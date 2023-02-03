Read full article on original website
Two Cracked Eggs Cafe, Savannah, GA. Delicious BreakfastCrazy For CouponingSavannah, GA
Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for seasonExplore Beaufort SCOkatie, SC
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive InExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Leading discount grocery store chain opens new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
The Market at 3 West Ridge now underway in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An annual fundraiser will benefit a couple of Savannah nonprofits dedicated to improving the health and welfare of at-risk children. The Market at 3 West Ridge got underway Tuesday night at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. The three-day event will have 17 vendors on display with...
WATCH LIVE: Track the BigLift Baffin ship to travel into Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday will offer a chance to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the Savannah area. The ship was expected to arrive early Wednesday morning but was delayed until Thursday evening to be sure the massive vessel can fit into the Port of Savannah safely. The length of nearly two football […]
Old Fashioned Bazaar bringing vintage clothing to Savannah shoppers
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. — Helena Dunne is brining sustainable fashion to the streets of Savannah. "Vintage is anything 2002 or older," says Dunne. Dunne is the owner Old Fashioned Bazaar. The mobile vintage market experience brings vendors together to give fans of vintage clothing, jewelry and other items a one-stop shop to pick up items from the past.
Newly updated alcohol ordinance will now require Savannah bars and restaurants to undergo training
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – New training will be required for bars and restaurants in the City of Savannah Restaurants and bars in the city of Savannah will now have to undergo safety training. This training comes after the city council passed an update of the previous alcohol beverage ordinance. Under the newly updated ordinance, it […]
Local swingers say no to using loofah sponges; Savannah sticks to tradition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If loofahs are starting to be hard to come by, then look no further than some swingers in central Florida. Garnering attention from hundreds of thousands online, they are reportedly displaying loofah sponges to let people know that they’re a part of the swinger’s community. TikToker Tora Himan shared a now-viral […]
Wild Heron Road rezoning project in Georgetown experiencing delays
A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents has failed. State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult cephalopods.
‘Washed off the beach from the wake’ - Large cargo ships causing dangerous waves on Tybee Island
We are taking a closer at a study on the impact bigger ships are having on Tybee island. ‘Washed off the beach from the wake’ – Large cargo …. We are taking a closer at a study on the impact bigger ships are having on Tybee island. Mayor...
El Maguey opening second location in Market District
El Maguey Mexican Restaurant is opening a second location in the former Barberito’s space in Statesboro’s Market District Center at 1100 Brampton Ave Ste E. The family-owned restaurant features a large variety of authentic Mexican cuisine and is a community-oriented business. The owners, husband and wife duo Genaro...
Local Beaufort SC musician to perform Valentine’s Day concert…at Waffle House
Yes, you read that headline correctly. A local Beaufort SC musician is set to play all of his best inside of a local Beaufort SC Waffle House restaurant on Valentine’s Day to celebrate with folks who are “tired of the same old holiday plans.”
Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for season
The U Pick Daffodil farm in Okatie opened for its season on Sunday, February 5th at 9am, but ran out of blooms by 1pm, due to the farm having lots of visitors. With rows and rows of vibrant yellow blooms, visiting the farm to pick the beautiful yellow flowers is a winter pastime for lots of locals, most with little ones in tow.
Protestors gather outside of SCAD Sunday afternoon
Community members were protesting SCAD saying that the college has not done enough to support the Black community. Protestors gather outside of SCAD Sunday afternoon. Community members were protesting SCAD saying that the college has not done enough to support the Black community. Bulloch County teacher faces board decision after...
Record-setting year at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Passenger numbers at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport reached an unprecedented high in 2022, as 3,533,294 passengers traveled through the airport. This sets the record for the most annual passengers in the airport’s history and is 27 percent higher than 2021’s passenger count of 2,780,909.
15 years after sugar refinery explosion, monument remains decorated
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tonight we remember one of the darkest days in Chatham County’s history. It was 15 years ago today that the Imperial Sugar Refinery exploded. 14 people died and dozens were injured. At the entrance of the plant, a monument stands in memory of the lives lost. Today, a wreath and […]
Crumbl Cookies opens in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Pooler is getting a whole lot sweeter, with the opening of a popular cookie chain that’s taken social media by storm. Crumbl Cookies held its grand opening Friday, located in the same plaza as Costco. The line wrapped around the building, and owners tell News 3 they served over 2,500 cookies […]
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is fast approaching, but what are your plans? Here are some events you can participate in this weekend in the great city of Savannah. Colonial Faire and Muster School Day When: Friday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Wormsloe State Historic Site Price: $2-$10 Birding Hike […]
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson gives update on state of homelessness across coastal empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah mayor Van Johnson previewed the release of the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless’s Point in Time count at his weekly news conference Tuesday. That’s an annual report that provides a snapshot of homelessness in our area and across the country. It takes...
Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest
Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. A private room for breastfeeding/chestfeeding. A private room...
Iconic local Beaufort BBQ spot closes its doors
Lots of folks in Beaufort were thumbing through their Facebook news feeds on Friday morning and received quite a shock. That’s when everyone found out that long-time Beaufort BBQ spot, Duke’s Barbeque, was closing its doors permanently after serving up Friday’s dinner.
Riverkeeper monitors Ogeechee ahead of Hyundai boom
Electric vehicle production at the $5.5 billion Hyundai factory in Bryan County is still several years away, but the Ogeechee Riverkeeper is already preparing to protect the river from its effects. On Thursday the organization’s science and policy manager, Kris Howard, deployed the first of three new water quality monitoring...
