Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Voodolls - Official Release Date Trailer
Voodolls is an online co-op tower defense experience steeped in the dark & mysterious world of Voodoo. Players will engage in battles across 12 planetoid stages featuring three difficulty modes and an endless mode, with the goal being to hold back wave after wave of enemies keen to keep you captive. Prepare your defenses, raise your towers, ready your weapons, and stand together to achieve freedom. Voodolls is launching on PC on April 13 with a demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
IGN
Meatgrinder - Official Trailer
Take a look at the action-packed trailer for Meatgrinder, a chaotic and fast-paced FPS coming to PC. A demo is available now on Steam. In Meatgrinder, use agility and guns to jump your way through insane levels on top of speeding trucks, trains, and planes.
IGN
Aground Zero - Official Trailer
Aground Zero is a colony-sim exploration sandbox RPG where the world has ended. All you have is your companion AI and the task at hand to mine, build to survive, and search for other survivors to help you. Aground Zero is launching on PC in 2023 with a demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
IGN
Apex Legends: Revelry - Official Gameplay Trailer
Check out the latest trailer for Apex Legends: Revelry to learn about the new Team Deathmatch, Remastered Legend Classes, the Nemesis assault rifle, and more. Apex Legends: Revelry will be available on February 14, 2023.
IGN
DRIFTCE - Official Announcement Trailer
DRIFTCE is a new drifting simulation video game with gameplay elements from "Car Mechanic Simulator" where players will tune the cars in their garage and then compete in drifting challenges on licensed drift circuits. Replace the engine, suspension, and exhaust parts yourself to achieve the right performance for your driving style. Create a one of a kind car with visual tuning - change body kits, paint color, and decals. DriftCE is launching in Spring 2023 for Xbox and PlayStation Consoles.
IGN
Prison City - Official Teaser Trailer
Here's your look at Prison City, an upcoming sidescrolling dystopian action-platformer game inspired by NES action titles. Prison City is coming to PC in 2023. A demo is available now on Steam. In Prison City, play as former cop Hal Bruzer, accept the Chief’s plea to raid Prison City’s security...
IGN
A Long Journey To An Uncertain End - Official Announcement Trailer
A Long Journey to an Uncertain End is a queer-inclusive narrative management space opera where you recruit eclectic crew members, explore the known - and unknown - galaxy, make choices to drive your journey, and escape the clutches of your abusive ex. A Long Journey to an Uncertain End is launching on PC and other platforms in 2023 with a demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
IGN
Route 66 Simulator - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Route 66 Simulator. A demo for the game is available now on Steam. Have you ever dreamed about leaving everything behind and setting out on a great road trip across the United States? Get a budget, build your car, and make your dream come true in Route 66 Simulator. Try to survive on the most famous road in the world.
IGN
Crimson Dawn - Official Early Access Trailer
Crimson Dawn is a dark fantasy rogue-lite that pits an auto-attacking protagonist against increasingly difficult waves of enemies that continuously change across various maps. Unlock new characters and weapons and watch the loot rack up in this satisfying Vampire Survivors-like. Crimson Dawn launches in Q1 2023 on PC with a Nintendo Switch and Mobile release later this year.
IGN
Nebulous: Fleet Command - Official The Protectorate Update Trailer
Check out the latest Nebulous: Fleet Command trailer for a look at what's to come in the tactical space game's upcoming 'The Protectorate Update', arriving on February 27, 2023. Take command of a fleet of space warships as you carefully plan missions ahead of engaging in real-time battles. Developed by...
IGN
WoW Class Tuning Details: Feb 7 Patch
With scheduled weekly maintenance within World of Warcraft on February 7th, 2023, a number of class tuning adjustments are being implemented to the game, based on their specializations performance in endgame content. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the class tweaks coming as part of the February...
IGN
FAST X - Official Fast & Furious Legacy Trailer
Take a look back at Fast & Furious ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more. A trailer for Fast X will be released on February 10, 2023.
IGN
Oxygen - Official Trailer
Take a look at Oxygen, a survival city builder coming to PC in 2023. A demo is available now as part of Steam Next Fest. In Oxygen, build your city around the Oxygen Center and ensure your people's survival in a post-apocalyptic future, threatened by crack explosions, deadly winds, droughts, and frosts. Lead your people and more importantly keep the Oxygen Center running.
IGN
Mutants - Avoalet
Mutants are boss fights Frey will run into while she explores Forspoken's various regions. Each fight will see the protagonist go up against a powerful monster, with the player having to exploit their weaknesses to succeed. The guide below will run you through fighting every mutant in Avoalet, with entries...
IGN
Aussie Deals: Save Serious Galactic Credits on Jedi Survivor and Skywalker Saga, Reduced Resi 4 and More!
It's a fine day to save on sabering. As you probably already know, LEGO Skywalker Saga is the business, but did you also catch the 9 mins we showed of Jedi Survivor? In the race for GOTY 2023 it's looking like a contender strong enough to pull the ears off a gundark. The Resident Evil 4 remake is no slouch either. I have discounts here to ensure you aren't left with not enuff cash, stranger.
IGN
Dark and Darker Stats
Dark and Darker characters have 5 stats: Strength, Agility, Will, Knowledge, and Resourcefulness. Each Dark and Darker class has a different default stat spread, but you can increase your stats using equipment that you loot from the dungeon. Here's what each stat does in Dark and Darker - please note that as the game is still in playtesting, the implementation of stats is not yet complete and so stats may not function as intended.
IGN
Dark and Darker Solo Player Guide
Playing Dark and Darker solo can be quite intimidating, as you’ll be up against duos and teams of three players. However, with the right preparation and strategy, playing as a lone warrior can still be rewarding -and a lot of fun. Here’s a Dark and Darker solo player guide to help you get started.
IGN
All Arithmancy Puzzle Door Locations and Solutions
Need help solving those mysterious puzzle doors that are surrounded by beast symbols in Hogwarts Castle? This puzzle door guide will provide all the locations and solutions that you'll need to unlock the Arithmancy Doors in Hogwarts Legacy. With a total of 11 Arithmancy Doors to discover and unlock, we've...
IGN
Sony's Old Mascot Lives With Xbox Now
After Microsoft’s shopping spree of studio acquisitions over the last few years, there’s a long list of video game licenses that are now technically first-party Xbox properties – but possibly the weirdest is that PlayStation’s biggest competitor is now the home of its original mascot, Crash Bandicoot.
IGN
How to Block
Dark and Darker has a blocking mechanic that's available to use when you're using a shield. By right-clicking, you raise your shield and enter a defensive stance. But that's not all you should know about the mechanic as there are essential intricacies behind it. While getting out of the way...
Comments / 0