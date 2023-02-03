ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Minnesota Basketball: Gophers Game at Illinois Tuesday Night Postponed

The Minnesota Gophers and the Big Ten announced Monday afternoon that the Gophers game at Illinois slated for Tuesday night has been postponed due to COVID in the Minnesota program. The Big Ten requires a minimum of seven scholarship players to be able to play a game. Minnesota was down to eight as of their most recent game a 81-46 loss to Maryland Saturday night.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

