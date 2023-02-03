ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT-TV

Evero Joins Panthers After Broncos Released Him From Contract

Denver ranked seventh in the league in total defense in 2022. New Panthers coach Frank Reich has his defensive coordinator. Carolina “agreed to terms with” former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to the same position after Denver allowed him out of his contract, the team announced Sunday. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy