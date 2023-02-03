Read full article on original website
wvpublic.org
Lawmakers Discuss State’s Education Challenges On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, there are 1,500 classrooms in West Virginia without accredited teachers. Education Reporter Chris Schulz sat down with Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, the Senate Education Committee chair, and Del. David Elliot Pritt, D-Fayette, the Minority vice chair of the House Education Committee, to learn more about what is being done to address this and other education challenges in the state.
Former WVSOM President passes, remembered as ‘humble servant, visionary leader’
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – One of the most beloved figures from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) history, Olen E. Jones Jr., Ph.D., passed away Jan. 31 at the age of 85. As WVSOM’s fourth president, Jones led the school from 1987 to 2009, making him the longest-serving president in its history. He […]
BizReport.com
How To Start An LLC In West Virginia 2023: Free Guide
Are you thinking about starting a West Virginia LLC? If so, you should go into the process with a clear understanding of what the West Virginia Secretary of State requires and whether you’ll be able to do it on your own. We’ve created this guide to detail everything you...
wvexplorer.com
West Virginia Trout Stocking Schedules Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2023
West Virginia Explorer Magazine publishes an updated list of waters stocked by the W.Va. Division of Natural Resources as the division publishes announcements. Trout Stocking in West Virginia, January 30-Feb. 3, 2023. The following West Virginia waters were stocked with trout the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2023. Brandywine Lake...
Applications for ‘West Virginia Make It Shine Spring Cleanup’ now available
Applications are now available for those who want to do their part to make West Virginia a cleaner place.
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In West Virginia
Looking for the best places to stay in West Virginia for your next weekend getaway? With so much to see and do in the Mountain State and plenty of vacation rentals to offer, we’ve made a list that will help you with your search. So, whether you’re trying to find a budget-friendly place or looking for the perfect hideaway for two, we’ve got the perfect accommodation for you.
Governor’s Schools add two new opportunities for 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The State of West Virginia and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) has announced that they will offer at no cost, premier summer programs for students following their seventh, eighth, ninth, tenth, and eleventh grades in school. The Governor’s Schools are administered by the...
wv.gov
DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Events throughout the Month of February
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host three in-person interviewing events in February for Kanawha, Mercer, and Monongalia counties for positions within the Bureau for Family Assistance and the Bureau for Social Services. Events will interview for several positions, including Child Protective Service Workers and...
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to host 3 in-person hiring events February
Three West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources hiring events will be held in West Virginia in February this year.
wchstv.com
Nine COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia; hospitalizations, active cases drop
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nine more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Monday as active cases and hospitalizations from the virus dropped. The state’s death toll moved to 7,876 with the new additions, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
WSAZ
Changes proposed to W.Va. school vaccination law
WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County. In our latest WSAZ Investigates, we look into neighbors' concerns about a bridge in rural Wayne County. Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. Updated: 4 hours ago. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department...
What is West Virginia most concerned about going into 2023 State of the Union?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2023 State of the Union is Tuesday at 9 p.m. and West Virginians’ top issue is taxes. According to Google Trends data, all 50 states – including the District of Columbia – have been searching tax-relation queries for the past seven days. The data shows that West Virginians are also […]
wvpublic.org
Statewide Homeless Survey Bill Advances
A bill continues to advance that mandates a statewide homeless survey, intended to see if West Virginia’s health and human services facilities are being overtapped. Senate Bill 239 would have behavioral health providers, treatment specialists, statewide government leaders and community stakeholders assess a breakdown of homeless demographics. On Tuesday,...
Who got the biggest hauls in West Virginia’s 2022 black bear season?
The 2022 black bear hunting season in West Virginia is over, but the numbers have just come in.
West Virginia power companies denied from increasing monthly bills
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia regulators have denied a request by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power that would have added $18.41 to the average monthly residential electric bill. The state Public Service Commission’s order Friday on the request for a nearly 12% rate increase will remain in effect pending completion of a review of […]
Bill Gates and bills in the legislature on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about a new Congressional District 2 candidate, bills in the legislature, Bill Gates in West Virginia and tax reform. In Segment One, we bring on a Republican Candidate for the U.S. House District 2 Alex Gasserud to talk about his […]
Local health agency works to fight increasing dental health issues in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. Personal finance website, Wallet Hub, released its 2023 report on States with the Best & Worst Dental Health, and the results might shock you. From those statistics released, West Virginia ranks 49th for worst dental health in the nation. Wheeling Health Right […]
WVU Agricultural Extension Agent speaks on egg prices vs raising chickens
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With egg prices still soaring, many are left wondering if buying and raising chickens could be a cheaper alternative. Egg prices first saw an increase towards the end of 2022 due to an outbreak of avian flu, and was the biggest outbreak since 2015. David Richmond, an Agricultural Extension Agent for WVU’s […]
DOH has new machine to fight potholes
With this week's shift from freezing temperatures to 60s, potholes may be at top of mind for some north central West Virginia drivers.
West Virginia Parkways Authority Earns StormReady Designation
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority was declared StormReady during the Parkways Authority Board Meeting held on January 26, 2023, at the Tamarack Conference Center. The StormReady program is designed to help protect citizens from the dangers of all types of severe weather by arming America’s...
