ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Remembering the Blizzard of '78 in New Hampshire

Monday marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978 hit New Hampshire. It was a blizzard New Englanders would not forget. There was $14 million in damage for New Hampshire, mostly along the coast. Tides grew to 14 feet above normal due to the full moon occurring during the storm.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire’s Rank in Nationwide Survey of Work-Life Balance is Very Surprising

I think it's safe to say we are all aiming to live a more balanced life. We all want to feel like we are giving equal efforts to our family, career, friendships, mental health, physical health, all of the things. When we aren't working, we would like to be present and enjoy the time we have with those we love. But depending on your profession, it can be difficult to not take your work home with you.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Very rare Steller's sea eagle spotted along Maine coast

GEORGETOWN, Maine — Several hundred people, some from as far away as Florida, are flocking to Maine for a glimpse at an incredibly rare bird. The Steller's sea-eagle is native to eastern Russia, but one of them is spending time around Maine's mid-coast. The bird is perched between Arrowsic...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

'Ice-in' declared on Lake Winnipesaukee after extreme cold in New Hampshire

GILFORD, N.H. — "Ice-in" was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday, according to Emerson Aviation. Emerson Aviation said the extreme cold over the weekend and the calming winds overnight into Sunday morning helped to make it happen. The declaration means all five ports visited by the M/S Mount Washington are...
GILFORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Can You Guess the Longest River in Massachusetts?

New England has a heck of a lot of water. We've already chatted about the deepest and longest lakes and rivers in New Hampshire, aka Lake Winnipesaukee and the Connecticut River, respectively. One of the country's most dangerous rivers is even found in the Granite State. We also concluded the longest river in Maine to be the Saint John River, with a total length of 418 miles, and the deepest Maine lake to be Sebago Lake, at 300+ feet.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured

NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
BOSTON, MA
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 2.3-Mile Trail In New Hampshire Leads Adventurers To Little-Known Glacial Boulders

While the White Mountains certainly garner much of the attention when it comes to hiking in New Hampshire, there is still so much to explore around the rest of the state. Southern New Hampshire in particular is a wonderful region for hiking, with its scenic summits, forests, waterfalls, and much more. A hike to Stoddard Rocks affords a chance to visit a geological wonder in this part of the state.
STODDARD, NH
Boston Globe

On its 235th anniversary, here are 10 questions to test your official Massachusetts knowledge

What's the state dinosaur? Folk hero? Game bird? See how many Bay State "officials" you know. What a long, strange 235 years it’s been! Feb. 6 marks the anniversary of the day in 1788 when Massachusetts ratified the new U.S. Constitution and became the sixth of the original 13 states to join the Union. (Albeit as a commonwealth, because we like to be different.)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Fish and Game officials warn Granite Staters to be careful on ice

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Fish and Game officials are warning New Hampshire residents to be careful on the ice. Conservation officials said ice conditions can vary within feet of each other, and despite the recent frigid weather, the warmer than usual start to the winter means the ice on many lakes and ponds is not that thick.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Light snow, ice possible in New Hampshire

Quick moving front passes through Tuesday evening giving many of us light snow and mix. It may be enough in southern areas to make roads slick with a light coating of snow and mix. It moves out well before sunrise Wednesday, then a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday afternoon is when our next system moves through which also could bring mix but then rain. Very mild on Friday when some southern spots could hit 50.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold in New Hampshire

💲 The Powerball jackpot has not been won since November. 💲 The winner of $100,000 Power played their numbers and doubled their winnings. 💲 Over $178,000 in prizes were won by New Hampshire players for Saturday’s Powerball drawing. It's not the jackpot, but New Hampshire had...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy