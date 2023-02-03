Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 04:26:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island, and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 10:10:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-10 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 feet, increasing up to 15 feet by Thursday. * WHERE...North-facing beaches of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Burnet by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-07 20:25:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 09:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Burnet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Burnet County through 945 AM CST At 909 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Shady Grove, or near Bertram, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Burnet, Bertram, Lake Victor, Mahomet, Sunnylane, Joppa, Watson, Oatmeal, Briggs and Shady Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 10:10:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-10 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to around 6 feet, increasing up to 12 feet on Thursday. * WHERE...North-facing beaches of St. Thomas and St. John. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Pushmataha by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 22:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 20:51:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pushmataha The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Kiamichi River near Antlers affecting Pushmataha County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kiamichi River near Antlers. * WHEN...From this evening to tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, minor flooding occurs along the west bank of the Kiamichi River near Moyers. Campers should move to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 27.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Delta, Hopkins by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 09:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 23:48:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Delta; Hopkins The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas North Sulphur River Near Cooper affecting Delta and Lamar Counties. South Sulphur River Near Cooper affecting Delta and Hopkins Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Sulphur River Near Cooper. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Moderate out of bank flooding will occur along the river reach. A few rural roads will be flooded. Moderate flooding will occur on farm and ranch land adjacent to the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 19:50:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula River At Graham Ferry affecting Jackson County. For the Pascagoula River...including Graham Ferry...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula River At Graham Ferry. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, River property at Cumbest Bluff will be cut off by high water and some river roads will be impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Monday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady, then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 15.2 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.0 feet on 05/05/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Rockland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-08 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Westchester; Orange; Putnam; Rockland; Southern Westchester PATCHY BLACK ICE THIS MORNING BEFORE 9AM With temperatures at or below freezing in much of the area this morning, residual moisture will freeze and there are some reports of freezing fog. This will result in icy patches on untreated roads and walkways in these areas, creating slippery conditions. Roads that appear wet may actually contain black ice. If outside and traveling this morning, proceed with extra caution. While driving, allow for extra distance between vehicles and drive extra slowly.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Adair, Delaware by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Delaware The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Watts affecting Delaware and Adair Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Watts. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from the Arkansas border to near Fidler`s Bend. Extreme turbulence makes the river unsafe for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Pribilof Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 17:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-10 13:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Pribilof Islands WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...Pribilof Islands. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could damage property and cause power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is high confidence that strong winds will persist from Thursday afternoon through Friday. There is moderate but increasing confidence that steady snow will fall during this period, leading to significantly reduced visibility in blowing snow. St. George Island is expected to see stronger winds, higher snow amounts, and a longer duration of blowing snow than St. Paul Island.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Lamar by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 07:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 23:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lamar FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following counties, Delta, Fannin, Hunt and Lamar. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over the last several hours. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas have already experienced minor flooding north of Honey Grove. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Paris, Bonham, Commerce, Reno, Leonard, Honey Grove, Wolfe City, Celeste, Roxton, Dodd City, Crockett Lake, Coffee Mill Lake, Sumner, Lake Gibbons, Bonham State Park, Lake Bonham, Klondike, Lake Crook, Pat Mayse Lake and Camp Maxey.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Hardin, Logan by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-08 09:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Clark; Darke; Greene; Hardin; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Preble; Shelby; Union PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog is occurring this morning, reducing visibility to less than one quarter mile at times. This is expected to continue until around 9 AM. Temperatures are below freezing, resulting in the potential for freezing fog. Slick conditions are possible on elevated surfaces so motorists should be cautious when using bridges and overpasses.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-08 08:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Gallatin Valley; Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Madison River Valley Snow showers over Southwest MT this morning A band of snow will move through Southwest MT this morning. Expect visibility to fall to around one half mile for a short time as the band of snow moves through. Additionally, some wind gusts near 45 mph are also possible. New snow accumulations will generally be less than one half inch at lower elevations, with an inch or two possible in the mountains. Those traveling through the Bozeman, Big Sky, Ennis and West Yellowstone areas should be alert for quickly changing road conditions and areas of poor visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-09 23:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A high wind watch means there is potential for a hazardous high wind event. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Alaska Peninsula HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Alaska Peninsula, especially around Cold Bay. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds could move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds with gusts to 75 mph are possible, as a low pushes its front across the Alaska Peninsula. Gusty winds combined with moderate to heavy snow may lead to reduced visibility across the Alaska Peninsula.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Newton, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-07 20:48:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Mermentau River Near Mermentau Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CST Tuesday was 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.0 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 25.0 Tue 7 pm CST 24.9 24.9 24.9
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 11:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-09 23:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A high wind watch means there is potential for a hazardous high wind event. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Eastern Aleutians HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Eastern Aleutians. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds could move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds with gusts to 75 mph are possible, as a low pushes its front across the Eastern Aleutians. Moderate to heavy precipitation combined with strong winds may lead to reduced visibilities.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Prince of Wales Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-09 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Prince of Wales Island HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Southern Prince of Wales Island, including Hydaburg. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest winds possible around midnight.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-07 20:25:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1030 AM CST. Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Polk, Angelina, Tyler, Houston and Trinity Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Diboll. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. Expect flooded boat ramps and trails. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CST Tuesday was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.9 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.1 feet on 03/12/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Central Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 04:18:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-08 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Highlands FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile at times in freezing fog. * WHERE...Central Highlands. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. This includes I-40 in the Clines Corners area.
Comments / 0