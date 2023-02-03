Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
ffxnow.com
Photos: South Asian grocery store coming to Herndon’s Arrowbrook Centre
Herndon’s Arrowbrook Centre (2340 Silver Way) is rapidly building out its 28-acre mixed use community. South Asian grocery store Hello2India has signed a lease at mixed-use project, which is located off the Dulles Toll Road. According to a report by Northern Virginia Magazine, roughly 50% of retail space has...
ffxnow.com
Tysons has been adding more public facilities, but for a library, expect to wait
Fairfax County has made some progress over the past decade in introducing public amenities to support its growing community in Tysons. Since adopting its Tysons Comprehensive Plan in 2010, the county has secured sites for 14 new, major public facilities, including the completed Scotts Run Fire Station and Capital One Hall, which is privately owned but guarantees space for community groups under an agreement with ArtsFairfax.
ffxnow.com
Banditos Tacos & Tequila restaurant to open Fairfax location this month
A taco and tequila restaurant is opening later this month at University Mall in Fairfax. Banditos Tacos and Tequila will open on Feb. 22, serving up Mexican street food and a line-up of live music and tastings throughout the day. The 7,500-square-foot location open at 10621 Braddock Road near George...
theburn.com
Loudoun County’s newest Five Guys opens for business
Loudoun County’s latest Five Guys restaurant has officially opened its doors. The new store off Loudoun County Parkway near One Loudoun began welcoming customers for lunch today. The restaurant brand — famous for its burgers, fries and milkshakes — has opened in the Flagship Commons retail center. That’s right...
ffxnow.com
Gourmet cinnamon roll shop rolls its way to Herndon
Cinnamon roll lovers can soon get their fix, as a new gourmet shop opens in Herndon. Cinnaholic plans to open at the Village Centre at Dulles (2451 Centreville Road) this summer or autumn, according to owner Jessica Papa. Papa says the 600-square-foot location will serve cinnamon rolls, cookie cakes, and...
ffxnow.com
New job: Manager Trainee — Garden Center (Meadows Farms Nurseries)
Are you interested in joining an industry leader who is passionate about growth? At Meadows Farms Nurseries we are focused on helping our employees and our customers grow, we offer challenging and rewarding career opportunities to our employees while providing superior products, services, and growing solutions for our customers. We want to hear from you. Come grow with us and Plant A Little Happiness.
ffxnow.com
Taco Bell in Fair Lakes may be razed, as owner seeks to update restaurant
The Taco Bell in the Fair Lakes area could be slated for demolition. The owner of the restaurant at 12811 Federal Systems Park Drive is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rebuild the restaurant and drive-thru with a larger and more modern facility, in line with the company’s efforts to modernize franchises across the country.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Local Task Force Deployed to Turkey — “Members of Virginia Task Force 1 in Fairfax County are making plans to head to Turkey and Syria after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of the countries, killing thousands of people and leaving thousands of others missing among the rubble. The task force team will consist of 79 people and six dogs, the task force said in a tweet Monday afternoon.” [Patch]
ffxnow.com
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Feb 6, 2023
Good Monday evening! Today we published 9 articles that were read a total of 11511 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Feb 6, 2023)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
Wawa Set To Open Newest Location In Stafford County
A brand new Wawa location will open later this week in Stafford, officials say.The newest store, located at 3039 Richmond Highway, will open on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to Wawa officials. Customers are invited to join the Wawa crew at 7:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, for the ceremonial grand op…
ffxnow.com
Neighborhood Expert: 8 Super Bowl food specials to try!
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. GO BIRDS!. Okay, now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s talk...
ffxnow.com
Loyal Companion to close all Fairfax County pet stores at end of month
Loyal Companion is letting out one final howl before permanently shuttering all of its stores in Fairfax County. Independent Pet Partners, the pet wellness chain’s parent company, announced yesterday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close all its stores outside of Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia location
A major store chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
theburn.com
Ted’s Bulletin opens this coming week in Ashburn
The new Ted’s Bulletin restaurant has been under construction for months in Ashburn’s One Loudoun center. Now the regional restaurant brand has announced the new location’s opening date. The Ted’s Bulletin at One Loudoun will officially open this coming Wednesday, February 8. It will be one of...
theburn.com
Expanded Cedar Terrace retail center in the works for South Riding
Some exciting news for the long suffering folks in the South Riding area who have been waiting for a major retail and restaurant center to call their own — there are some new developments at the proposed Cedar Terrace project. We will walk you through it as best we...
fox5dc.com
Controversial Prince William County data center development vote Tuesday
BRISTOW, Va. - The Prince William County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a vote Tuesday on a controversial plan to build massive data centers in Bristow. This new plan would construct as many as 14 centers on 270 acres of land near schools and homes near the intersection of Linton Hall and Devlin Roads. The project would be called Devlin Technology Park and promises jobs and other opportunities.
ffxnow.com
Repairs underway on GW Parkway’s Pimmit Run bridge in McLean
Work has begun on repairs to the George Washington Memorial Parkway’s bridge over Pimmit Run in McLean. Construction crews are repairing façades of the structures that support the Pimmit Run Bridge as part of the ongoing project to rehabilitate the parkway’s northern section from the Capital Beltway (I-495) to Sprout Run Parkway in Arlington, according to the National Park Service.
Leesburg's Most Expensive Listing Is Sprawling Mansion Going For $5.995M
The most expensive residential listing in Leesburg is going for $5.995 million — and that's after a May 2022 price drop, according to a Zillow listing.The more than 15,700-square-foot home was built in 2014, and is located in the enclave of Grenada, minutes from downtown Leesburg and a short d…
Person in critical condition following house fire in Loudoun Co.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A person is in critical condition following a house fire in Loudoun County, Virginia early Tuesday morning. According to a release from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, the fire was reported by a passerby who saw smoke just before 4 a.m. at a home on Thrush Road in Sterling.
Harpers Ferry now a snow tubing destination
HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Snow tubing is now a destination in Harpers Ferry. West Virginia’s eastern panhandle now has a new winter outdoor recreation venue expected to draw snow enthusiasts from across the region. “It’s a blast. It’s a lot of fun. Just sit on your tube. It’s pretty relaxing, honestly. We […]
