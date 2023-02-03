ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Berkshire County native nominated for Grammy

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tAjJX_0kbbzZAV00

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield native and musician has been nominated for a Grammy award.

Bed Bath & Beyond closing Pittsfield location

Matt Cusson is a Pittsfield native and currently lives in Williamstown, according to the Berkshire Eagle . Cusson has been nominated for the “Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella” Grammy. He worked alongside the group Kings Return for a Capella version of “How Deep Is Your Love,” originally a hit from the Bee Gees released in 1977.

Here are the Grammy nominees for “Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:”

• As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song)
– Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)
• How Deep Is Your Love
– Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)
• Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness)
– Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)
• Minnesota, WI
– Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)
• Scrapple From The Apple
– John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)

According to Matt Cusson’s website , he has been touring across the world for the last 15 years. In 2019, he toured along with Christina Aguilera. Cusson has collaborated with artists like Stevie Wonder, Dua Lipa, The Roots, CeeLo Green, Boyz II Men, and others.

You can view all the nominees for this year’s Grammy awards on their website . The Grammy’s ceremony will be held Sunday in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Homeless Committee Hears Data on Unsheltered Pittsfield Students

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Public Schools has around 50 homeless students this school year, with many living in shelters. Deputy Superintendent Marissa Mendoza informed the Homelessness Advisory Committee about the unsheltered school-aged population last week. "It's important to just kind of keep in mind of who is identified as...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

41K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy