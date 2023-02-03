ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

charles smith
4d ago

Should have never been a mandate in the first place. The mandate was to make money and not to protect our children! Disgusting!

Ryan Parker
4d ago

And we are supposed to be grateful for that?!? Newsom should be charged with crimes against humanity for trying to make it a mandate in the first place!!

CayKay
4d ago

oh stop it. you all knew you lost months ago when the author's of the bills step back 🤣🤣🤣. The health department cannot mandate anything only if it is passed through the proper channels and the author of the bills admitted they didn't have enough support. you all just don't want to admit you lostvand the people won 🤷🏽‍♀️

