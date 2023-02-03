Read full article on original website
First Of It's Kind: Massive Multi-Record-Breaking Waterpark Cruise Ship To Set Sail From Miami Next YearUncovering FloridaMiami, FL
Meals To Remember: These Fine Dining Restaurants Are Miami's Finest, According to Diners.PSki17Miami, FL
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Florida's economy has long attracted residents from all corners of the nation. Between a vibrant tourist economy, tropical climate, mild winters, and lower taxes, there are plenty of things to love about the state. One of the benefits of having such a varied culture comes out in another of Florida's assets: the food!
54 Unforgettable West Palm Beach Adventures Await: Beaches, Bites, & Beyond - Your Ultimate Guide
West Palm Beach, Florida is a tropical paradise that offers endless possibilities for visitors of all ages. This city boasts beautiful beaches, tempting dining options, and exciting activities that are sure to create unforgettable memories. Uncover the top 54 things to do in West Palm Beach, from experiencing the finest beaches to savoring diverse cuisine at West Palm Beach's top restaurants. A trip to this city is a must for those looking for an unforgettable escape.
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Florida Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
The next time you happen to be in the small city of Davie, Florida, we recommend taking a short detour over to Rob’s Family BBQ. This unassuming spot in South Florida has some of the most mouthwatering barbecue around, and you might have just driven by at first glance. With an emphasis on slow-cooked meat perfectly prepared and a down-home family-style dining area, once you visit this hidden gem BBQ spot in Florida, you might never want to leave.
$21 million home sale breaks all records in West Palm Beach
A gilded $21 million sale of a single-family home in West Palm Beach’s historic Prospect Park left even seasoned Realtors gobsmacked this month as it shattered city records in an evolving landscape of rollicking high-end deals. The property at 3140 Washington Road is part of a redrawing of several waterfront lots orchestrated by...
Cuban man who was part of international custody battle in South Florida goes into politics
(WSVN) - Elian Gonzalez who spent a year in South Florida at the center of an international custody battle is going into politics. The 29-year-old was nominated to serve on Cuba’s national assembly. Gonzalez was just 5 years old when he was rescued in the waters off Fort Lauderdale...
Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 each toward recertification
MIAMI - A shocking assessment for one condominium in Miami this week.Owners are being asked to pay $175,000 each towards their 40-year recertification. This is a story we have been hearing more and more across South Florida. Residents say something isn't adding up and they are putting the blame on their homeowners' association. "I'm in shock in disbelief," said Christian Murray. Murray has lived in the Palm Bay Yacht Club condos since 2016. Now he and many other residents are worried if they'd be able to keep their homes. Background The building needs its 40 year recertification, meaning, an engineer...
Cat fight on Antique Row and other juicy real estate news
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Wow! Last week was like Mr. Toad's Wild Ride with Mr. Toad on acid and Palm Beach County's most revered historians slapping at each other like cats trapped in a heritage leather Birkin tote.
Yacht Haven in Fort Lauderdale has all the comfort and luxury you need
When you put glamorous and camping together you get “glamping,” and we’ve seen different ways people glamp. In Fort Lauderdale, they’re taking this glamp up a notch. Tucked away in the New River is a home away from home, the “airstream” way. The RV...
Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died
PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
10 Romantic Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale For The Perfect Date
Following our roundup of most romantic restaurants in Miami, we figured we’d give you the next best thing: where to go for a date night with that special someone in Fort Lauderdale! The city, which neighbors Miami, is a dining mecca all on its own. There’s the option of having sushi on a gondola or dining at a lush patio by a lit up tree that doubles as a fire pit.
11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale
There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
Family of missing South Florida Lyft driver says Gary Levin is dead
MIAMI - The family of a missing South Florida Lyft driver posted on social media Tuesday saying that Gary Levin had died.Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on Facebook that services in her father's honor would be announced in the coming days. Levin, 74, lived in Palm Beach Garden and drove for Lyft in his spare time, DiBetta said. His family told CBS 4 that local law enforcement authorities found his red 2022 Kia in North Carolina, but he was nowhere to be found.He went missing last Monday. DiBetta said he picked up a passenger in Delray Beach shortly before 1:30 p.m., dropping off the rider in Okeechobee County at around 4:30 p.m. She says that's when Levin's Lyft app and cell phone were last active.
As Miami’s Booming Real Estate Market Spills Over, Fort Lauderdale Sees Luxury Listings Spike
Few American cities continue to boom during the pandemic quite like Miami. From Golden Beach to South Beach, Indian Creek to Coral Gables, the South Florida metropolis saw a surge of newcomers lured by its open spaces and tax-friendly business environment. How big was Miami’s boom? Total home sales rose by around 50 percent in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, with median prices up nearly 20 percent from April 2021 to April 2022 alone. Unsurprisingly, much of Miami’s market momentum has spilled over into neighboring cities, most notably Fort Lauderdale—the canal-filled boater haven just 30 miles north of Miami...
9701 Collins Avenue #2302S, Bal Harbour
Become a resident at the world-class St. Regis Bal Harbour. Situated on the 23rd floor with three bed, 3.5 bathrooms and 3,505 square feet of interior space, you’ll get to enjoy sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and Miami Skyline. Ultra luxury living available at your fingertips.
New Italian Restaurant Planned for Coral Gables
Erba will open this summer at Dixie Highway and Ponce de Leon
Florida Renaissance Festival returns to Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Renaissance Festival has returned in classic medieval fashion to Deerfield Beach. Opening weekend brought with it swords, performers and attire fit for the event that takes guests back quite a few centuries. The event also features various tents full of unique vendors and...
“JEW HATRED”-HOW SAFE ARE DEERFIELD BEACH JEWS AND SYNAGOGUES
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-“Jew Hatred” Antisemitism is nothing new.It has been around for at least 2500 years. A recent rash of incidents worldwide is in the news. Some of these events have taken place in Boca Raton, Weston, Lake Worth, and recently Atlanta suburbs where Jews live. These recent incidents involve hate groups leaving Anti-Semitic messages in plastic bags in neighborhoods where Jews live.
Lil Wayne Sells Miami Mansion For $28M — Almost Double What He Paid For It
Miami, FL - Lil Wayne has sold his luxury Miami mansion for a whopping $28 million price tag, which is a significant increase compared to what he paid for it six years ago. According to TMZ, Weezy and his powerhouse real estate agency Douglas Elliman accepted a bid from a potential buyer on February 3 for $28 million, shortly after Wayne discounted his original $29.5 million listing.
After a record-breaking season, the Florida Renaissance Festival returns for its best year yet
Jousting at Florida Renaissance Festival – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Sunshower Shots. In its thirty-season history, the Florida Renaissance Festival recently experienced its most incredible year. After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, ticket sales were better than ever, with organizers reporting over 100,000 attendees. Additionally, a record number of first-timers attended the festival, which is encouraging for the future of the medieval celebration.
Florida ophthalmologist buys medical office building for $8.9M
Ophthalmologist Shailesh Gupta, MD, has purchased Sample Executive Center in Pompano Beach, Fla., for $8.9 million, The Real Deal reported Feb. 3. An entity owned by Dr. Gupta secured a $6.2 million mortgage for the facility. The building is 54,500 square feet and four stories. It was previously owned by...
