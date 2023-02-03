ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police: 78-year-old man knocked unconscious, robbed near Convention Center

By Conner Barkon
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GbYOb_0kbbzOhk00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people seen on video knocking out a 78-year-old man outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center last month.

It happened on Jan. 2 around 4:20 p.m. near Broad and Arch streets.

Video shows one suspect punching the 78-year-old victim in the face, rendering him unconscious. Then, the suspects robbed him.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online .

Comments / 7

GodsChild#1
4d ago

Lord! I’m trying to work on my spiritual self but I honestly HATE these hoodlums! I’m so ready to play Wild Wild West and take our city back by any means necessary😡😡😡😡

Reply
13
Malike King
4d ago

We have to stop the Toads from taking over.This is terrible I hope God gets these creeps.Moving to Arizona tomorrow goodbye Filthadephia-!!!

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Man stabbed at North Philadelphia SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed at a SEPTA station in North Philadelphia during a fight Tuesday, the transportation company said. The incident happened at Girard Station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line. Two men were engaged in a fight and one of them was stabbed by the other in the neck. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. SEPTA said the suspect exited the subway at Cecil B. Moore Station, one stop north of Girard. SEPTA urges anyone with information to contact police. The stabbing happened one week after a man was stabbed to death at 8th Street Station in Center City. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lansing Daily

17-year-old killed after being shot in the face in Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA – Police say a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in North Philadelphia. It happened on the 2100 block of Jefferson Street Monday around 9 p.m. According to police, the teen was shot once in the face. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police later identified the victim as Dreyon Hart of the 2300 block of North … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

17 Year Old Stabbed Multiple Times In Philadelphia Prison

A 17 year old male was stabbed nine times while in the Riverside Correctional Facility on State Road. The assault stemmed from an argument. police did not say what the argument was about. He was stabbed three times in the face,shoulder and torso or back area, police said. He was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Fatal Hit and Run in the 24th District

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Crash Investigation Division is attempting to identify the pictured vehicle that was involved in an auto vs. pedestrian crash that resulted in the death of a 31-year-old local man at 7:45 pm on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Kensington and Lehigh Avenues. After striking the man the vehicle continued west on Lehigh Avenue after failing to stop or render aid to the victim.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

2 killed in separate homicides in Pa. stores: report

One woman was stabbed to death and a man was shot and killed on Friday inside separate Philadelphia-area stores, according to a story from the Phiiladelphia Inquirer. Police told the news outlet that a 34-year-old women was stabbed twice in the side around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a Rite Aid in the West Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy