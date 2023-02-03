Dark and Darker characters have 5 stats: Strength, Agility, Will, Knowledge, and Resourcefulness. Each Dark and Darker class has a different default stat spread, but you can increase your stats using equipment that you loot from the dungeon. Here's what each stat does in Dark and Darker - please note that as the game is still in playtesting, the implementation of stats is not yet complete and so stats may not function as intended.

2 DAYS AGO