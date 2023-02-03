Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 10:10:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-10 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 feet, increasing up to 15 feet by Thursday. * WHERE...North-facing beaches of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 04:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Ascension; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Washington; Western Ascension DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
