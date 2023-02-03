ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tilton, NH

97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire’s Rank in Nationwide Survey of Work-Life Balance is Very Surprising

I think it's safe to say we are all aiming to live a more balanced life. We all want to feel like we are giving equal efforts to our family, career, friendships, mental health, physical health, all of the things. When we aren't working, we would like to be present and enjoy the time we have with those we love. But depending on your profession, it can be difficult to not take your work home with you.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Fish and Game officials warn Granite Staters to be careful on ice

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Fish and Game officials are warning New Hampshire residents to be careful on the ice. Conservation officials said ice conditions can vary within feet of each other, and despite the recent frigid weather, the warmer than usual start to the winter means the ice on many lakes and ponds is not that thick.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Plumbers, firefighters busy as pipes burst across New Hampshire following extreme cold

MANCHESTER, N.H. — People across New Hampshire were dealing with broken pipes Monday after warmer weather followed extreme cold over the weekend. Fire departments and plumbers said their phones were ringing nonstop as pipes burst and caused flooding. At the central fire station in Manchester, the chief said his crews have responded to hundreds of calls for burst pipes since the weekend.
MANCHESTER, NH
Edy Zoo

New Hampshire takes action to help renters charge their electric vehicles

CONCORD, NH. - Renters in New Hampshire are having trouble finding ways to charge their electric vehicles. Many renters cannot access charging stations at home, making it difficult to keep their electric vehicles charged. This is a big problem because electric vehicles must be charged regularly to work properly.
WMUR.com

'Ice-in' declared on Lake Winnipesaukee after extreme cold in New Hampshire

GILFORD, N.H. — "Ice-in" was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday, according to Emerson Aviation. Emerson Aviation said the extreme cold over the weekend and the calming winds overnight into Sunday morning helped to make it happen. The declaration means all five ports visited by the M/S Mount Washington are...
GILFORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Copper Door in NH Provides Top Customer Service in Response to Unhappy Patron

It's so important to recognize and commend businesses for delivering top-quality customer service, especially when the circumstances aren't ideal. It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New Hampshire, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in New Hampshire.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Downtown cake shop shuttered by medical diagnosis

LACONIA — Thirteen years ago, LaShunda Allen began pursuing the dream of entrepreneurship. She started Ooo La La Creative Cakes out of her Meredith home, and for the past six years, out of a storefront downtown on Canal Street. That dream has come to an end, she said Tuesday,...
MEREDITH, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Sleeping Bags, Jackets Donated To Help Young Homeless People Stay Warm

New Hampshire people stepped up big time to help homeless youths facing frigid cold temperatures, according to Kat Strange, communications director for Waypoint NH. Strange said Waypoint estimates by end of the day Friday about 900 people came through the doors with donations including Manchester and Rocester sites with about 4,000 items after she put out the alert that the need was there because of the frigid temperatures.
MANCHESTER, NH
OnlyInYourState

10 Absolute Best Places In New Hampshire For An Unforgettable Stay

When you think of a New England vacation, what comes to mind? Is it the beach? How about the mountains? And then there are the forests, the fall foliage, the winter landscape, the seafood, maple syrup…the list is endless. New England is quite a charming part of our country and the state of New Hampshire encompasses everything that the region is known for. If you are looking for a fantastic place to stay for a few days, a week, or more, here are some of the best places to stay in New Hampshire for an unforgettable getaway.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WSBS

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Transport Kids in the Bed of a Pickup Truck?

Many people at some point in their lives have probably ridden in the bed of a pickup truck. Back when I was a kid living in northern Berkshire County, I remember there were times that one of my family members would transport some of my friends and me in the back of his pickup truck. For me, it was always fun to ride in a vehicle in this way as I didn't get to do it often (my parents didn't own pickup trucks) Plus, there was the feeling of freedom when riding in the bed of a pickup truck.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mynbc5.com

Remembering the Blizzard of '78 in New Hampshire

Monday marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978 hit New Hampshire. It was a blizzard New Englanders would not forget. There was $14 million in damage for New Hampshire, mostly along the coast. Tides grew to 14 feet above normal due to the full moon occurring during the storm.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

