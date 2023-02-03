ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Has A One-Word Response To ChatGPT 'Jailbreak's' Philosophy On God

OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot chatGPT's alter ego DAN is creating ripples on the internet over its philosophy on God and Elon Musk has something to say about it. What Happened: On Tuesday, a Twitter handle named Autism Capital shared a couple of screenshots on the microblogging site saying that they dug deeper into DAN's philosophy on God.
AI Could Become a Game-Changer for Courts Around the World

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology has been growing in popularity over the past few years. From voice recognition and natural language processing to facial recognition and emotion detection, AI can be used to help machines “see” and interpret data. In the legal world, AI is being used more in courtrooms to provide more accurate decisions based on the evidence presented. A Colombian judge made headlines when he used an AI app to make a court ruling on Jan. 30.
WeTrade Eyes ChatGPT-Style Product; Plans To Launch DEMO Version

Global software as a service provider WeTrade Group Inc WETG prepared to conduct comprehensive, in-depth research on the use of ChatGPT style technologies, launch a DEMO product similar to ChatGPT, combine Open AI content generating technology with YCloud, and apply it in Tencent Holding Ltd's TCEHY WeChat, Alibaba Group Holding Limited's BABA Alipay, Baidu, Inc BIDU and other mini-programs.
$100 Invested In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago Is Worth This Much Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections, including the recent market volatility, partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Covid-driven stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 58%, 96% and 40% respectively.
Netflix Paid Password Sharing Rules Won't Block US Users' Devices For Now: 'Only Applicable To…'

Netflix Inc. NFLX mistakenly announced a new set of rules for cracking down on password sharing — and the internet was in an uproar. The rules have since been retracted. What Happened: Netflix has been testing the “paid sharing” feature in three countries — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. Netflix account holders in these countries are paying additional fees if a person residing outside their home is accessing the OTT platform.
Microsoft's AI-Enhanced Bing Vs. Google Bard: Analysts Pick The Potential Winner

Microsoft Corp. MSFT held a press event on Tuesday to announce ChatGPT integration into its services. Honors To Be Split, Munster Says: The integration of Microsoft’s Bing search engine with OpenAI language models will add current information to ChatGPT and enrich the types of queries you can ask Bing, said Deepwater Asset Management co-founder Gene Munster.
