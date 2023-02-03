ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Untreated water discharged into West Springfield stream

By Nick DeGray
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Department of Public Works (DPU) is informing residents of untreated water that had discharged into a nearby river Friday morning.

Around 9:00 a.m. Friday, the town received a report of a suspected sanitary sewer overflow near Chilson Road. Crews were sent to the location and confirmed at 10:03 a.m. that there was a flow of untreated water discharging into a local stream that flows into the Westfield River. The blockage was cleared by 10:10 a.m. and the overflow was successfully stopped.

It is unknown at this time how much untreated water was discharged into the stream but residents are asked to avoid contact with the body of water for the next 48 hours due to increased risk for bacteria and other pollutants. The DPW says this overflow may affect the brook, Westfield River and Connecticut River.

