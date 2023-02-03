SACRAMENTO – Many Californians are bracing for tighter budgets ahead of a pandemic measure ending soon.Families receiving CalFresh benefits also qualified for extra money following the COVID-19 shutdowns. The expiration comes amid high costs of food, rent and gas.Stretching a dollar these days may be on the brink of snapping."We find more people needing to come get assistance with food because their budget is just not stretching," Amy Dierlam, a CalFresh outreach director for River City Food Bank.It was quiet inside the food bank's midtown location Monday, but it is already preparing for a possible influx of more people seeking...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO