Police: 78-year-old man knocked unconscious, robbed near Convention Center

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people seen on video knocking out a 78-year-old man outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center last month.

It happened on Jan. 2 around 4:20 p.m. near Broad and Arch streets.

Video shows one suspect punching the 78-year-old victim in the face, rendering him unconscious. Then, the suspects robbed him.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online .