people step up to become foster parents. The Boys & Girls Haven has a residential facility to house older boys in...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana technical school expanding heavy equipment program
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Prosser Career Education Center is expanding its Heavy Equipment Operator Program. The education center is partnering with Associated Builders and Contractors and MAC Construction to build a new facility to better facilitate learning for the student. The program is one of 28 different programs...
Wave 3
‘Pay, support and respect’: Debate continues over Kentucky’s teacher shortage
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The debate over Kentucky’s teacher shortage continued in Frankfort Tuesday. Dr. Jason Glass, Kentucky’s education commissioner, talked of low application rates and retention when addressing lawmakers. Glass told lawmakers the three main issues are pay, support and respect. He says while there has been...
agdaily.com
JBS worker shot to death in parking lot of Louisville plant
A worker at the JBS pork plant in the Butchertown section of Louisville, Kentucky, was found shot to death recently in the plant’s parking lot. The victim was identified by the county coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee or “Zachee.”. Zachee, a 26-year-old trans woman, immigrated to the United States...
Wave 3
Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park celebrates 10-year anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Waterfront Park is celebrating the 10-year anniversary for the Big Four Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge with a year-long celebration. The Big Four Bridge was opened to the public on Feb. 7, 2013 after renovating a decommissioned rail bridge known as the “Bridge to Nowhere” that was unused for 45 years, Waterfront Park officials said.
Officials: 2 Louisville students struck by driver outside high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville high school students are recovering after being struck by a driver while trying to get to school early Monday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, two students, believed to be about 15 or 16, were hit by a driver outside Moore High School in the 6400 block of Outer Loop.
linknky.com
Campbell, Kenton Counties, among others, join KY Jailers Association in lawsuit against state
The Kentucky Jailers Association, four Kentucky counties, including Campbell and Kenton, and their jailers have joined forces in a complaint/petition against the Kentucky Department of Corrections. The complaint was filed on Jan. 20 regarding housing state inmates in county facilities, claiming that the state has ignored its statutory responsibilities to...
Comments / 3