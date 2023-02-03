ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

New Video Appears to Capture Cardi B Breaking Up Migos Grammys Fight

Video evidence has emerged that appears to confirm Migos rappers Quavo and Offset did indeed get into a fight backstage at the Grammys ahead of the “In Memoriam” performance that Quavo ultimately took on alone. In new footage obtained by TMZ, rapper Cardi B, who’s married to Offset, can be heard screaming “Both of y’all are wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” She can then be heard yelling at someone else to shut the fuck up. Offset denied a fight took place in a tweet yesterday: “What tf look like fighting my brother,” he wrote. Read it at TMZ
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Calls Out Grammys For Snubbing Him His Whole Career

Snoop Dogg has become the latest rapper to call out the Grammys for consistently snubbing him. On Monday (February 6), Tha Doggfather took to Instagram to vent his frustration with the Recording Academy for having never awarded him a golden gramophone throughout his legendary 30-year career. In his post, Snoop...
Complex

Offset Addresses J. Prince’s Remarks About His Relationship With Takeoff

Offset has addressed recent remarks made by J. Prince in connection with the late Takeoff, who was fatally shot in Houston last November. As you may have seen, Prince spoke about Takeoff’s death during a recent appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, as seen below. After sharing kind words about Quavo (“There’s love here”), Prince turned his attention to “this Offset dude” during the final minutes of the interview.
Hot 104.7

Nicki Minaj and Husband Kenneth Petty Sued for $750,000 After He Allegedly Punched Security Guard in Face – Report

Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty have been hit with a lawsuit from a security guard who claimed that he was allegedly punched in the face by Kenneth. According to a report by The Blast, published on Friday (Feb. 3), Thomas Weidenmuller, a security guard who resides in Germany, filed new documents in Los Angeles, demanding $753,958.51 from Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, for damages he suffered after he was allegedly attacked by Kenneth. The addendum is connected to a January 2022 lawsuit filed by Weidenmuller, who is suing for battery and infliction of emotional distress.
allhiphop.com

DMX’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Launches GoFundMe For Documentary On Drug Addiction

DMX wrestled with drug addiction for most of his adult life—and it ultimately killed him. The Ruff Ryders legend died at White Plains Hospital in April 2021 following a cocaine-induced heart attack. He was just 50 years old. DMX left behind a fiancée and several children, including 10-year-old Sonovah Hillman Jr. The rapper’s death has […]
Vibe

J Prince Accuses Quavo’s Friend Of Lying To Police About Takeoff’s Murder

The fallout surrounding the death of late rap star Takeoff continues to unravel, as J Prince has accused one of Quavo’s friends of snitching and providing false information to the authorities regarding the incident. The Houston native recently appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and discussed details surrounding the murder, at one point blasting an associate of Quavo’s named Willie Bland and providing paperwork to corroborate his claims of Bland’s cooperation. More from VIBE.comCardi B Heard Yelling Backstage At GRAMMYs Amid Reports Of Offset, Quavo FightOffset Denies Report Of Fighting Quavo Backstage At GRAMMYsOffset Claps Back At...
TMZ.com

Lil Baby Says His James Harden Friendship Is Based On Sniping

Lil Baby's bond with James Harden can't be broken ... and it's because they both have amazing eagle eyes when it comes to the girls on the scene. We caught Baby leaving Nightingale in West Hollywood on Sunday night, fresh off of his contribution to the Grammys 50th anniversary hip hop tribute ... and he tells us he and The Beard are both "snipers" -- in other words, they can spot a fine woman a mile away!!!
XXL Mag

Fans Think Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Broke Up After She Allegedly Unfollowed Him on Instagram

Speculation is spreading that Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine have broken up after she allegedly unfollowed the rapper-songwriter on Instagram. On Sunday (Feb. 5), fans began to notice Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram account shows she is not following Pardi. While it is unclear if she was ever following her partner of over two years in the first place, the revelation sparked rumors on social media that the two entertainers have called it quits.
bravotv.com

Marlo Hampton Shows What a Sunday Costco Trip Looks Like with Her Nephews

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member documented exactly what fridge and pantry essentials she was stocking up on for the week ahead. From burger nights to weekend brunches, Marlo Hampton spends plenty of time cooking at home with her nephews, William and Michael. While The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member often documents their meal-making process, on February 5 she showed what it looks like when the trio hits the grocery store to stock their fridge and pantry.
HipHopDX.com

Meek Mill Seemingly Responds To DJ Drama's Claim Lil Uzi Vert Has 'Replaced' Him In Philly

Meek Mill has seemingly responded to DJ Drama‘s claim that Lil Uzi Vert has “replaced” him as Philadelphia’s anthem artist. In an interview earlier this week, the Gangsta Grillz DJ said Uzi’s “Just Wanna Rock” has dethroned Meek’s “Dreams and Nightmares” as the unofficial song of the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their Super Bowl LVII showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 12.
