FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Florida Man Sentenced To 20 Years To Life In Prison For Murdering NYC Woman In 2000Abdul GhaniNaples, FL
Men's Salon: Handlebar Men's Salon 23 Court St. White Plains, NYBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Fatal Shooting In Broad Daylight: Suspect On Loose After 26-Year-Old From Naugatuck Found
A 26-year-old was found shot and killed in a vehicle in a Fairfield County parking lot. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 2:20 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6 in the 900 block of William Street. Bridgeport Police responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter notification of shots fired, said...
West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
Teen Stabbed At Trumbull Mall During Fight With Brother, Police Say
A dispute between two Fairfield County brothers resulted in a stabbing that left one of the siblings wounded. The incident took place in Trumbull at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Trumbull Mall. Jovanie Hall, age 18, of Bridgeport was taken into police custody at his residence a short...
Oxford Death Investigation Results in Cruelty to Persons Arrest
On Wednesday, 02/01/2023, at approximately 10:52 AM, Detectives from the Western District Major Crime Squad served an arrest warrant for James Mosley, (DOB 03/08/1950) in the City of Bridgeport. The arrest warrant was applied for and granted as the result of a suspicious death investigation initiated on 06/04/2022, in the Town of Oxford. Detectives made contact with Mosley, who was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where he was processed and charged with the following:
Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
Trooper, Firefighter Struck While at Crash on Route 9 South in Cromwell, Conn.
A Connecticut State Police trooper and a firefighter were struck while at the scene of a crash on Route 9 south in Cromwell on Wednesday morning. Troopers were called to a crash on Route 9 south. While there, a trooper and a firefighter were struck by a different vehicle, according...
New Haven man found shot on trampoline
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
Officials Issue Warning Amid 12 Fatal ODs in New Haven, Conn. in Less Than 2 Weeks
There have been 12 fatal drug overdoses in the city of New Haven in less than two weeks. City officials are issuing a warning to the community in hopes of preventing further tragedy and they are encouraging people who do use drugs to get them tested. According to the preliminary...
16 people displaced in New Haven house fire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Twelve adults and four children were displaced Tuesday evening after a fire ripped through a six-family home. The fire happened at about 5:45 p.m. at 151 Poplar St. in New Haven, according to firefighters. When they arrived at the scene, crews saw heavy fire on the first floor, which extended […]
Bridgeport Police Investigation Involving the Passing of Counterfeit Money Expands to Multiple Suspects
An ongoing investigation involving incidents of passing counterfeit money has expanded and involves multiple suspects on more than one. day, according to Bridgeport Police Detective R.L. “Rebecca” Morrison. Morrison has acquired more video footage from the incident with better pictures. She is hopeful the community can assist in...
Trumbull News: Teen Stabbed At The Mall
FAMILY DISPUTE LEADS TO TEEN STABBED BY HIS BROTHER AT TRUMBULL MALL. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, a dispute between two brothers resulted in a stabbing that left a. teenager wounded. Trumbull Police arrested a Bridgeport man after he stabbed his younger. brother as both were leaving the Trumbull Mall....
Pedestrian, 58, fatally struck by 2 vehicles on LI roadway: officials
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian on Long Island Sunday night, authorities said.
Randy Cox was paralyzed in a New Haven police van. Here’s a timeline of the aftermath.
Randy Cox became paralyzed after he was hurled around a New Haven police van with no seatbelts. Here's a timeline of the events that followed.
Workers at Frito-Lay held at gunpoint
SOUTH WINDSOR — Cleaning crew members were held at gunpoint in an armed robbery at the Frito-Lay distribution center at 160 Nutmeg Road. Police Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said that on Sunday at around 5:39 p.m., workers were forced to the ground by the robbers, who took their personal jewelry and cash.
DWI Crash: Teenage Girl Charged After 2 Seriously Injured In Dix Hills
A teenage girl has been accused of driving drunk after an overnight crash that seriously injured two people near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in Dix Hills. The 17-year-old girl was driving a 2010 Honda Civic with three passengers eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway,...
Crash on Route 7 in Norwalk Turns Into Homicide Investigation
Route 7 north and part of both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk are back open following a homicide investigation on Saturday. Troopers were called to a one-car crash on Route 7 north near exit 2 around 3:19 a.m. When state police arrived, they said they found a man in...
New details emerge on apparent murder-suicide in Bethel
BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are actively investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Bethel. Court documents revealed that 52-year-old Traci Jones feared for her safety and that her estranged husband threatened her life. Two weeks before her death, Traci Jones obtained a restraining order on Jan […]
Bergen Corvette Driver, 29, Dies In Route 80 Crash: Police
A 29-year-old Corvette driver from Bergen County died in a crash on Route 80 overnight, authorities said. Luis Ramirez-Cano, of Bogota, was heading north on Route 287 when he got on Route 80 west via a ramp and, near milepost 43.8, was struck by a Lexus RX3 around 2:40 a.m. in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
57-Year-Old Man Who Died In Newark Blaze May Have Been Smoking: Sources
A 57-year-old man may have been smoking before a fire that killed him in a Newark apartment building Saturday night, Feb. 4, according to authorities and sources with direct knowledge of the incident.Charlie Casiano was found inside of the building on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue, sometime afte…
