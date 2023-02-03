Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Evero Joins Panthers After Broncos Released Him From Contract
Denver ranked seventh in the league in total defense in 2022. New Panthers coach Frank Reich has his defensive coordinator. Carolina “agreed to terms with” former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to the same position after Denver allowed him out of his contract, the team announced Sunday. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.
NFL Fans Had Lots of Jokes About Aaron Rodgers' Upcoming 'Darkness Retreat'
The Packers quarterback plans to spend four days and nights in complete darkness as he contemplates his NFL future. Aaron Rodgers announced he plans to spend four days and nights in complete darkness in a small house in order to help him make a clearer decision about his NFL future.
