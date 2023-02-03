ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ken Sax
4d ago

I got sick for 10 days after COVID 1st came out and there were no shots available yet. I'll admit it was 10 days of hell. Have had 2 more times since and was equivalent to 5 days of mild flu. Vaccines are a person's prerogative. Not a necessity.And I'm 67.

Susan Wells
4d ago

no risk what is the risk is what is in the vaccine in the first place . seriously look into it Research it How many loved ones taken to soon after taking all of them vaccines plus the boosters.

Jim Castle
4d ago

Personally I find it strange and not in a good way that the FDA and the CDC all want to do further study before they come to any conclusion as to whether or not this vaccine causes blood clots and heart problems along with other things. Too bad they didn’t take the same approach when deciding whether or not to force this vaccine on people. Very little study if any was done they just came up with it and mandated it. And the politicians, government agencies, tv talking heads, celebrities and tv commercials all insist it’s safe and effective…. I never have taken the vaccine and I won’t take it and no amount of mandates can force me into taking it.

