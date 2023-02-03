Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to questionable on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Williams was previously listed as probable. Al Horford (knee) has been added to the injury report as questionable, so the Celtics could be short two starters in the frontcourt on Wednesday night. If that's the case, Blake Griffin, Luke Kornet, and Grant Williams will be in line for more work versus Joel Embiid and friends.

BOSTON, MA ・ 57 MINUTES AGO