Apple Users, Want To Enhance Your iPhone Experience? Here Are 5 Game-Changing Hacks
Apple Inc.‘s AAPL iPhone might be one of the most popular devices from the tech giant’s stable, but many of those owning it may not know that a few tricks could improve their experience significantly. What Happened: Arun Maini, a tech YouTuber who goes by the name ‘Mrwhosetheboss’...
Elon Musk Tweets A Simple Yet Powerful Pro-Marijuana Message, Reaches Millions Around The World
One of the most influential CEOs in the world whose statements alone managed to move the needle and create a change has once again expressed his unambiguous support for cannabis. This time, with just three numbers Elon Musk promoted marijuana for free, reported TheStreet. His "420" tweet on Saturday resonated...
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Aug. 26, 2022, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse. Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed...
Token Named After Elon Musk's Dog Rallies 17%, Leaving Shiba Inu, Baby Doge In The Dust
Floki FLOKI/USD is rallying 17% in the last 24 hours, beating top five meme tokens by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.00003393. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was exchanging hands at $0.090, down 1% while Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was trading at $0.00001413 down 2.19% in...
Elon Musk Has A One-Word Response To ChatGPT 'Jailbreak's' Philosophy On God
OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot chatGPT's alter ego DAN is creating ripples on the internet over its philosophy on God and Elon Musk has something to say about it. What Happened: On Tuesday, a Twitter handle named Autism Capital shared a couple of screenshots on the microblogging site saying that they dug deeper into DAN's philosophy on God.
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Dogecoin Short-Rally Ceiling, Warns 'Accumulation Won't Last Forever'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter sees Dogecoin DOGE/USD showing signs of a solid recovery. What Happened: 'Smart Contracter' told his 220,000 followers on Twitter that the four-hour DOGE/ Bitcoin BTC/USD chart has started to form a nice base, potentially signaling further upside ahead. :. The chart plotted by the...
AI Could Become a Game-Changer for Courts Around the World
Artificial intelligence (AI) technology has been growing in popularity over the past few years. From voice recognition and natural language processing to facial recognition and emotion detection, AI can be used to help machines “see” and interpret data. In the legal world, AI is being used more in courtrooms to provide more accurate decisions based on the evidence presented. A Colombian judge made headlines when he used an AI app to make a court ruling on Jan. 30.
Elon Musk's Chinese Doppelganger Is Viral On TikTok — He Hates Money But Loves Dogecoin
Yilong Ma, the internet's new celebrity, is making waves on social media and TikTok for his uncanny resemblance to Dogecoin DOGE/USD proponent and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. What Happened: In a viral TikTok video, Ma, a Chinese doppelganger of Musk, can be seen in a fit of car rage while...
Elon Musk's Favorite Dogecoin 'Knockoff' Leaves Shiba Inu In Dust With 17% Gains Ahead Of Burn Portal
Baby Dogecoin BABYDOGE/USD is up 17% in the last 24 hours, beating top meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, BABYDOGE was trading at $0.000000003539. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was trading at $0.091, up 1.20%. Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was at $0.00001418, up 1.71% in the last 24...
Cramer Picks 'Sleeping Giant' Tesla Over Ford, GM — Why He Prefers Elon Musk-Led Company Right Now
After calling Tesla Inc. TSLA a "sleeping giant" in late January, CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer reiterated his positive opinion on the electric vehicle giant. What Happened: Cramer was asked by his colleagues on the Feb. 6 edition of “Squawk on the Street” to pick between Tesla and Ford Motor Co. F. “Now, Tesla,” he replied.
WeTrade Eyes ChatGPT-Style Product; Plans To Launch DEMO Version
Global software as a service provider WeTrade Group Inc WETG prepared to conduct comprehensive, in-depth research on the use of ChatGPT style technologies, launch a DEMO product similar to ChatGPT, combine Open AI content generating technology with YCloud, and apply it in Tencent Holding Ltd's TCEHY WeChat, Alibaba Group Holding Limited's BABA Alipay, Baidu, Inc BIDU and other mini-programs.
Nvidia Stock Or Cramer's Dog — Either One Of Them Is The 'Real AI Winner,' According To The CNBC Host
The AI war that is brewing between Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG has caught the attention of none other than Jim Cramer, who hosts the “Mad Money” show for CNBC. What Happened: Cramer chimed in with his view about the potential winner of the AI...
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster Marks 5 Years In Space - Where Is It Now?
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk decided to send his personal Tesla Roadster into space in 2018. On Monday, Feb. 6, the cherry-colored Roadster marked five years of being in space. The car was sent as a 'dummy payload' for the first mission of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy. At the launch,...
Sad News For Mobile Gamers: EA To Shut Down Apex Legends, Battlefield, Industrial Toys
EA EA revealed that both “Apex Legends Mobile” and “Battlefield Mobile” will shut down and no longer be playable. “Apex Legends Mobile” will cease working on May 1, 2023, at 4 PM PST. No specified date has been named for the end of “Battlefield Mobile.”
$100 Invested In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago Is Worth This Much Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections, including the recent market volatility, partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Covid-driven stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 58%, 96% and 40% respectively.
Netflix Paid Password Sharing Rules Won't Block US Users' Devices For Now: 'Only Applicable To…'
Netflix Inc. NFLX mistakenly announced a new set of rules for cracking down on password sharing — and the internet was in an uproar. The rules have since been retracted. What Happened: Netflix has been testing the “paid sharing” feature in three countries — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. Netflix account holders in these countries are paying additional fees if a person residing outside their home is accessing the OTT platform.
Microsoft's AI-Enhanced Bing Vs. Google Bard: Analysts Pick The Potential Winner
Microsoft Corp. MSFT held a press event on Tuesday to announce ChatGPT integration into its services. Honors To Be Split, Munster Says: The integration of Microsoft’s Bing search engine with OpenAI language models will add current information to ChatGPT and enrich the types of queries you can ask Bing, said Deepwater Asset Management co-founder Gene Munster.
