Coeymans, NY

VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?

Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures. While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.
Druthers Brewing Company Taking Over Popular Saratoga Lake Restaurant

Druthers Brewing Company announced that it will be running a popular Saratoga Lake restaurant and taking over operations for the next ten years. This announcement comes just a couple of months after Druthers opened its fifth location in Clifton Park. What Popular Saratoga Lake Restaurant is Druthers Taking Over?. Druthers...
See The Capital Region’s 10 Best Burgers [RANKED]

On the surface, cooking and building the perfect burger seems easy. But to achieve perfection creating an amazing burger takes great skill. It all starts with a patty with the perfect ground beef combination of lean and fat. That patty needs to be cooked just right. The cheese to needs to be great. The bun needs to taste amazing and have just the right ratio of bread to meat. The balance of lettuce, tomato, onion, and other veggie toppings needs to be perfect. And condiments, well, with thousands of options and combinations - they need to have a personality that fits the burger.
Need Menstrual Health Products? Capital Region Has Them for Free!

Sadly, affordable access to menstrual products isn't a reality for certain period-having individuals. Whether it's because of poverty, homelessness, or inflation, no one should have to sacrifice a medical necessity, especially when it's for something you have no control over. Fortunately, the Capital Region Menstrual Health organization has figured out a way for residents in the area to get menstrual health products for free, and their idea is bloody brilliant!
Spice Up Your Valentine’s Day with Single in Saratoga

If you are single like I am, our favorite holiday is right around the corner! Valentine's Day! NOT!! Instead of scrolling through dating apps to find a date for that special day, why not try something different, and break out of your routine? Meet some people in real life! Where? Look no further than the popular singles night at Bailey's Cafe in Saratoga. This event is perfect for everyone, regardless of age or sexual orientation. Join us for a night of Deep Eddy cocktails and games and mix it up with Saratoga singles!
Want To Do Something Unique For Valentine’s Day? Impress Her At The Kenmore Ballroom

Are you looking for a unique way to spend Valentine's Day? Looking to impress your date? Look no further than the historic Kenmore Ballroom in Albany. On February 14th, the Hudson Quartet is hosting a special night of music under the romantic glow of candlelight. This multi-sensory experience is sure to be unforgettable and will have you winning points as the most romantic Valentine's date ever!
Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to 'Rumors' of Floating Body

Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.Missing Teen Samantha HumphreyOn Thursday, a news outlet in the Capital Region reported that someone claimed to see a body floating in the Mohawk River about 14 miles from where Humphrey was last seen alive.The report from News Channel 13 explained that "police cars from various agencies are at Blatnick Park in Niskayuna after an employee at nearby Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory reportedly saw what they thought was a body floating down the Mohawk River.
