Minnesota State

KOOL 101.7

People In Minnesota + Wisconsin Tend To Marry Locals

Apparently, a report in The Washington Post (Paywall) from 2017-2021 showed that people in Minnesota and Wisconsin fell in the top ten of states who marry people from the same state. In a way, it makes sense because you most likely are going to meet someone in the town or city you live in and a majority of people stay in the place they grew up in.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Sensational Minnesota And WI Pizza Places Make It To Top 100 In U.S.

Yum Yum! Yelp has recently released its list of the top 100 pizza places in the U.S. and lucky enough it includes a couple from Minnesota and Wisconsin!. Honestly, when in doubt, you can always rely on Yelp and now that they have a list of the 100 top pizza places, I’m definitely gonna have to check them out. Yelp shares that they identified businesses in the pizza category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Wisconsin Considers Flat Income Tax Rate For Everyone By 2026

It's been considered before. Everyone seems to support it. But it always fails to gain traction in committee and at the legislature. A Wisconsin lawmaker has proposed changing the way Wisconsin residents calculate their income tax. Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu has entered a proposal to switch the Badger State to a flat income tax rate; that is a system in which every resident pays the same tax percentage rate on their income - not matter how much or how little they make in a year.
WISCONSIN STATE
106.9 KROC

Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America

Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
MINNESOTA STATE
AccuWeather

Midwest to be blanketed by quick-hitting snow

The same system responsible for severe weather in the South will spread snow across part of the Midwest late this week, although the burst of wintry weather is not forecast to stick around for long. A fast-paced storm that will spawn severe weather across the southern United States will also...
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE 11

Chuck and Don's to shut down multiple stores

Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy. Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners...
WOODBURY, MN
WSAW

New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal to create a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby,” said Rep. Tusler. “The lifetime license is a great option for avid fishermen or as a gift for a young family member just getting hooked on the sport.”
WISCONSIN STATE
KOOL 101.7

Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero

Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MINNESOTA STATE
WausauPilot

Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system

Wisconsin’s original tax bargain with local governments has fallen apart, says Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) president Rob Henken. “If this were truly shared revenue, then as state income and sales tax, and other revenues grow from year to year, some portion of that growth would have also been shared with local governments,” Henken said in an interview with the Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
KFYR-TV

North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
MINNESOTA STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Endorsements: February 21 Election

Spring elections are local elections for city, village, town, or county elections along with judicial elections, school board elections and any special elections to fill vacancies. These are non-partisan elections meaning that candidates run as individuals and not on a party ticket. The top two vote getters in the primary election in February then move on to the general election in April. If only two candidates are running, they are not on the primary ballot but automatically move to the April election.
WISCONSIN STATE
KOOL 101.7

GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota

A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
MINNESOTA STATE
chaindrugreview.com

Hy-vee opens two new stores in Wisconsin

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced the opening of two new stores in Wisconsin expanding its footprint in the state to eight stores. The Janesville store is a totally reimagined grocery store with a new layout, the sixth of its kind for the retailer’s eight-state footprint. This morning, Hy-Vee also opened its store in Oregon, which is the former Bill’s Food Center.
JANESVILLE, WI
