Grammys 2023: Will Taylor Swift Be There?

Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift is always a major contender at award shows, and the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards are no different. The 33-year-old superstar is nominated for four awards, including Song of the Year for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”. The 2023 Grammys will be held on Sunday, February 5, and so many famous singers and musicians are expected to be there. But will Taylor be at the Grammys? The Swifties are dying to know — and we have an answer.

Taylor Swift (Photo: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock)

Taylor is expected to be at the 2023 Grammy Awards! A photo of Taylor’s seat on the Grammys floor plan has been circulating around Twitter. She appears to be sitting near DJ Khaled and Latto. Who knows, maybe Taylor will bring her boyfriend Joe Alwyn to the event!

While Taylor will attend the Grammys, it’s pretty much confirmed that she won’t be performing. Variety reported on February 2 that a T-Swift performance isn’t going to happen at the star-studded award show. The publication also unveiled the full list of 2023 Grammys performers, including Harry Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Sam Smith, and more.

Taylor Swift (Photo: umeimages / SplashNews.com)

Taylor could win any of the four awards she’s nominated for at the Grammys. She received nominations for Song of the Year shared with Liz Rose (songwriter) for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”, Best Country Song shared with Lori McKenna (songwriter) and Chris Stapleton (performer) for “I Bet You Think About Me”, Best Song Written For Visual Media for “Carolina”, and Best Music Video shared with Saul Germaine (video producer) for All Too Well: The Short Film. Taylor’s new album, Midnights, will be eligible for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

So far in her career, Taylor has been nominated for 46 Grammy Awards. She’s won 11 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, which she’s won three times. Taylor could add to that total depending on what happens at the 2023 Grammy Awards.