People In Minnesota + Wisconsin Tend To Marry Locals
Apparently, a report in The Washington Post (Paywall) from 2017-2021 showed that people in Minnesota and Wisconsin fell in the top ten of states who marry people from the same state. In a way, it makes sense because you most likely are going to meet someone in the town or city you live in and a majority of people stay in the place they grew up in.
Minnesota Pizza Place Just Named As One Of Best In U.S.
If you want to try some of the best pizza in the entire country, you don't even have to leave Minnesota, as one local pizza place was just included on a list of the best pizza restaurants in the US. There are a lot of lists going around the internet...
The Best “Off The Grid” Small Town In America Is Located In Wisconsin
Let's start with the obvious here... can a small town really be that off the grid if it is making headlines, and lists like this? According to Only In Your State the answer is yes. The town we are looking at is in the middle of a beautiful forest. It...
Sensational Minnesota And WI Pizza Places Make It To Top 100 In U.S.
Yum Yum! Yelp has recently released its list of the top 100 pizza places in the U.S. and lucky enough it includes a couple from Minnesota and Wisconsin!. Honestly, when in doubt, you can always rely on Yelp and now that they have a list of the 100 top pizza places, I’m definitely gonna have to check them out. Yelp shares that they identified businesses in the pizza category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.
Wisconsin Considers Flat Income Tax Rate For Everyone By 2026
It's been considered before. Everyone seems to support it. But it always fails to gain traction in committee and at the legislature. A Wisconsin lawmaker has proposed changing the way Wisconsin residents calculate their income tax. Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu has entered a proposal to switch the Badger State to a flat income tax rate; that is a system in which every resident pays the same tax percentage rate on their income - not matter how much or how little they make in a year.
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America
Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
Midwest to be blanketed by quick-hitting snow
The same system responsible for severe weather in the South will spread snow across part of the Midwest late this week, although the burst of wintry weather is not forecast to stick around for long. A fast-paced storm that will spawn severe weather across the southern United States will also...
Chuck and Don's to shut down multiple stores
Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy. Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners...
WSAW
New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal to create a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby,” said Rep. Tusler. “The lifetime license is a great option for avid fishermen or as a gift for a young family member just getting hooked on the sport.”
Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero
Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system
Wisconsin’s original tax bargain with local governments has fallen apart, says Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) president Rob Henken. “If this were truly shared revenue, then as state income and sales tax, and other revenues grow from year to year, some portion of that growth would have also been shared with local governments,” Henken said in an interview with the Wisconsin Examiner.
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
shepherdexpress.com
Endorsements: February 21 Election
Spring elections are local elections for city, village, town, or county elections along with judicial elections, school board elections and any special elections to fill vacancies. These are non-partisan elections meaning that candidates run as individuals and not on a party ticket. The top two vote getters in the primary election in February then move on to the general election in April. If only two candidates are running, they are not on the primary ballot but automatically move to the April election.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Included In Pine-Sol Cleaning Product Recall
A popular brand of household cleaning solution is involved in a recall effort. A large variety of Pine-Sol products is being recalled due to the potential that they are contaminated with bacteria.The Pine-Sol products were sold nationwide at major retails stores - including Minnesota and Wisconsin. The scope of this...
GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota
A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
A Poor Bear Was Stuck In An Icy Culvert In Minnesota For Three Days
Bears in Minnesota are still hibernating, but unfortunately, one bear got woken up early. According to Northern News Now a bear in Wannaska, Minnesota was hibernating in a culvert under a road when the area filled with melting snow and ice trapping the poor bear for days. Witnesses who reported...
Discovering Minnesota: 10 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip
Minnesota is a state with a diverse landscape and rich cultural heritage, making it a perfect destination for a road trip. From sprawling cities and stunning natural attractions to historic sites and outdoor recreation opportunities, Minnesota has something for everyone.
chaindrugreview.com
Hy-vee opens two new stores in Wisconsin
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced the opening of two new stores in Wisconsin expanding its footprint in the state to eight stores. The Janesville store is a totally reimagined grocery store with a new layout, the sixth of its kind for the retailer’s eight-state footprint. This morning, Hy-Vee also opened its store in Oregon, which is the former Bill’s Food Center.
