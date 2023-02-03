Read full article on original website
‘Theater Camp' Review: Ben Platt and Molly Gordon Star in Hilarious Musical Mockumentary | Sundance 2023
From Wet Hot American Summer to Heavyweights and Camp Nowhere, summer camp has cinematically always been a place to get weird. But for the campers at the theater camp AdirondACTS, a few months away from home in the time to do some good theatre and hone their skills as the next stars of the stage. Theater Camp, directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman and based on the 2020 short of the same name, is a loving parody of the theater kids, one that knows these types of characters inside and out and has fun with this understandably over-the-top.
Glen Powell Joins Anthony Hopkins in Action Thriller ‘Locked’
In the film industry, when a good story is created, prequels, sequels, and sometimes remakes are thrown up after the original piece has premiered. In the case of ZQ Entertainment and Raimi Productions, the Argentinian action thriller 4X4 is set for a remake titled Locked. The upcoming action film, which is set to be directed by Dave Yarovesky, has snagged two big stars to take on its lead roles, according to Deadline: Hollywood veteran Anthony Hopkins is on board to star alongside Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell.
Oscar Isaac & Evangeline Lilly to Lead Cast of Animated Epic 'Legend of Destruction'
Emmy-nominated Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac has another voice role lined up before his turn in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse later this year. Per Deadline, Isaac, along with fellow Marvel alum Evangeline Lilly, Elliott Gould, and Billy Zane, has joined the cast for the biblical animated passion project Legend of Destruction from director Gidi Dar. Isaac will play Ben Batich, a follower of the Robin Hood-like rebel Simon Bar Giora (Zane) who progresses from a kind-hearted young man to a vicious zealot. Lilly will play the clever Queen Berenice who is willing to do anything for the sake of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem while Gould plays Batich's uncle, the great Jewish sage Rabbi Ben Zakkai.
First 'Hell of a Summer' Image Teases Finn Wolfhard's Upcoming Horror Comedy
A first look has been revealed for Hell of a Summer, the feature directorial debut of Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk, who also co-wrote and will both star in the film. The exclusive image from Variety shows Wolfhard and Bryk's characters staring down the barrels of their flashlights...
First 'Joy Ride' Image Teases Stephanie Hsu's Next Movie
Hot off her Academy Award nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once, fans are getting a first look at Stephanie Hsu’s next project. Today, the first image has been released for the upcoming comedy Joy Ride, the latest work from Crazy Rich Asians co-writer Adele Lim. Joy Ride follows...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
'Bad Boys 4': Cast, Filming, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Bad Boys 4’s Release Date and Where Can You Watch It?. The time has come for the return of the Bad Boys movie series, and it is almost looking like a reunion of the original 1995 release of Bad Boys. Funnily enough, it will have one of the shorter breaks in between the films with eight years between the first and second movie, thirteen years between the second and the third, and now it is expected to have less than five on the outside for the fourth installment. Whatever the reason the next movie is flaming in with much of the fan's favorite cast and crew returning.
Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis' 10 Best Movie Roles, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Score
Jamie Lee Curtis received her first Oscar nomination for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Her acting career began in 1977 as part of the TV show Quincy M.E. Since then, she has been part of 83 different projects, bringing to life some of the most iconic on screen, from annoyed IRS employees to the iconic Laurie Strode of Halloween.
‘Huesera: The Bone Woman’ Review: Mexican Body-Horror Turns Pregnancy Into a Supernatural Menace
Few things are as scary as bringing a new life to the world. First, there’s the issue of pregnancy, where bones change position, and organs get displaced to allow a new body to grow inside a womb. Then, there’s the social and material impact that comes with a child, as time, money, and energy must be fully redirected to the comfort and security of another being. Of course, the societal pressure on women also includes an expectation to completely abandon their hopes and dreams in favor of raising a child. Unfortunately, while we are all aware of these issues, the challenges of motherhood are an unspeakable taboo. That’s what makes Michelle Garza Cervera's directorial feature debut so enticing, as Huesera: The Bone Woman cleverly approaches the subject through the lenses of horror, creating an uneasy experience that’s nevertheless illuminating when it comes to motherly woes.
Michael Bay to Direct Untitled Bounty Hunter TV Series
A new bounty hunter drama from A+E Studios is in the works at Amazon. The action drama series will be overseen by Joe Barton and Michael Bay, with a title yet to be announced. According to a recent report by Deadline, the new project will center on an American bounty hunter working south of the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
'Perry Mason' Season 2 Trailer Promises Another Dark Murder Mystery
Grab your thinking hats and get ready for Perry Mason Season 2. HBO has released a new extended trailer dishing out the breadcrumbs for the “murder trial of the century” but the real question is, is Perry ready for another murder trial? The Emmy-nominated series is set to take fans on another deep dive into an emotionally charged, thrilling season whilst Perry, Della, and Paul brace themselves for the events to come.
Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell to Lead Netflix's 'Scoop'
Production on Netflix’s upcoming film, Scoop, has begun, with Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell joining the main cast. The film is set to recount the 2019 BBC interview regarding Prince Andrew’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. As revealed in a recent Deadline article, Anderson, who is best known for...
'Star Trek' Finds New International Streaming Home
Paramount has announced a new partnership that will allow fans to enjoy Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks. The shows will join the rest of the Star Trek catalogue on Paramount+ in several international territories. As part of this deal, negotiated with Amazon's Prime Video service, the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard will receive a day-and-date release on Paramount+ in Latin America on February 16, with the series premiering the next day in the UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and at a later date in South Korea. For Canadians, meanwhile, the Star Trek catalogue continues to be available to stream on Crave.
Shailene Woodley-Led Drama Series 'Three Women' Saved by Starz
Starz has seemingly come to the rescue for the Shailene Woodley-led drama series Three Women. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the premium cable network will pick up the series after it was scrapped by Showtime on January 31. The series had also been pitched to HBO and Amazon before reaching its new home at Starz. Representatives from Starz declined to comment, but negotiations are said to be underway.
‘Cassandro' Review: Gael García Bernal Shines in Lucha Libre Biopic | Sundance 2023
The first time we see Saúl Armendáriz (Gael García Bernal) in the wrestling ring, he gets his ass handed to him. Armendáriz is considerably smaller than the wrestler that usually wins the matches in El Paso, but he doesn’t care—he loves being a luchador. When Armendáriz leaves the ring, he isn’t upset about losing, but instead, he's upset that “there’s no art to it,” that his defeat doesn't have the flair and excitement that it deserves, thanks to the lack of style from his opponent.
First 'White Men Can't Jump' Image Features Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls Getting Ready to Hustle
With the debut of anticipated sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump so close, 20th Century Studios released a first-look image alongside a teaser which aired during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. 20th Century Studios also released the premiere date of the comedy movie which will begin streaming on May 19, 2023.
Ghostface Haunts the Streets of New York in 'Scream VI' Dolby Poster
Ghostface is ready to paint the Big Apple red in a newly released Dolby Cinema poster ahead of Scream VI’s arrival on March 10. While he may have his back turned, residents of the five boroughs better watch theirs as the crazed killer is on the loose, and in a city with over eight million people, it’s anyone’s guess as to who’s behind the mask this time. The background of the poster runs blood red with the outline of Ghostface grasping onto a well-sharpened knife with skyscrapers outlined in front of him. Below is the film’s logo as well as its release date, reminding fans that there are only a few weeks left until terror strikes again.
'Mary Shelley's Frankenstein': The (Almost) Perfect Adaptation of a Horror Classic
There are few words more synonymous with horror than Frankenstein. The story of the gifted but narcissistic Victor Frankenstein and his misguided pursuit to reanimate the dead is arguably the genre’s most enduring tale, and its flexibility has allowed for a constant stream of fresh interpretations that has made it a favorite for budding writers everywhere. It’s been over two hundred years since Mary Shelley composed her mournful ode to parental neglect and scientific experimentation gone wrong during the volcanic winter of 1816 (the so-called Year Without a Summer), and while time has done nothing to diminish its brilliance, the lax approach taken by its countless adaptations in the years since has made the original story appear increasingly disparate. Shelley’s novel is a very different beast than what centuries worth of reimaginings have decided the stereotypical image should be, and while a few have flirted with sticking closer to her vision, none have embraced this idea better than Kenneth Branagh’s appropriately titled Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein – a flawed but nevertheless compelling film that remains the strongest adaption of horror’s greatest story.
