wkzo.com
Man arrested following violent Calhoun County assault involving ex-girl friend
LEROY TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says a man is in custody after a violent assault early Sunday morning at the home of his former girl friend. Deputies responded at 12:35 a.m. to the 2000 block of B Drive South in Leroy Township where...
wkzo.com
Two face Open Murder and Arson charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A second person has been arraigned on Open Murder charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June. Andrew John McCormack was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Kathleen P. Hemingway Tuesday, who denied bond as for McCormack. He is charged with Open Murder, Second Degree Arson, and tampering with evidence in the death of 53-year-old James Travis June 18, 2022.
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners votes to end negotiations on Gourdneck Lake property dispute
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The members of the Tolanda and Johnson families, who have been fighting to save their cottage on Gourdneck Lake from Kalamazoo County’s condemnation, got what they asked for last night, but it’s not what they wanted. Apparently family members who addressed the...
wkzo.com
AUDIO: Commissioners turn up the heat on Kalamazoo County Treasurer Thomas Whitener
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners is demanding that County Treasurer Thomas Whitener give a full accounting of their investment funds and financial positions, as their annual audit is about to begin. Whitener was a no-show at yesterday’s board meeting when commissioners expected an...
wkzo.com
The Kalamazoo-Portage Metro area one of the least expensive in the nation for professional and managerial households
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo-Portage Metro area is ranked as the second least expensive urban area to live in the United States. The first quarter 2023 Cost of Living Index puts Kalamazoo just behind Harlingen, Texas on its latest list. According to Southwest Michigan First, the index...
wkzo.com
Eaton County gets $1.5 Million in opioid settlement case
CHARLOTTE, MI — Eaton County will receive one-point-five million-dollars in an opioid settlement. The county agreed to the settlement with Meijer over the retail chain’s alleged role in the opioid epidemic. The lawsuit is part of the National Opioid Litigation, according to those familiar with developments.
