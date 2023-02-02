ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

U.S. appeals court allows higher tariffs on imported steel products

(Reuters) -A U.S. federal appeals court upheld the imposition of higher tariffs on some imported steel products, reversing a lower court ruling that the Trump administration waited too long to act. Tuesday's 3-0 decision by the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. covers imports of steel derivatives,...
Biden expected to call for 400% increase in buyback tax

© Reuters Biden expected to call for 400% increase in buyback tax. At tonight's State of the Union address, President Biden is expected to call for a 400% hike in the tax on stock buybacks. This could bring the current 1% rate to 4%. While the announcement is expected...
Stocks rise, dollar slips on Powell comments seen as dovish

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Global equities rose and the dollar fell on Tuesday, reversing earlier moves, as the market perceived comments by the Federal Reserve chair to be dovish, even after he reiterated fighting inflation will require higher interest rates and more time. Powell said disinflation has started and that...
Canada's Hut 8 Mining to merge with US Bitcoin to weather crypto downturn

(Reuters) -Canada's Hut 8 Mining Corp will merge with rival US Bitcoin Corp to create a crypto mining giant in North America, consolidating after a steep fall in valuations for the crypto sector that saw high-profile collapses in recent months. The companies said the combined entity will have a market...
Spirit Airlines says expects DOJ decision on JetBlue merger in around 30 days

(Reuters) - Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Inc said on Tuesday it expects U.S. antitrust regulators to decide whether to allow the low-cost carrier to proceed with its $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Corp in the "next 30 days or so." "We are now waiting to see whether the Department...
U.S. crude stocks down 2.1M barrels last week, gasoline up 5.2M - API

Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles fell by more than 2 million barrels last week while fuel products gasoline and distillates saw large builds again, trade group API said Tuesday ahead of official weekly data on the same. U.S. crude inventories dropped by 2.184M barrels during the week ended Feb. 1,...
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Is Leaving the Biden Administration

(Bloomberg Law) -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh is leaving the Biden administration, according to people familiar with the matter. He has been offered the job as executive director of the NHL Players’ Association, which represents professional hockey players in Canada and the US. Walsh is the first member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet to step down.
Oil up as much 4% on Turkey terminal outage, awaits U.S. inventory report

Investing.com - The outage of an oil export terminal after the earthquake in Turkey gave those long on crude the chance to push prices up sharply for a second day in a row on Tuesday, in a bid to close the gap on last week’s torrid selloff. New York-traded...
Crude oil rises; Saudi Arabia indicates confidence in China's recovery

Investing.com -- Oil prices climbed higher Tuesday, continuing the positive start to the week amid growing optimism about the recovery in Chinese demand as well as supply worries after an earthquake in Turkey. By 09:35 ET (14:35 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.1% higher at $74.94 a barrel, while the...
U.S. firms in Taiwan making 'contingency' plans amid China tensions

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Almost half of companies surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Taiwan are revising or plan to revise their business continuity plans amid tensions with China, while a growing number reported being impacted by those strains. China, which views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory,...
Asian stocks slammed by U.S.-China tensions, Fed jitters

Investing.com -- Most Asian stock markets fell on Monday amid fears of worsening Sino-U.S. relations after the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon, while markets also reassessed their outlook on U.S. monetary policy following strong payrolls data. Chinese markets were among the worst performers for the day, with...
U.S. trade gap widens in December; deficit highest on record in 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened in December, reversing half of the prior month's sharp contraction, as imports rebounded and exports of goods dropped to a 10-month low amid cooling global demand and declining crude oil prices. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed the...
Bank of Canada says no new rate hikes needed if inflation falls as expected

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem on Tuesday said that no further rate hikes will be needed if, as expected, the economy stalls and inflation comes down. The central bank over the last 11 months has lifted rates at a record pace to 4.5% to tame inflation, which was 6.3% in December, still well above the bank's 2% target. Last month, it said it would hold off on further moves to let the effects of past increases sink in.
Gold treads water as high yields weigh, Powell talk in focus

Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied at a near one-month low on Tuesday amid continued pressure from strength in the dollar and Treasury yields, with focus now turning to economic cues from a talk by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day. The yellow metal had a muted session...
Possible U.S. debt-ceiling workarounds to avoid default

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As Democratic President Joe Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy gird for a protracted battle over raising the United States' $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, some observers have suggested possible workarounds to avoid disaster if the two sides do not reach a deal. Here are some...
