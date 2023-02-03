ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MI

Two face Open Murder and Arson charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A second person has been arraigned on Open Murder charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June. Andrew John McCormack was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Kathleen P. Hemingway Tuesday, who denied bond as for McCormack. He is charged with Open Murder, Second Degree Arson, and tampering with evidence in the death of 53-year-old James Travis June 18, 2022.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Eaton County gets $1.5 Million in opioid settlement case

CHARLOTTE, MI — Eaton County will receive one-point-five million-dollars in an opioid settlement. The county agreed to the settlement with Meijer over the retail chain’s alleged role in the opioid epidemic. The lawsuit is part of the National Opioid Litigation, according to those familiar with developments.
EATON COUNTY, MI

