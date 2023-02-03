ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Lawmakers Discuss State’s Education Challenges On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, there are 1,500 classrooms in West Virginia without accredited teachers. Education Reporter Chris Schulz sat down with Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, the Senate Education Committee chair, and Del. David Elliot Pritt, D-Fayette, the Minority vice chair of the House Education Committee, to learn more about what is being done to address this and other education challenges in the state.
Former WVSOM President passes, remembered as ‘humble servant, visionary leader’

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – One of the most beloved figures from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) history, Olen E. Jones Jr., Ph.D., passed away Jan. 31 at the age of 85. As WVSOM’s fourth president, Jones led the school from 1987 to 2009, making him the longest-serving president in its history. He […]
How To Start An LLC In West Virginia 2023: Free Guide

Are you thinking about starting a West Virginia LLC? If so, you should go into the process with a clear understanding of what the West Virginia Secretary of State requires and whether you’ll be able to do it on your own. We’ve created this guide to detail everything you...
West Virginia Trout Stocking Schedules Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2023

West Virginia Explorer Magazine publishes an updated list of waters stocked by the W.Va. Division of Natural Resources as the division publishes announcements. Trout Stocking in West Virginia, January 30-Feb. 3, 2023. The following West Virginia waters were stocked with trout the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2023. ​​Brandywine Lake...
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In West Virginia

Looking for the best places to stay in West Virginia for your next weekend getaway? With so much to see and do in the Mountain State and plenty of vacation rentals to offer, we’ve made a list that will help you with your search. So, whether you’re trying to find a budget-friendly place or looking for the perfect hideaway for two, we’ve got the perfect accommodation for you.
Governor’s Schools add two new opportunities for 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The State of West Virginia and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) has announced that they will offer at no cost, premier summer programs for students following their seventh, eighth, ninth, tenth, and eleventh grades in school. The Governor’s Schools are administered by the...
DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Events throughout the Month of February

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host three in-person interviewing events in February for Kanawha, Mercer, and Monongalia counties for positions within the Bureau for Family Assistance and the Bureau for Social Services. Events will interview for several positions, including Child Protective Service Workers and...
Changes proposed to W.Va. school vaccination law

WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County. In our latest WSAZ Investigates, we look into neighbors' concerns about a bridge in rural Wayne County. Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. Updated: 4 hours ago. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department...
Statewide Homeless Survey Bill Advances

A bill continues to advance that mandates a statewide homeless survey, intended to see if West Virginia’s health and human services facilities are being overtapped. Senate Bill 239 would have behavioral health providers, treatment specialists, statewide government leaders and community stakeholders assess a breakdown of homeless demographics. On Tuesday,...
WVU Agricultural Extension Agent speaks on egg prices vs raising chickens

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With egg prices still soaring, many are left wondering if buying and raising chickens could be a cheaper alternative. Egg prices first saw an increase towards the end of 2022 due to an outbreak of avian flu, and was the biggest outbreak since 2015. David Richmond, an Agricultural Extension Agent for WVU’s […]
West Virginia Parkways Authority Earns StormReady Designation

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority was declared StormReady during the Parkways Authority Board Meeting held on January 26, 2023, at the Tamarack Conference Center. The StormReady program is designed to help protect citizens from the dangers of all types of severe weather by arming America’s...
