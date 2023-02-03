‘RHOP’ Reunion Trailer: Karen Huger Claims She Has ‘Witnesses’ That Insist Juan Dixon Cheated On Robyn

Image Credit: Paul Gilmore/Bravo

Karen Huger‘s feud with Robyn Dixon comes to a head in the Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 reunion trailer that was released February 3. The Grand Dame insists that she knows for a fact that Robyn’s husband Juan Dixon was dating another woman. “There’s no lie about that rumor about the girlfriend. And I have witnesses,” Karen says. Since the reunion filmed, Robyn has confirmed that Juan got “bored” during the pandemic and sent a flirty message to another woman. But according to Robyn, nothing physical happened between Juan and the woman.

The topic of Karen’s alleged boyfriend, “Blue Eyes,” is also brought up in the reunion trailer. And Karen’s husband Ray Huger isn’t happy about it. Charisse Jackson Jordan is at the reunion as well and she’s ready to spill more alleged tea about Karen.

Karen Huger; Robyn Dixon (Photo: Paul Gilmore/Bravo)

There’s also major drama between Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett over Chris Bassett‘s alleged inappropriate behavior. “You use this show to lie on people because you have nothing else going on,” Candiace says to Gizelle, who denies lying about Chris.

When the husbands come out on stage, Chris has choice words for Gizelle. “What did I do? I’ve suffered through this for ten months. Losing clients. Losing money. Answering to my family,” he angrily says.

The ‘RHOP’ season 7 cast (Photo: Paul Gilmore/Bravo)

Meanwhile, Ashley gives updates on her divorce from Michael Darby and her relationship with Summer House star Luke Gulbranson. Mia Thornton‘s ex-friend Jacqueline Blake also makes an appearance and comes for Mia. “You were never the CEO of your company. Your family business is all in shambles,” Jacqueline says.

It’s been an event-filled season in Potomac, to say the least. The RHOP season finale airs Sunday, February 5. Then, the three-part reunion kicks off Sunday, February 19.