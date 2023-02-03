Read full article on original website
Not in the Best Interest
There are two plans on the drawing board facing East Haven residents that are capable of threatening the existing quality of life in this small shoreline community. The first development is the largest proposed project in the history of East Haven. The proposed project is located at the former Camp Murray Girl Scout Camp at 31-100 Sperry Lane and Foxon Boulevard. It will consist of four buildings with 378 units. The developer Mark DiLungo and the co-owners of The Bluff LLC have made their intentions very clear in a letter written to the editor (“The Town’s Best Interest,” April 5, 2018) concerning the denial of the original application for a zoning change to accommodate this project. In the letter, Mr. DiLungo said they would be “resubmitting an alternate application” for approximately “600 units” but for affordable housing, which would be “under state jurisdiction and not subject to petty local bias.” A site plan application is now before the Planning and Zoning Commission. Is this huge and dense project in the best interest of East Haven? Personally, I believe we all know that the emphatic response to this question is “no.”
Federal Funds to Relocate Emergency Shelter
The Town’s emergency shelter is on the move, thanks, in part, to a new $1 million grant awarded from the federal Community Project Funding program. Officials will use the funds to purchase and install a new high-capacity generator and relocate the shelter. First Selectman Peggy Lyons, Emergency Management Director...
Essential to Fulfill its Mission
Currently, the Old Saybrook Police Commission operates without a line item in the budget. I recommend a $50,000 annual budget plus an additional $15,000 budget for legal fees. I urge all taxpayers and voters who want an independent police commission to oversee the Old Saybrook Police Department with accountability and transparency to contact First Selectman Carl P. Fortuna, members of the Board of Finance, and Police Commissioners, informing them that these legal fees and an annual budget for the Police Commission are essential for the commission to function and fulfill its mission.
Stony Creek Brewery Announces New Tank Farm Expansion
New partnerships, collaborations and changing trends in the beverage industry led Stony Creek Brewery to position itself for future growth. A new tank farm approval from the town of Branford brings Stony Creek Brewery from its current brewing capacity of 48,000 barrels, to 100,000 barrels. The brewery is conveniently located 8 miles east of the Port of New Haven, in the heavily populated northeast corridor, along I-95 between New York City and Boston.
Will Only Help Protect Us
As I am sure many of you will agree, Branford is a wonderful place to live, work, and play. I’m also sure many of you are aware of the years-long efforts by Tweed New Haven Airport to expand its current terminal as they look to become an outsized entity in our small community, with little benefit to our neighborhoods.
Police Join in Shoreline Diaper Drive
Bare Necessities, Inc is holding the sixth annual Law Enforcement Diaper Drive along the Shoreline through Wednesday, Feb. 15. Police Departments from Clinton, Madison, Guilford, Branford, North Branford, East Haven, and Troop F State Troopers in Westbrook will be participating. The public is asked to contribute diapers and wipes in the donation boxes at each of these departments. Bare Necessities, Inc hopes to build on the success of last year’s drive where 32,066 diapers and 24,573 wipes were collected. Diaper sizes 4-6 are most in need this year, and monetary donations are welcome as well.
Guilford Foundation Announces New Grant Application Guidelines
The Guilford Foundation (TGF) has announced a partnership with Guilford Savings Bank to provide sponsorship awards to qualifying organizations serving the Guilford community. TGF was chosen to lead the program because of its role as a trusted community leader, philanthropic expertise, and strong relationships with community-serving organizations. In 2022, they distributed $25,000 to support 20 organizations with awards ranging from $250 to $2,500.
Clinton Land Trust Receives Grant for Educational Opportunities
Thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation for Middlesex County, the Clinton Land Conservation Trust (CLCT) has been awarded $5,000 for educational opportunities. CLCT president Dana Skidmore said that the grant specifically came from the Mary Janvrin and Natalie Janvrin Wiggins Fund for Birds, Other Animals, and Nature. Skidmore said, "This endowment was created by two sisters who put forth this goal of providing for conservation causes."
CT State Boating Course Set for Saturdays in 2023
Press Release, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla 24-3 Take the Boat America class and complete the proctored test all on the same day in the same location, at U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla, starting on Sat. March 4, at 8 a.m. at its Training Center located at 1 Helwig St., Milford.
Ben Sodergren: Meet Killingworth’s New Library Director
You could say that Killingworth Library’s new director, Ben Sodergren, had been biding his time to land what he describes as his “dream job.”. “I went to Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont, originally and got a degree in computer digital forensics. That is sort of an investigative job where you work with police to find evidence on people’s computers,” Ben says. “It’s an interesting field.”
In a Pickle
(From left) Friends James Johnstone, Tom Delladonna, Jim Bohara, and Todd Jones took advantage of a break from the freezing weather to get out and play pickleball on Feb. 5 at Old Saybrook’s Main Street pickleball court.
EHHS, Local Businesses Partner for Technical Education
February is Careers in Technical Education (CTE) Month, and students at East Haven High School (EHHS) are the first secondary students in the shoreline region to participate in new programming geared towards learning trade and technical skills. Assistant Principal Amy Farotti said the goal of CTE programming is to create...
With Patience and Love: Brignola Helps BCC Feline Adoptions
How do you turn a frightened, feral cat into a friendly, adoptable kitty? Lori Brignola waves a magic wand. Or, in this case, a purple wand. That’s one of the tricks Lori uses on the way to patiently socializing particularly skittish feline rescues, including some feral cats previously not touched by humans. The transformation helps them to find adoptive homes through the nonprofit Branford Compassion Club (BCC).
Watching the Wheel
Instructor Debbie Staub, left, lends a helping hand with student Marian Gryzlo’s project during her ceramics class at the Guilford Art Center on Feb. 6.
Linda Nedell: Speaking Truth to empowHer
By producing a riveting video themed “The Imagined Life,” Linda Nedell is helping Women and Family Life Center (WFLC) speak truth to the empowHer Gala, coming Thursday, March 23, to Woodwinds in Branford. As described on nonprofit WFLC’s website, the gala’s theme will help to “...celebrate those among...
A Connecticut Lake for All Seasons
So you want to go fishing, but which body of water may be one of your best bets? We have seen soft water briefly turn hard and vice-versa, creating disappointment upon arrival. High water and fast flows may also have put the brakes on, although a few anglers were undaunted by that turn of events.
Killingworth Boy Scout Troop 18 Participates in Winter Klondike Camping Event
On Jan. 20-22, Troop 18 of Killingworth, CT packed up their sleds and gear, and traveled to Camp Sequassen in New Hartford, CT to participate in the 2023 Winter Klondike camping event. The theme was traveling back in time, and scouts had to hurdle through different eras to find parts...
Before They Go...
If you walk by the Yale Center for British Art at the beginning of next month, it will be closed. While it’s closed, some of the museum’s greatest hits will be on loan to the Yale University Art Gallery, starting March 24, right across Chapel Street, including works by Angelica Kauffman, George Stubb, and J.M.W. Turner, along with Francis Bacon, Gwen John, and James McNeill Whistler. Additional works will go out on loan to museums across the United States, from New York to Los Angeles, and in Britain.
Hello, Lazeez!
A friend and I were planning to go out for some Indian food recently, and someone recommended Lazeez, 40 Orange Street, New Haven. We’re glad we went. The food, which included Indo-Chinese offerings, was delicious. We ordered some of our time-honored faves we’d had at other restaurants, including gobi Manchurian, paneer tiki masala, raita, and mango lassi. I also tried something new, which was really fabulous, the chile crab, which was jumbo crab meat, tempered ginger, mustard seeds, green chilies, and coconut in a light, creamy white sauce. The food was fabulous, the people were friendly, and we loved the space. We will be back!
The Winner
Madison’s Grand Apizza was took top honors in Shore Publishing’s recent Pizza Madness contest. Here, Manager Mike Nuzzo puts the finishing touches on a pizza ready for the oven on Feb. 6.
