Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Collider
'Bad Boys 4': Cast, Filming, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Bad Boys 4’s Release Date and Where Can You Watch It?. The time has come for the return of the Bad Boys movie series, and it is almost looking like a reunion of the original 1995 release of Bad Boys. Funnily enough, it will have one of the shorter breaks in between the films with eight years between the first and second movie, thirteen years between the second and the third, and now it is expected to have less than five on the outside for the fourth installment. Whatever the reason the next movie is flaming in with much of the fan's favorite cast and crew returning.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Collider
‘Huesera: The Bone Woman’ Review: Mexican Body-Horror Turns Pregnancy Into a Supernatural Menace
Few things are as scary as bringing a new life to the world. First, there’s the issue of pregnancy, where bones change position, and organs get displaced to allow a new body to grow inside a womb. Then, there’s the social and material impact that comes with a child, as time, money, and energy must be fully redirected to the comfort and security of another being. Of course, the societal pressure on women also includes an expectation to completely abandon their hopes and dreams in favor of raising a child. Unfortunately, while we are all aware of these issues, the challenges of motherhood are an unspeakable taboo. That’s what makes Michelle Garza Cervera's directorial feature debut so enticing, as Huesera: The Bone Woman cleverly approaches the subject through the lenses of horror, creating an uneasy experience that’s nevertheless illuminating when it comes to motherly woes.
Collider
Glen Powell Joins Anthony Hopkins in Action Thriller ‘Locked’
In the film industry, when a good story is created, prequels, sequels, and sometimes remakes are thrown up after the original piece has premiered. In the case of ZQ Entertainment and Raimi Productions, the Argentinian action thriller 4X4 is set for a remake titled Locked. The upcoming action film, which is set to be directed by Dave Yarovesky, has snagged two big stars to take on its lead roles, according to Deadline: Hollywood veteran Anthony Hopkins is on board to star alongside Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell.
Collider
'Perry Mason' Season 2 Trailer Promises Another Dark Murder Mystery
Grab your thinking hats and get ready for Perry Mason Season 2. HBO has released a new extended trailer dishing out the breadcrumbs for the “murder trial of the century” but the real question is, is Perry ready for another murder trial? The Emmy-nominated series is set to take fans on another deep dive into an emotionally charged, thrilling season whilst Perry, Della, and Paul brace themselves for the events to come.
Collider
Ghostface Haunts the Streets of New York in 'Scream VI' Dolby Poster
Ghostface is ready to paint the Big Apple red in a newly released Dolby Cinema poster ahead of Scream VI’s arrival on March 10. While he may have his back turned, residents of the five boroughs better watch theirs as the crazed killer is on the loose, and in a city with over eight million people, it’s anyone’s guess as to who’s behind the mask this time. The background of the poster runs blood red with the outline of Ghostface grasping onto a well-sharpened knife with skyscrapers outlined in front of him. Below is the film’s logo as well as its release date, reminding fans that there are only a few weeks left until terror strikes again.
Collider
'Star Trek' Finds New International Streaming Home
Paramount has announced a new partnership that will allow fans to enjoy Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks. The shows will join the rest of the Star Trek catalogue on Paramount+ in several international territories. As part of this deal, negotiated with Amazon's Prime Video service, the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard will receive a day-and-date release on Paramount+ in Latin America on February 16, with the series premiering the next day in the UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and at a later date in South Korea. For Canadians, meanwhile, the Star Trek catalogue continues to be available to stream on Crave.
Collider
'The Little Mermaid' Live-Action Adaptation Will Be Finished in March
Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey has been on the minds of many ever since it was first revealed. Now, only a few months away from its premiere date of May 26, 2023, fans are clamoring for new information about the upcoming film. Collider's own Taylor Gates had the chance to sit down with the director of the film, Rob Marshall, to discuss the 20th Anniversary of the 2002 musical Chicago and had the chance to touch on the upcoming project. It was during this interview that Marshall confirmed that the film is on track to be finished by March 2023.
Collider
'The Young and the Restless's Fen Reveal Doesn't Make Up for its Poor Track Record With Queer Characters
As a closeted gay teen, the world of daytime soap operas meant everything to me. From an early age, any time I got a rare glimpse into the seemingly mature and adult world of an afternoon soap opera, it felt quite literally like a window into another world. (No pun intended.) And because daytime soaps are consistently mocked and derided in pop culture since their target audience is still largely stay-at-home women, consuming them in secret felt like a sordid, rebellious act. In a world where I had no shortage of people also mocking and deriding my own interests, I felt a sense of kinship with daytime soap operas: other people made fun of us, so we might as well be friends. When I was in the sixth grade, I began what would become a long love affair with The Young and the Restless.
Collider
Discovery+ Streaming Service Will Stay Separate From HBO Max
The only constant in life is change, and it seems like this old adage also applies to the constant stream of tweaking, canceling, and merging going on at Warner Bros. Discovery. In the flurry of shifts to their streaming platforms, Warner Bros. Discovery is now expected to keep Discovery+ as its own standalone streaming service. This new plan will not change the company's plan to launch its combined service with HBO Max, which is expected to launch later this year. This new plan was originally reported to The Wall Street Journal and later covered by The Hollywood Reporter.
Collider
First 'Strays' Trailer: Will Ferrell Is an Abandoned Pup Ready to Bite Back
Revenge is going to the dogs in the first trailer for the new comedy Strays from Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum. The live-action CGI hybrid film follows an abandoned dog who, with the help of his fellow canines, is ready to wreak a terrible vengeance on the owner that neglected him. He adjusts to the joys of the stray life in this first look at the film, learning everything the outside world has to offer. At the end of it all, though, he just wants to go back home and bite his owner's d—k off.
Collider
'Bosch' Universe to Expand With Jerry Edgar Spinoff
Amazon is further expanding the universe of its long-running series Bosch with a new spinoff series focused around Jamie Hector’s character Jerry Edgar. It is unclear at the moment whether the police procedural drama, should it be picked up into a series, would air on Prime Video or Freevee. Per the official logline in the spinoff series, Bosch’s former partner is “tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami" where he is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city, “while being chased by his mysterious past.” What lies in store for Edgar will be interesting to see, as fans have enjoyed Hector’s performance throughout the seven-season run of Bosch.
Collider
Megalodon Shark Movie 'The Black Demon' Gets New Release Date
Audiences will have to wait a little longer for The Black Demon to swim into theaters as the upcoming shark movie will now be released in theaters on April 28 according to Bloody Disgusting. Previously slated for an April 21 debut, the newest release date now pits the film closer to the summer movie season.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 4 Ending Explained: Ellie Needs Redemption, Just Like Joel
Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us. The first episode of HBO’s The Last of Us set the audience’s expectations by promising the series would tell the story of Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) redemption. It’s not random that we get to watch Joel as a hardworking father before the death of Sarah (Nico Parker) on the verge of the apocalypse. 20 years later, he’s a ruthless criminal with a lot of blood on his hands. However, once he’s tasked with protecting Ellie (Bella Ramsey), Joel gets a second chance at becoming the man his daughter would like him to be.
Collider
'The Mandalorian’ to Make Broadcast Television Debut
In celebration of the success of the Lucasfilm series, The Mandalorian, Disney+ has announced that the series will make its broadcast television debut, introducing a special linear airing for the first episode of the series. The TV broadcast debut comes ahead of the premiere of the highly anticipated third season.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Episode 5 Recap: You Gaslighter, You
Last week’s episode of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches was a double downer as Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) was mourning the loss of her adoptive mother Ellie (Erica Gimpel) and her birth mother Deirdre (Annabeth Gish). Rowan also got mixed messages about whom to trust when she watched Cortland (Harry Hamlin) and Carlotta (Beth Grant) argue at the memorial and give her conflicting opinions on Lasher (Jack Huston). The episode ended up in literal flames, as Ciprien (Tongayi Chirisa) took a knife to the torso for Rowan after Carlotta lit her house on fire and all hell broke loose. Right as they tried to escape, Lasher slammed the front door shut and trapped them inside. It’s time to unpack Episode 5, “The Thrall.”
Collider
Watch Okoye Face the Dora Milaje in New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Deleted Scene
Marvel Studio’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a gift that keeps on giving! After a successful run at the box office, the feature became the most-watched Marvel premiere upon its Disney+ debut. Now the studio is celebrating the movie’s Blu-ray and Digital release that contains numerous deleted scenes and featurettes. To mark the occasion, the studio’s official Twitter handle released a new deleted scene.
