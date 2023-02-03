ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

WTNH

West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Oxford Death Investigation Results in Cruelty to Persons Arrest

On Wednesday, 02/01/2023, at approximately 10:52 AM, Detectives from the Western District Major Crime Squad served an arrest warrant for James Mosley, (DOB 03/08/1950) in the City of Bridgeport. The arrest warrant was applied for and granted as the result of a suspicious death investigation initiated on 06/04/2022, in the Town of Oxford. Detectives made contact with Mosley, who was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where he was processed and charged with the following:
OXFORD, CT
WTNH

Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

New Haven man found shot on trampoline

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

16 people displaced in New Haven house fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Twelve adults and four children were displaced Tuesday evening after a fire ripped through a six-family home. The fire happened at about 5:45 p.m. at 151 Poplar St. in New Haven, according to firefighters. When they arrived at the scene, crews saw heavy fire on the first floor, which extended […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Trumbull News: Teen Stabbed At The Mall

FAMILY DISPUTE LEADS TO TEEN STABBED BY HIS BROTHER AT TRUMBULL MALL. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, a dispute between two brothers resulted in a stabbing that left a. teenager wounded. Trumbull Police arrested a Bridgeport man after he stabbed his younger. brother as both were leaving the Trumbull Mall....
TRUMBULL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Workers at Frito-Lay held at gunpoint

SOUTH WINDSOR — Cleaning crew members were held at gunpoint in an armed robbery at the Frito-Lay distribution center at 160 Nutmeg Road. Police Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said that on Sunday at around 5:39 p.m., workers were forced to the ground by the robbers, who took their personal jewelry and cash.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash on Route 7 in Norwalk Turns Into Homicide Investigation

Route 7 north and part of both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk are back open following a homicide investigation on Saturday. Troopers were called to a one-car crash on Route 7 north near exit 2 around 3:19 a.m. When state police arrived, they said they found a man in...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

New details emerge on apparent murder-suicide in Bethel

BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are actively investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Bethel. Court documents revealed that 52-year-old Traci Jones feared for her safety and that her estranged husband threatened her life. Two weeks before her death, Traci Jones obtained a restraining order on Jan […]
BETHEL, CT
Daily Voice

Bergen Corvette Driver, 29, Dies In Route 80 Crash: Police

A 29-year-old Corvette driver from Bergen County died in a crash on Route 80 overnight, authorities said. Luis Ramirez-Cano, of Bogota, was heading north on Route 287 when he got on Route 80 west via a ramp and, near milepost 43.8, was struck by a Lexus RX3 around 2:40 a.m. in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

