ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJCL

The Market at 3 West Ridge now underway in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An annual fundraiser will benefit a couple of Savannah nonprofits dedicated to improving the health and welfare of at-risk children. The Market at 3 West Ridge got underway Tuesday night at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. The three-day event will have 17 vendors on display with...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Old Fashioned Bazaar bringing vintage clothing to Savannah shoppers

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. — Helena Dunne is brining sustainable fashion to the streets of Savannah. "Vintage is anything 2002 or older," says Dunne. Dunne is the owner Old Fashioned Bazaar. The mobile vintage market experience brings vendors together to give fans of vintage clothing, jewelry and other items a one-stop shop to pick up items from the past.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Wild Heron Road rezoning project in Georgetown experiencing delays

A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents has failed. State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult cephalopods.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

El Maguey opening second location in Market District

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant is opening a second location in the former Barberito’s space in Statesboro’s Market District Center at 1100 Brampton Ave Ste E. The family-owned restaurant features a large variety of authentic Mexican cuisine and is a community-oriented business. The owners, husband and wife duo Genaro...
STATESBORO, GA
Explore Beaufort SC

Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for season

The U Pick Daffodil farm in Okatie opened for its season on Sunday, February 5th at 9am, but ran out of blooms by 1pm, due to the farm having lots of visitors. With rows and rows of vibrant yellow blooms, visiting the farm to pick the beautiful yellow flowers is a winter pastime for lots of locals, most with little ones in tow.
OKATIE, SC
WSAV-TV

Protestors gather outside of SCAD Sunday afternoon

Community members were protesting SCAD saying that the college has not done enough to support the Black community. Protestors gather outside of SCAD Sunday afternoon. Community members were protesting SCAD saying that the college has not done enough to support the Black community. Bulloch County teacher faces board decision after...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Record-setting year at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Passenger numbers at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport reached an unprecedented high in 2022, as 3,533,294 passengers traveled through the airport. This sets the record for the most annual passengers in the airport’s history and is 27 percent higher than 2021’s passenger count of 2,780,909.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Crumbl Cookies opens in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Pooler is getting a whole lot sweeter, with the opening of a popular cookie chain that’s taken social media by storm. Crumbl Cookies held its grand opening Friday, located in the same plaza as Costco. The line wrapped around the building, and owners tell News 3 they served over 2,500 cookies […]
POOLER, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is fast approaching, but what are your plans? Here are some events you can participate in this weekend in the great city of Savannah. Colonial Faire and Muster School Day When: Friday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Wormsloe State Historic Site Price: $2-$10 Birding Hike […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest

Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. A private room for breastfeeding/chestfeeding. A private room...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy