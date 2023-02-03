Read full article on original website
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Feb. 7
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Vehicle theft, Feb. 6, Wright, CCSO. Deputies are investigating following...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Feb. 6
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). EMS call/Overdose, Feb. 4, Campbell County, CCSO. Campbell County Sheriff’s...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (2/7/2023)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Tuesday, Feb. 7:. At 12:58 a.m. to the Gray Road for the report of a vehicle fire. It was found that a set of dual wheels broke free from a semi-truck on Interstate 90 and caught on fire. Firefighters extinguished the burning tires.
county17.com
City facilities will be closed Feb. 10
GILLETTE, Wyo. — City of Gillette facilities will be closed to the public on Feb. 10 for software updates, the city announced today. There will be no change to trash pickup. Solid Waste crews will run their regularly scheduled route on Friday. The Animal Shelter will also be closed...
county17.com
2023 Vision Meeting, Part 3: Campbell County
GILLETTE, Wyo. — At the 2023 Vision meeting Feb. 1, Commissioner Colleen Faber presented a status report on Campbell County. She said the county’s working to finish the Campbell County annex and move offices, attorneys and other staff there to prepare space for the fourth District Court judge whom Wyoming legislators allocated to the county. Currently, Campbell County has three District Court judges.
Platte Hemp Company Meet with Wyoming Law Enforcement to Explain Delta-8 THC
THC in Wyoming has been a hot-button issue for years, especially when neighboring states such as Colorado and Montana have made THC possession and consumption legal. Marcus Jones, the Operations Manager for Platte Hemp Company, has been working overtime trying to get signatures for a petition that would put the decriminalization of marijuana, as well as the legalization of medical marijuana in Wyoming, on the 2024 ballot.
county17.com
Obituaries: Roesler; King; Parker
Vickie Lee Roesler: March 5, 1951 — January 30, 2023. Vickie Lee Roesler, 71, of Gillette, Wyoming, was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord and Savior on January 30, 2023. Vickie was born on March 5, 1951 to Gottfried and Ella (Zimmerman) Verworn in Terry, Montana. She was the 9th out of 10 children. Vickie attended school in Terry as well. Vickie met Larry Roesler, and the two moved to Gillette, Wyoming in 1968. They married March 22, 1969 and from this union four beautiful children were born. Vickie and Larry decided to separate after nearly 25 years of marriage.
county17.com
Campbell County releases summary of 1% Sales Tax Survey Results
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County has published the results of the Gillette, Wright, and Campbell County 1% Sales Tax Survey Results for 2022. The tax collects one penny per dollar spent by both visitors and residents in Campbell County. The city of Gillette, the town of Wright and the Campbell County government share the funds.
Sheridan Media
WY Highway Patrol Trooper Injured In Crash Between Douglas And Wright
On February 3, 2023, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a Douglas Trooper was parked on Wyoming State Highway 59 at milepost 46.5 with emergency lights activated, assisting multiple motorists who had left the roadway due to weather and road conditions. A 53 ft. box trailer semi-truck was traveling northbound when the...
oilcity.news
WYO 59 closed from Douglas to Gillette
CASPER, Wyo. — WYO 59 has been closed in both directions from Douglas to Edwards Road in Gillette, near milepost 67, due to winter conditions. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there is no estimate for when the road will be reopened.
county17.com
Daniels Fund gives $5.5 million in grants and scholarships to Wyoming in 2022
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Daniels Fund distributed $5.5 million in grants to nonprofit organizations and scholarships to students in Wyoming in 2022, and reached $101 million in total giving in the state since its inception in 2000. Throughout its four state region of Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah,...
county17.com
Obituaries: Winland; Stroud
Sharon Lorraine Winland: August 24, 1939 — January 26, 2023. Sharon L. Winland age 83, of Gillette, WY passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center. Arrrangements pending with Gillette Memorial Chapel. Memorial service for Sharon Winland will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday,...
cowboystatedaily.com
When Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Crook County, Wyomingites Wanted To Shoot It Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A mysterious Chinese balloon that was spotted high over Montana and passed over Crook County in Wyoming this week has military experts in the Cowboy State puzzled. “It makes no sense at all,” retired FE Warren Air Force Base Commander Tucker...
county17.com
Up to 2 inches of snow possible in Gillette today; gusts could reach 50 mph tonight
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snow chances will ramp up to 70% today to give Gillette a chance to see up to 2 inches of fresh snow, but skies will clear for the remainder of the week. Snow chances are brought to the region by a low pressure system tied with a cold front, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. The area’s best chance for snow will be between 2 and 5 p.m. as snow chances rise from 30% to 70%, despite a high of 38 degrees. With a northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon, wind chills are likely to dip as low as 20 degrees. Gusts could reach speeds of 30 mph.
county17.com
Snow more certain on Wednesday; roller coaster temps expected headed to weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Local temperatures will be on a roller coaster this week starting with a high of 39 today, dropping to a high of 29 on Thursday and rising to a high of 41 on Saturday. In between, snow chances are becoming more certain. First, though, will be...
