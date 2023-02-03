Miles Teller & Wife Keleigh Sperry Have A ‘Hold Music Dance Party’ In Bud Light’s Super Bowl Commercial

Image Credit: Bud Light

Keleigh Sperry Teller is in phone call limbo at the start of Bud Light’s commercial for the upcoming Super Bowl. The actress — and better half of Miles Teller — has been waiting on hold for almost an hour, and it seems like she’s about to give up hope. Sensing the impending breakdown, Miles reaches for a couple of Bud Lights from the fridge and saves the day. Feeling the rhythm with the hold music – a callback to his breakthrough performance in Whiplash – Miles begins dancing, inviting his wife to get off the couch and join in.

The two get into sync, making a case for an eventual couples-version of Dancing with the Stars — and even get their adorable dog, Bugsy, in on the action. Even when an operator chimes in, the fun doesn’t stop, as it becomes a cross between a chair-less game of “Musical Chairs”/”Freeze Tag.” The spot ends with Miles and Keleigh doing their best “Lift from Dirty Dancing” as the music plays out.

(A handy YouTuber commenter going by Fernando Garcia pointed out that the hold music is “Opus No.1” by Tim Carleton, so expect that to be all over TikTok and the Billboard Hot 100 this year.)

The commercial is simple and elegant; it thrives on the natural charisma between this real-life couple. “I couldn’t be more excited to team up with Bud Light for my Super Bowl commercial debut alongside my wife, Keleigh, and the real star of the show, our dog Bugsy,” said Miles Teller in a press release for the spot.

(Bud Light)

“I loved the fact that Bud Light wanted to create something authentic in feeling and tone to our actual relationship,” he adds. “Life can get messy, it can get frustrating, it can all feel trivial and pointless at times, but I love the message of ‘Choosing Enjoyment’ in those moments. At the end of the day, it’s about who we spend our time with and how we choose to spend that time. Enjoy the little moments.”

“As not only the #1 best-selling beer brand in the industry but a brand that fans look forward to seeing year-after-year in the Super Bowl, we are thrilled to announce Bud Light’s return to the biggest stage in sports as we usher in a new era for Bud Light and deliver something totally new and unexpected,” said Alissa Heinerscheid, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light, in that press release.

“Forty-one years ago, Bud Light was created to be an easy-drinking beer; that is how we were born,” adds Heinerscheid. “We have turned that unique truth into our new platform – Bud Light is ‘Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy,’ and we look forward to bringing this message to life for consumers at Super Bowl and beyond.”