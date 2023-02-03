ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KION News Channel 5/46

Governor Newsom wants federal investigation into high gas prices in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom demands action after natural gases have dropped across the country, except in California. Prices have soared, with some customers seeing more than a 300 percent hike in their bills. State leaders, customers, and advocacy groups want to know why. The California Public Utilities Commission discussed this topic at a The post Governor Newsom wants federal investigation into high gas prices in California appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mountain Democrat

Solar companies brace for big changes in industry

El Dorado County solar companies are preparing for harder times on the horizon as a result of changes made to solar energy rules by the California Public Utilities Commission Dec. 15. The Net Energy Monitoring solar tariff will see its third significant revision, NEM 3.0, go into effect April 15....
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Citrus Pest Found in Sonoma County

Sonoma County agriculture officials are asking for state assistance after a pest that can kill citrus trees was detected in the region. The pest, called the Asian Citrus Psyllid, was found in a survey trap in a residential area east of Sonoma last Thursday. Sonoma County Agricultural Commissioner Andrew Smith says the discovery of the pest is serious and calls for a rapid and coordinated response. That includes local nurseries and farmers markets cooperating to temporarily regulate the movement of fruit and nursery stock. The pest has also recently been detected in citrus crops in Southern California.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Smith: It’s time for San Jose to follow the law

San Jose prides itself on its so-called “sunshine” policies and transparency measures. But the truth is, the Bay Area’s largest city and its government are shrouded in secrecy and darkness. Six years ago, I was the plaintiff in a California Public Records Act lawsuit against San Jose,...
SAN JOSE, CA
tiremeetsroad.com

Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California

“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
KALISPELL, MT
Eater

Soon This San Francisco Gourmet Burger Restaurant Will Open in Marin County

Roam Burgers, a San Francisco favorite for grass-fed beef patties and french fries topped with shaved truffles, founded on Fillmore Street, is headed to Marin County. The Bay Area business will open its newest location in the Corte Madera Town Center, a homecoming of sorts for owner Joshua Spiegelman. The fall 2023 opening will deepen his roots in the North Bay — the entrepreneur spent his childhood in Mill Valley and attended Redwood High School in Larkspur. “I grew up in Marin,” Spiegelman says. “So this means a lot to me.”
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Going electric: California car mandate would hit mechanics hard | Race to Zero

The pungent odor of motor oil and grease wafts through the air at JR Automotive in San Francisco as Jesus Rojas lifts the hood of a 2014 Honda Civic to inspect its engine. Gasoline-powered vehicles like this one have hundreds of moving parts and other components that keep mechanics like Rojas busy. Rojas, 42, has spent much of his life refining the specialized skills needed to inspect and repair them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

eBay will slash nearly 200 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen

SAN JOSE — eBay has revealed plans to eliminate nearly 200 Bay Area jobs, grim cutbacks that add to a rising mountain of local layoffs orchestrated by tech and biotech companies, a filing Tuesday with state officials shows. The online auction and shopping e-commerce company said it would undertake...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

