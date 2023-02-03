Read full article on original website
Stonyfield Organic giving away thousands of tubs of yogurt in response to egg shortage
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — New Hampshire's Stonyfield Organic is giving away 10,000 tubs of plain yogurt in response to the nationwide egg shortage. Representatives for the Londonderry-based company said plain yogurt can be a substitute for eggs when following baking recipes. One-quarter cup of yogurt can be used in place of each egg.
New Hampshire’s Rank in Nationwide Survey of Work-Life Balance is Very Surprising
I think it's safe to say we are all aiming to live a more balanced life. We all want to feel like we are giving equal efforts to our family, career, friendships, mental health, physical health, all of the things. When we aren't working, we would like to be present and enjoy the time we have with those we love. But depending on your profession, it can be difficult to not take your work home with you.
Mass. plumbers responding to backlog of hundreds of calls after deep freeze
Plumbers across the state of Massachusetts have been inundated with hundreds of calls in the aftermath of the deep freeze.
Fish and Game officials warn Granite Staters to be careful on ice
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Fish and Game officials are warning New Hampshire residents to be careful on the ice. Conservation officials said ice conditions can vary within feet of each other, and despite the recent frigid weather, the warmer than usual start to the winter means the ice on many lakes and ponds is not that thick.
Plumbers, firefighters busy as pipes burst across New Hampshire following extreme cold
MANCHESTER, N.H. — People across New Hampshire were dealing with broken pipes Monday after warmer weather followed extreme cold over the weekend. Fire departments and plumbers said their phones were ringing nonstop as pipes burst and caused flooding. At the central fire station in Manchester, the chief said his crews have responded to hundreds of calls for burst pipes since the weekend.
New Hampshire takes action to help renters charge their electric vehicles
CONCORD, NH. - Renters in New Hampshire are having trouble finding ways to charge their electric vehicles. Many renters cannot access charging stations at home, making it difficult to keep their electric vehicles charged. This is a big problem because electric vehicles must be charged regularly to work properly.
Ladder on Manchester Fire Department truck had to be unfrozen after bitter cold weekend
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester Fire Department had to thaw one of its trucks after the bitter cold weekend. The truck's ladder got stuck while fighting a fire Friday night. The department had to use heaters and tarps to thaw the ladder. It took about eight hours. The department...
New Hampshire organizations raising money to help Turkey, Syria after devastating earthquake
MANCHESTER, N.H. — More than 4,000 people are dead after a powerful7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria. Rescuers are facing freezing temperatures while working to pull survivors from the rubble as the death toll continues to climb. Local nonprofit NuDay has boots on the ground in Syria. They...
'Ice-in' declared on Lake Winnipesaukee after extreme cold in New Hampshire
GILFORD, N.H. — "Ice-in" was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday, according to Emerson Aviation. Emerson Aviation said the extreme cold over the weekend and the calming winds overnight into Sunday morning helped to make it happen. The declaration means all five ports visited by the M/S Mount Washington are...
Copper Door in NH Provides Top Customer Service in Response to Unhappy Patron
It's so important to recognize and commend businesses for delivering top-quality customer service, especially when the circumstances aren't ideal. It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New Hampshire, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in New Hampshire.
Downtown cake shop shuttered by medical diagnosis
LACONIA — Thirteen years ago, LaShunda Allen began pursuing the dream of entrepreneurship. She started Ooo La La Creative Cakes out of her Meredith home, and for the past six years, out of a storefront downtown on Canal Street. That dream has come to an end, she said Tuesday,...
Sleeping Bags, Jackets Donated To Help Young Homeless People Stay Warm
New Hampshire people stepped up big time to help homeless youths facing frigid cold temperatures, according to Kat Strange, communications director for Waypoint NH. Strange said Waypoint estimates by end of the day Friday about 900 people came through the doors with donations including Manchester and Rocester sites with about 4,000 items after she put out the alert that the need was there because of the frigid temperatures.
10 Absolute Best Places In New Hampshire For An Unforgettable Stay
When you think of a New England vacation, what comes to mind? Is it the beach? How about the mountains? And then there are the forests, the fall foliage, the winter landscape, the seafood, maple syrup…the list is endless. New England is quite a charming part of our country and the state of New Hampshire encompasses everything that the region is known for. If you are looking for a fantastic place to stay for a few days, a week, or more, here are some of the best places to stay in New Hampshire for an unforgettable getaway.
Safety officials say recent bomb threats at New Hampshire Walmart stores are likely hoaxes
CONCORD, N.H. — Officials with the New Hampshire Department of Safety said multiple bomb threats at Walmart stores in New Hampshire are believed to be hoaxes. The threats led to evacuations Tuesday at the store in Claremont and Wednesday at stores in Concord, Amherst, Littleton, Gorham and Hinsdale, and perhaps others.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Transport Kids in the Bed of a Pickup Truck?
Many people at some point in their lives have probably ridden in the bed of a pickup truck. Back when I was a kid living in northern Berkshire County, I remember there were times that one of my family members would transport some of my friends and me in the back of his pickup truck. For me, it was always fun to ride in a vehicle in this way as I didn't get to do it often (my parents didn't own pickup trucks) Plus, there was the feeling of freedom when riding in the bed of a pickup truck.
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
Who Cares About a Balloon When a Legendary Spy Lived Among Us on the New Hampshire Seacoast?
It’s hard to get wrapped up in a spy balloon when we used to have one running a convenience store right here on the Seacoast. Not a balloon, genius. A spy. In fact, one of the most famous spies in U.S. history. Born in Rye, Herb Philbrick was a...
New Hampshire police chiefs answer what keeps them up at night
VIDEO: New Hampshire police chiefs sitting down for a roundtable discussion discuss how concerned they are about safety of the community and the health and welfare of their officers. See the full conversation.
Remembering the Blizzard of '78 in New Hampshire
Monday marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978 hit New Hampshire. It was a blizzard New Englanders would not forget. There was $14 million in damage for New Hampshire, mostly along the coast. Tides grew to 14 feet above normal due to the full moon occurring during the storm.
Lilac Estates: Brady Sullivan project offers long-term single-family rental homes in Laconia
LACONIA, NH – Lilac Valley Estates is the first community in the state of New Hampshire to offer single-family rental homes at 100 percent market rate, according to Brady Sullivan Properties, which has established this concept development in the beautiful lake-side city of Laconia, off Route 3. The development...
