Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Related
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith heading to Brooklyn in blockbuster Mavericks trade
The Dallas Mavericks have traded forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Finney-Smith is one part of a larger package headed to the Nets in return for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris. In full: Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029. It's a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (foot) will play in Lakers' Tuesday contest versus Thunder
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is active for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Davis will be available at home after the Lakers' big man was listed as probable. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 53.4 FanDuel points. Davis' projection includes 26.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (knee) starting in Nets' Tuesday lineup, Edmond Sumner to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (knee) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. After a five game absence with knee soreness, Simmons will make his return to the court. In 26.5 expected minutes, our models project Simmons to score 29.9 FanDuel points. Simmons' Tuesday projection includes 9.4 points,...
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies Tragically
The world of college basketball is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after it was reported that a member of the 1989 national title-winning Michigan Wolverines basketball team has died at the age of 53.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies starting Dillon Brooks (suspension) on Tuesday, Santi Aldama to bench
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (suspension) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Brooks will make his return after the Grizzlies' forward missed one game with a suspension. In 30.0 expected minutes, our models project Brooks to score 23.0 FanDuel points. Brook's projection includes 12.8 points, 3.6...
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (ankle) starting on Tuesday, Vlatko Cancar to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gordon will make his 48th appearance in Denver's starting lineup after the 27-year old was sidelined on Sunday. In 31.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 29.8 FanDuel points. Gordon's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Suns starting Devin Booker (groin) in Tuesday's lineup, Torrey Craig to bench
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (groin) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Booker will make his 30th start this season after the Suns' star was sidelined over one month with a groin strain. In 29.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Booker to score 36.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Romeo Langford (adductor) remaining sidelined Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (left adductor tightness) has been ruled out again for Wednesday versus the Toronto Raptors. Langford will remain out for an eight straight game. His next chance to play will be on Friday against the Detroit Pistons. Keita Bates-Diop is expected to draw another start on Wednesday and he could play a larger role if Keldon Johnson (ankle) or Tre Jones (foot) are also ruled out.
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones playing with Memphis' second unit on Tuesday night
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Jones will come off the bench after Ja Morant was given his normal starting role on Tuesday. In 20.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 19.6 FanDuel points. Jones' current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris ejected for Clippers Monday night
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris has been ejected Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Morris was assessed a technical foul late in the second quarter, and after having words with one of the officials, he was subsequently ejected from the game. Nicolas Batum and Norman Powell should see more work with Morris unavailable.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Dejounte Murray (migraine) active on Tuesday
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (migraine) will play in Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Murray will suit up after Atlanta's guard was listed as available. In a matchup versus a Pelicans' team ranked 18th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Murray to score 39.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (illness) will play for Portland on Monday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will play Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Payton was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He's suiting up despite a non-COVID illness. Our models project Payton for 6.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 17.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
New York's RJ Barrett (illness) active for Tuesday's matchup against Magic
New York Knicks small forward RJ Barrett (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Barrett will be available on Tuesday despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Barrett to score 29.6 FanDuel points. Barrett's projection includes 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Mike Muscala coming off Thunder's bench Monday night
Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Mike Muscala will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Head coach Mark Daigneault will not start the same center in back-to-back games, no matter how much you ask him. This time around, Jaylin Williams is starting down low, and Mike Muscala will revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Wizards' Bradley Beal (foot) questionable for Monday
The Washington Wizards listed Bradley Beal (foot) as questionable for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Beal did not play in the Wizards' previous game while dealing with foot soreness, but could return for Monday's game against the Cavaliers. Corey Kispert started in Beal's spot on Saturday. If he does...
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina (illness) available Monday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Ntilikina is dealing with a non-COVID illness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) doubtful for Nuggets Sunday
The Denver Nuggets listed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Caldwell-Pope suffered an ankle injury in yesterday's game against the Atlanta Hawks and was unable to return, so it would appear unlikely that suits up for tonight's game against the Timberwolves. When healthy, Caldwell-Pope...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (hamstring) probable for Nuggets Tuesday
The Denver Nuggets listed Nikola Jokic (hamstring) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Nuggets rested most of their starters on Sunday night, but Jokic should be back in the fold as the team takes on the Timberwolves on Tuesday. It seems like the star was only just resting on the back of the team's back-to-back.
numberfire.com
Naji Marshall operating in bench role for New Orleans on Tuesday
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Marshall will play off the bench after Brandon Ingram was chosen as New Orleans' starter. In 25.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Marshall to score 21.4 FanDuel points. Marshall's projection includes 10.6 points,...
Comments / 0