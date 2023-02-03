Read full article on original website
ksro.com
Citrus Pest Found in Sonoma County
Sonoma County agriculture officials are asking for state assistance after a pest that can kill citrus trees was detected in the region. The pest, called the Asian Citrus Psyllid, was found in a survey trap in a residential area east of Sonoma last Thursday. Sonoma County Agricultural Commissioner Andrew Smith says the discovery of the pest is serious and calls for a rapid and coordinated response. That includes local nurseries and farmers markets cooperating to temporarily regulate the movement of fruit and nursery stock. The pest has also recently been detected in citrus crops in Southern California.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Musicians Co-op Robbed
Sonoma County’s Live Musicians Co-op on Piner Road was robbed of all of its equipment on Thursday night. Owner Nathan Prowse posted on social media that the theft appeared to be planned, because the amount of musical instruments stolen required a big truck or a trailer to load everything into. The facility is used by local musicians for rehearsal and recording space. Prowse says the thieves used a crow bar to break in, destroying all of the door jams. The Co-op is still open and a GoFundMe page has been started to help with recovery costs. Anyone with information on the break in should contact Santa Rosa police.
ksro.com
HenHouse Releases Big Chicken Double IPA
Today is a big day in Sonoma County if you love beer! HenHouse Brewing releases its highly anticipated Big Chicken “Zero-Day” Double IPA at taprooms, bars and restaurants throughout the Bay Area. The recipe for the hoppy beer is updated each year and this year the brewery used Genie Barley from Crane Farms in Penngrove to highlight Sonoma County’s rich agriculture. Zero Day refers to the freshness of the beer, and HenHouse expects to pour 60,000 pints of beer within the week. Cans will be available at their two locations in Santa Rosa and Petaluma, with limited allocations each day this week. The release happens right before SF Beer Week kicks off this coming weekend.
$33 million in illegal marijuana seized in the East Bay
Over $30 million worth of illegal cannabis has been recovered in search warrants across the East Bay, according to a press release from the Department of Cannabis Control.
ksro.com
DUI Fatality Defendant At Pre-Trial Hearing
A Sonoma County judge will decide whether a man who killed a motorcyclist in a DUI crash in September will go to trial. Santa Rosa resident Charles Bernhardy appeared in court last week and his next pre-trial hearing is set for April 18th. On September 6th, Bernhardy struck a motorcyclist while driving on Fountaingrove Parkway. He failed to stop and continued driving with the motorcycle lodged underneath his truck for another two miles. The motorcyclist, 23-year-old Vance Stammer, died about two weeks later after being removed from life support.
What earthquake like Turkey could mean for Bay Area
Thousands of buildings have collapsed in the aftermath of the Turkey magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes. But what would a series of similar quakes mean for the Bay Area?
KRON4
13 suspected human traffickers arrested by Contra Costa County task force
(BCN) — The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force arrested 13 people over five days last month, during a statewide effort to recover survivors of human trafficking and apprehend their exploiters. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said, as part of Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, county task force partners conducted eight separate anti-human trafficking operations in the county from Jan. 23 through Jan. 28.
Contra Costa DA: 2021 fatal San Pablo Police shooting was justified
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office said Friday it determined San Pablo police were legally justified in shooting and killing a 45-year-old man who appeared to be holding a handgun during a traffic stop in 2021. Around 2:25 p.m. Dec. 15, 2021, police were called to the parking lot of the Evergreen Market in San Pablo. A market employee said a white or Hispanic male in the parking lot was holding a firearm. The employee also told police it appeared the man was manipulating the firearm's magazine. San Pablo officers met at a staging area near...
KTVU FOX 2
Judge: Oakland may clear Wood Street homeless encampment
OAKLAND, Calif. - A federal judge is allowing the city of Oakland to clear out the last remaining area of a large homeless encampment. U.S. District Judge William Orrick determined on Friday that the city now has enough shelter beds for the several dozen people who still live off Wood Street near the MacArthur Maze, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa man killed in fight that critically injured 2 others identified
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Authorities have identified the man who died in a Santa Rosa fight that left two others injured. Asante Vandyke, 27, was declared dead early Thursday after he and two other critically injured men were dropped off at the hospital, according to the Press Democrat. They had all been in a fight at Mendocino Avenue and Carrillo Street, just outside the Cherry Street Historic neighborhood, officials said.
oaklandside.org
State rejects Oakland’s housing plan, asks for revisions
Just two days after Oakland officials adopted the city’s eight-year housing plan, the state determined it didn’t meet the requirements, state records show. In a Feb. 2 letter, the California Housing and Community Development Department told Oakland it must make revisions to its Housing Element to be found in compliance. Without that certification, Oakland immediately loses the ability to place certain restrictions on development, and could lose out on significant state funding for housing.
Nearly $34M in illegal cannabis found during raids in Oakland, Hayward
OAKLAND – Authorities busted three illegal cannabis growing operations in the East Bay last week, seizing more than $30 million in plants, along with firearms and cash.According to the Department of Cannabis Control, agents on Thursday served search warrants at operations in Oakland and Hayward. During Thursday's operations, 26,836 plants valued at more than $22.1 million was seized, along with 2,720 pounds of cannabis flower valued at more than $4.49 million.Along with the illegal cannabis plants, agents said an AR-style semiautomatic rifle and a handgun were also seized, along with $68,841 in cash.The following day, agents with the Department of...
Catalytic converter thieves have decimated SF city vehicles
On a chilly January morning, “Arthur,” one of San Francisco’s many departmental investigators, turned the key in his city-issued Prius. He was greeted not with the anodyne hum of San Francisco’s most ubiquitous vehicle but “the roar of an M-1 Abrams, tank.”. He was shocked....
How much damage would a magnitude 7.8 quake cause in San Francisco? We asked experts.
While such large earthquakes are rare, residents should always be prepared for "the big one."
sfstandard.com
SF Supervisor Parties at Colombian Hooters, Delays Reparations Hearing
San Francisco’s landmark hearing to discuss reparations for the city’s Black community has been postponed by more than a month because Supervisor Shamann Walton took a nearly weeklong vacation to party in Colombia and is experiencing flight issues getting home. Tuesday’s reparations hearing had been almost two years...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in San Leandro, CA
San Leandro is known for abundant cherry harvests within the Easy Bay area. This city is a part of Alameda County and is also popular for its charming history and quintessential brewery in Northern California. To the northwest of this city is Oakland, also the largest city in the county,...
Fentanyl-plagued San Francisco bracing for new street drugs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As San Francisco public health officials struggle to stem the tide of fentanyl, a new wave of deadly synthetic opioids is flooding into street drug scenes on the East Coast and Midwest. New street drugs, including Tranq and ISO, are infiltrating illegal drug markets. San Francisco leaders say it’s likely only […]
Suspect who led police on wild chase with child in car arrested
MARIN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect who led police on a wild chase in and out of San Francisco with a child in the car has been arrested, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Jonathon Melvin Poole, a 23-year-old resident of Suisun was arrested Monday. The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. on […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Big Rig Crash on Westbound I-80 in Oakland
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig on I-80 in the Oakland area. The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. on westbound Interstate 80 at the Maritime Street offramp in Oakland. The collision involved three vehicles described as a silver Nissan Altima, a white Ford Fiesta, and a big rig.
Major injury crash closes State Route 4 on-ramp in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The eastbound State Route 4 on-ramp is closed from Contra Loma Boulevard after a traffic crash on Tuesday afternoon, Antioch police said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Contra Loma Boulevard between Buchanan Road and State Route 4. The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. and at least one person […]
