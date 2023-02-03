Read full article on original website
Watch Jay-Z Join DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and More for “God Did” Grammys Performance
“God Did” was brought to the Grammys stage on Sunday night. As promised mere days before the Trevor Noah-hosted Recording Academy ceremony, Jay-Z joined DJ Khaled and more for the performance of the song, which serves as the title track to last year’s God Did album. Also hitting the stage were Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy.
allhiphop.com
Questlove Addresses Outrage Over Grammys’ Hip-Hop 50 Tribute Exclusions—In Detail
Ice-T, Busta Rhymes, Grandmaster Flash, Scorpio, Melle Mel, Rakim and Queen Latifah were among the 27 artists who took the stage. With such a short amount of time, The Roots drummer had to be selective. Questlove was tasked with curating the Hip-Hop tribute that took place during the 65th Annual...
New Video Appears to Capture Cardi B Breaking Up Migos Grammys Fight
Video evidence has emerged that appears to confirm Migos rappers Quavo and Offset did indeed get into a fight backstage at the Grammys ahead of the “In Memoriam” performance that Quavo ultimately took on alone. In new footage obtained by TMZ, rapper Cardi B, who’s married to Offset, can be heard screaming “Both of y’all are wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” She can then be heard yelling at someone else to shut the fuck up. Offset denied a fight took place in a tweet yesterday: “What tf look like fighting my brother,” he wrote. Read it at TMZ
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Calls Out Grammys For Snubbing Him His Whole Career
Snoop Dogg has become the latest rapper to call out the Grammys for consistently snubbing him. On Monday (February 6), Tha Doggfather took to Instagram to vent his frustration with the Recording Academy for having never awarded him a golden gramophone throughout his legendary 30-year career. In his post, Snoop...
Complex
Offset Addresses J. Prince’s Remarks About His Relationship With Takeoff
Offset has addressed recent remarks made by J. Prince in connection with the late Takeoff, who was fatally shot in Houston last November. As you may have seen, Prince spoke about Takeoff’s death during a recent appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, as seen below. After sharing kind words about Quavo (“There’s love here”), Prince turned his attention to “this Offset dude” during the final minutes of the interview.
Hot 104.7
Nicki Minaj and Husband Kenneth Petty Sued for $750,000 After He Allegedly Punched Security Guard in Face – Report
Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty have been hit with a lawsuit from a security guard who claimed that he was allegedly punched in the face by Kenneth. According to a report by The Blast, published on Friday (Feb. 3), Thomas Weidenmuller, a security guard who resides in Germany, filed new documents in Los Angeles, demanding $753,958.51 from Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, for damages he suffered after he was allegedly attacked by Kenneth. The addendum is connected to a January 2022 lawsuit filed by Weidenmuller, who is suing for battery and infliction of emotional distress.
HipHopDX.com
Suge Knight Allegedly Slapped ‘Liar’ Jermaine Dupri On Night Of Big Jake Robles Shooting
Suge Knight allegedly slapped Jermaine Dupri on the infamous night of the Big Jake Robles shooting in 1995 – according to a new interview with Diddy‘s former bodyguard, Gene Deal. In a sit-down with The Art of Dialogue published on Thursday (February 2), Deal once again dispelled the...
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Complex
Will Smith Bowed Out of Grammys Hip-Hop Tribute as Surprise Guest Due to ‘Bad Boys 4’ Shoot
The Grammys celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a star-studded performance that nearly included Will Smith. Once known as the Fresh Prince before cementing his status as one of the biggest mainstream rappers in the 1990s, Smith had to drop out of the performance at the last minute over a scheduling conflict.
allhiphop.com
DMX’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Launches GoFundMe For Documentary On Drug Addiction
DMX wrestled with drug addiction for most of his adult life—and it ultimately killed him. The Ruff Ryders legend died at White Plains Hospital in April 2021 following a cocaine-induced heart attack. He was just 50 years old. DMX left behind a fiancée and several children, including 10-year-old Sonovah Hillman Jr. The rapper’s death has […]
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby’s 4PF Artist Rylo Rodriguez Shocks Fans By Admitting $4K Per Week Lean Habit
Lil Baby’s 4PF signee Rylo Rodriguez admitted to spending four figures on a weekly lean habit last year; the clip has now gone viral and fans are shocked by the admission. Rylo made the revelation in an interview with Awaiz Dawave but this portion of their chat seemed to catch fire on social media this week.
BET
Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in 'You People'
The new Netflix movie, "You People," written and directed by Kenya Barris, has had fans laughing since it dropped last Friday (Jan. 27), but the on-screen chemistry between co-stars and on-screen love interests—Jonah Hill and Lauren London falls flat for some fans. Per People, London told Harper's Bazaar that...
J Prince Accuses Quavo’s Friend Of Lying To Police About Takeoff’s Murder
The fallout surrounding the death of late rap star Takeoff continues to unravel, as J Prince has accused one of Quavo’s friends of snitching and providing false information to the authorities regarding the incident. The Houston native recently appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and discussed details surrounding the murder, at one point blasting an associate of Quavo’s named Willie Bland and providing paperwork to corroborate his claims of Bland’s cooperation. More from VIBE.comCardi B Heard Yelling Backstage At GRAMMYs Amid Reports Of Offset, Quavo FightOffset Denies Report Of Fighting Quavo Backstage At GRAMMYsOffset Claps Back At...
Family Hustle: T.I. & Tiny’s Daughter Heiress Shows Off Her Vocal Chops In ‘Lift Me Up’ Cover
Could there be another heir to the musical dynasty that is T.I. & Tiny?
TMZ.com
Lil Baby Says His James Harden Friendship Is Based On Sniping
Lil Baby's bond with James Harden can't be broken ... and it's because they both have amazing eagle eyes when it comes to the girls on the scene. We caught Baby leaving Nightingale in West Hollywood on Sunday night, fresh off of his contribution to the Grammys 50th anniversary hip hop tribute ... and he tells us he and The Beard are both "snipers" -- in other words, they can spot a fine woman a mile away!!!
Fans Think Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Broke Up After She Allegedly Unfollowed Him on Instagram
Speculation is spreading that Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine have broken up after she allegedly unfollowed the rapper-songwriter on Instagram. On Sunday (Feb. 5), fans began to notice Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram account shows she is not following Pardi. While it is unclear if she was ever following her partner of over two years in the first place, the revelation sparked rumors on social media that the two entertainers have called it quits.
bravotv.com
Marlo Hampton Shows What a Sunday Costco Trip Looks Like with Her Nephews
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member documented exactly what fridge and pantry essentials she was stocking up on for the week ahead. From burger nights to weekend brunches, Marlo Hampton spends plenty of time cooking at home with her nephews, William and Michael. While The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member often documents their meal-making process, on February 5 she showed what it looks like when the trio hits the grocery store to stock their fridge and pantry.
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Seemingly Responds To DJ Drama's Claim Lil Uzi Vert Has 'Replaced' Him In Philly
Meek Mill has seemingly responded to DJ Drama‘s claim that Lil Uzi Vert has “replaced” him as Philadelphia’s anthem artist. In an interview earlier this week, the Gangsta Grillz DJ said Uzi’s “Just Wanna Rock” has dethroned Meek’s “Dreams and Nightmares” as the unofficial song of the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their Super Bowl LVII showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 12.
