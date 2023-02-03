ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorian Finney-Smith heading to Brooklyn in blockbuster Mavericks trade

The Dallas Mavericks have traded forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Finney-Smith is one part of a larger package headed to the Nets in return for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris. In full: Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029. It's a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline.
Gary Payton II (illness) probable Monday for Portland

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (illness) is probable for Monday versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Payton sat out Friday due to an illness, but he returned for the second half of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back and played 13 minutes off the bench. The veteran guard should see a similar workload on Monday.
Robert Williams (ankle) downgraded Wednesday for Celtics

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to questionable on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Williams was previously listed as probable. Al Horford (knee) has been added to the injury report as questionable, so the Celtics could be short two starters in the frontcourt on Wednesday night. If that's the case, Blake Griffin, Luke Kornet, and Grant Williams will be in line for more work versus Joel Embiid and friends.
Thunder starting Kenrich Williams on Tuesday, Aaron Wiggins to bench

Oklahoma City Thunder center Kenrich Williams is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams will join Oklahoma City's first unit after Aaron Wiggins was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked 20th in defensive rating, our models project Williams to score 21.2 FanDuel points.
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan (back) doubtful on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Sochan is dealing with a lower back injury and is doubtful to face Toronto on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to play 27.7 minutes against the Raptors. Sochan's...
San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (ankle) questionable on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson's status is currently in limbo after San Antonio's forward was listed with ankle soreness. Expect Malaki Branham to play an increased offensive role if Johnson is inactive. Johnson's current projection...
Naji Marshall operating in bench role for New Orleans on Tuesday

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Marshall will play off the bench after Brandon Ingram was chosen as New Orleans' starter. In 25.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Marshall to score 21.4 FanDuel points. Marshall's projection includes 10.6 points,...
Jordan McLaughlin (injury management) active for Timberwolves on Tuesday

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (injury management) is available for Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. McLaughlin will suit up in a bench role after the Timberwolves' guard was designated as questionable. In 14.1 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project McLaughlin to score 11.9 FanDuel points. McLaughlin's projection includes 4.0...
Kings' Davion Mitchell playing with second squad Monday

The Sacramento Kings will start De'Aaron Fox in place of Davion Mitchell in Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. Mitchell will move back to the bench to start Monday's game while De'Aaron Fox returns to the lineup to take on the Rockets. Our models project Mitchell, who has a $4,100...
Anthony Davis (foot) will play in Lakers' Tuesday contest versus Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is active for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Davis will be available at home after the Lakers' big man was listed as probable. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 53.4 FanDuel points. Davis' projection includes 26.8 points,...
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga starting Monday; Kevon Looney playing with second unit

The Golden State Warriors listed Jonathan Kuminga as a starter for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Kuminga will get the nod Monday over Kevon Looney, who will play with the second unit. Our models project Kuminga, who has a $4,600 salary on FanDuel, to score 18.2 fantasy points,...
Al Horford (knee) added to Boston injury report Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (right knee swelling) has been added to the injury report as questionable for Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Horford is a late addition to the injury report and Robert Williams (ankle) has been downgraded from probable to questionable, so Grant Williams might find himself in the starting lineup on Wednesday night. Blake Griffin and Luke Kornet could also be involved if the Celtics rule out both frontcourt starters.
Tyus Jones playing with Memphis' second unit on Tuesday night

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Jones will come off the bench after Ja Morant was given his normal starting role on Tuesday. In 20.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 19.6 FanDuel points. Jones' current projection includes...
Nuggets rule out Zeke Nnaji (shoulder) on Tuesday

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (shoulder) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nnaji will be sidelined at home after Denver's forward was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Expect Jeff Green to see more minutes off the bench on Tuesday night. Green's Tuesday projection includes 8.6...
Nets' Seth Curry (adductor) ruled out for Monday

The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Seth Curry (adductor) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry suffered a core muscle injury in Saturday's game and was unable to return. He will miss at least one more game as he recovers. Curry is averaging 10.6 points, 2 rebounds, and...
AJ Griffin coming off Atlanta's bench on Tuesday night

Atlanta Hawks small forward AJ Griffin is not starting in Tuesday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Griffin will resume his previous second unit role after Trae Young joined Atlanta's starting lineup. In 17.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Griffin to score 13.1 FanDuel points. Griffin's projection includes 8.0 points,...
