Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
U.S. appeals court allows higher tariffs on imported steel products
(Reuters) -A U.S. federal appeals court upheld the imposition of higher tariffs on some imported steel products, reversing a lower court ruling that the Trump administration waited too long to act. Tuesday's 3-0 decision by the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. covers imports of steel derivatives,...
investing.com
Biden expected to call for 400% increase in buyback tax
© Reuters Biden expected to call for 400% increase in buyback tax. At tonight's State of the Union address, President Biden is expected to call for a 400% hike in the tax on stock buybacks. This could bring the current 1% rate to 4%. While the announcement is expected...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
investing.com
Stocks rise, dollar slips on Powell comments seen as dovish
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Global equities rose and the dollar fell on Tuesday, reversing earlier moves, as the market perceived comments by the Federal Reserve chair to be dovish, even after he reiterated fighting inflation will require higher interest rates and more time. Powell said disinflation has started and that...
investing.com
Canada's Hut 8 Mining to merge with US Bitcoin to weather crypto downturn
(Reuters) -Canada's Hut 8 Mining Corp will merge with rival US Bitcoin Corp to create a crypto mining giant in North America, consolidating after a steep fall in valuations for the crypto sector that saw high-profile collapses in recent months. The companies said the combined entity will have a market...
investing.com
Spirit Airlines says expects DOJ decision on JetBlue merger in around 30 days
(Reuters) - Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Inc said on Tuesday it expects U.S. antitrust regulators to decide whether to allow the low-cost carrier to proceed with its $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Corp in the "next 30 days or so." "We are now waiting to see whether the Department...
investing.com
U.S. crude stocks down 2.1M barrels last week, gasoline up 5.2M - API
Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles fell by more than 2 million barrels last week while fuel products gasoline and distillates saw large builds again, trade group API said Tuesday ahead of official weekly data on the same. U.S. crude inventories dropped by 2.184M barrels during the week ended Feb. 1,...
investing.com
Washington weighing deploying medium-range missiles to U.S. forces in Japan -Sankei
TOKYO (Reuters) - Washington has suggested deploying medium-range missiles in Japan as part of a plan to bolster defences against China along the East and South China Seas, the Sankei newspaper reported on Saturday citing unidentified people involved with U.S.-Japan relations. The deployment to U.S. forces in Japan may include...
investing.com
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Is Leaving the Biden Administration
(Bloomberg Law) -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh is leaving the Biden administration, according to people familiar with the matter. He has been offered the job as executive director of the NHL Players’ Association, which represents professional hockey players in Canada and the US. Walsh is the first member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet to step down.
investing.com
U.S. House Ethics panel has not yet launched probe of Rep. Santos -McCarthy aide
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Representative George Santos is facing ethics complaints from fellow members of Congress, but the House Ethics Committee has not yet been organized for the next two years and thus cannot launch any potential investigation, an aide to Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday. "There’s no investigation, as...
investing.com
Oil up as much 4% on Turkey terminal outage, awaits U.S. inventory report
Investing.com - The outage of an oil export terminal after the earthquake in Turkey gave those long on crude the chance to push prices up sharply for a second day in a row on Tuesday, in a bid to close the gap on last week’s torrid selloff. New York-traded...
investing.com
Biden to pledge to work with Republicans in State of the Union speech
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will declare U.S democracy is bruised but "unbowed and unbroken" on Tuesday in a State of the Union speech that will serve as an olive branch to skeptical Republicans and a blueprint for his 2024 re-election bid. In his first address to a joint...
investing.com
Crude oil rises; Saudi Arabia indicates confidence in China's recovery
Investing.com -- Oil prices climbed higher Tuesday, continuing the positive start to the week amid growing optimism about the recovery in Chinese demand as well as supply worries after an earthquake in Turkey. By 09:35 ET (14:35 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.1% higher at $74.94 a barrel, while the...
investing.com
Powell acknowledges disinflation again, but sees more hikes in long inflation war
Investing.com -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday, repeated that inflation was slowing, though reiterated the need for further hikes as the mission to bring inflation down to the central bank's target still has a long way to go amid a red-hot labor market. "We didn't expect [the January...
investing.com
U.S. firms in Taiwan making 'contingency' plans amid China tensions
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Almost half of companies surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Taiwan are revising or plan to revise their business continuity plans amid tensions with China, while a growing number reported being impacted by those strains. China, which views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory,...
investing.com
Asian stocks slammed by U.S.-China tensions, Fed jitters
Investing.com -- Most Asian stock markets fell on Monday amid fears of worsening Sino-U.S. relations after the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon, while markets also reassessed their outlook on U.S. monetary policy following strong payrolls data. Chinese markets were among the worst performers for the day, with...
investing.com
U.S. trade gap widens in December; deficit highest on record in 2022
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened in December, reversing half of the prior month's sharp contraction, as imports rebounded and exports of goods dropped to a 10-month low amid cooling global demand and declining crude oil prices. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed the...
investing.com
Bank of Canada says no new rate hikes needed if inflation falls as expected
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem on Tuesday said that no further rate hikes will be needed if, as expected, the economy stalls and inflation comes down. The central bank over the last 11 months has lifted rates at a record pace to 4.5% to tame inflation, which was 6.3% in December, still well above the bank's 2% target. Last month, it said it would hold off on further moves to let the effects of past increases sink in.
investing.com
Gold treads water as high yields weigh, Powell talk in focus
Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied at a near one-month low on Tuesday amid continued pressure from strength in the dollar and Treasury yields, with focus now turning to economic cues from a talk by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day. The yellow metal had a muted session...
investing.com
Possible U.S. debt-ceiling workarounds to avoid default
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As Democratic President Joe Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy gird for a protracted battle over raising the United States' $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, some observers have suggested possible workarounds to avoid disaster if the two sides do not reach a deal. Here are some...
Comments / 0