Canyon's Derrek Clements signs NLI to play football for West Texas AM

CANYON — Derrek Clements had high expectations for his senior year and third year as a starter for the Canyon Eagles. Five games through the year, he was shattering those expectations when tragedy struck. Many people would've let that deter them.

Not Clements. He never lost sight of his dream and last Friday he turned that dream into a reality at Canyon High School.

Clements, a 6-foot-4 inch quarterback, signed his National Letter of Intent to play football for West Texas A&M University. Officially listed as an athlete, he became the eighth local player to sign with the Buffs and new head coach Josh Lynn.

"It feels good to have this opportunity to go play some extra ball and get some schooling in," Clements said. "It feels good."

Clements was off to a sensational start to his senior year.

Heading into his fifth game of the season, he'd completed 79-of-130 passes for 1,120 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. It was late in that fifth game against Greenwood that Clements broke his collarbone and saw his season come to an end.

It was a challenging situation to deal with, but he didn't let it stop him from making college football happen for himself.

"It's tough having your senior season cut short because of injury," Clements said. "I took that eye opener to really get the leadership role going to lead those players even though I can't be on the field with them. I didn't get discouraged because I knew my football career wasn't over. I still had places to go and things to show people."

Clements won't have to go far. WT is quite literally right down the street from Canyon. He'll head there with a teammate in linebacker Javin Cash, who signed his NLI last Wednesday.

"I've grown up playing with him since Pee Wee football," Clements said. "Having that bond together will really help out on the playing field."

Though he's played quarterback his whole life, Clements showed his athleticism in five games last year with 271 yards and four touchdowns rushing on 45 carries. Lynn said last Wednesday that Clements will get a shot at quarterback, but the Buffs have discussed trying him out at tight end or H-back. Lynn added that Clements said he'd be willing to do whatever was asked of him to help the team.

Clements reiterated that last Friday.

"I told coach Lynn that I'll play wherever they need me to help the team succeed," he said. "If that means (playing) a different position, that's what I'll do. I'll learn it and work hard to play that position to help the team out."

