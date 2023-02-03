Read full article on original website
IGN
Nintendo Direct to Take Place Tomorrow
It's that time of year again folks. We've got a Nintendo Direct on the way, taking place tomorrow, February 8. Confirmed in a tweet from Nintendo of America (below), the Direct will take place at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern / 10pm UK (so 8am on February 9 AEST) and can be viewed on Nintendo's website and its YouTube channels.
IGN
How to Unlock Eye Chests
Eye Chests are non-standard chests you'll encounter many times in Hogwarts Legacy. While opening them early in the game seems impossible, they're pretty simple once you've acquired a particular basic yet helpful spell. This page contains information on how to unlock Eye Chests and what mission you need to complete to start opening them.
IGN
Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Be a GOTY Contender? - Beyond 787
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been delayed 6 weeks to April 28th, 2023! Though that means more waiting for us, we're hoping it means the game will get more love and polish with that extra time. On this episode of Podcast Beyond, we talk about improvements we'd love to see in Jedi: Survivor that would possibly turn it into a solid GOTY contender. We also dive into new PS5 updates, more DualSense Edge talk, and what happens when games-as-a-service shut down. Back 4 Blood and Knockout City were so fun! IT's sad to see them go, but what's next for GAAS? Join Max Scoville, Jada Giffin, Josh Du, and returning guest and former host Mark Medina on BEYOND!
IGN
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wins the First Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games Category
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok and its composer Stephanie Economou have won the first Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media. This first award for the video game music category comes at the 65th Grammys, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok and...
IGN
Alohamora Guide: How to Open Locks
If you've been exploring the many points of interest in Hogwarts Legacy, you've probably encountered locks on doors highlighted in blue by Revelio. These locked doors can lead to valuable equipment, collectibles, and secret passageways you might not be able to find elsewhere. Luckily, there is a specific charm you can learn to help you pick these locks and open up previously inaccessible places in the game.
IGN
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Sales Have Yet to Outpace Shadowlands
For the first time since 2012, the new World of Warcraft expansion has not performed as well commercially as its predecessor. In Activision Blizzard's Q4 2022 financial results, the company said "early Dragonflight sales have not reached the level of the prior expansion". The new World of Warcraft expansion failing...
IGN
How to Play Against Friends in Marvel Snap
Battle Mode is a new game mode within Marvel Snap that allows you to compete against your friends, inviting them to private battles where cubes don't count towards your progression, they count towards your health. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of how Battle Mode works within Marvel Snap,...
IGN
How to Block
Dark and Darker has a blocking mechanic that's available to use when you're using a shield. By right-clicking, you raise your shield and enter a defensive stance. But that's not all you should know about the mechanic as there are essential intricacies behind it. While getting out of the way...
IGN
Dark and Darker Patch Notes Feb 7: Alpha Playtest Hotfix 1
The Dark and Darker Alpha Playtest 4 released as part of Steam Next Fest on February 6, and the developers have subsequently released a follow-up Dark and Darker hotfix patch on February 7, 2023. This patch addresses several bugs, and also rebalances the Goblins in the new solo dungeon, the Goblin Caves. Read on for the full Dark and Darker Patch Notes from the February 7 update.
IGN
The Analyst
The Analyst is a character you will visit at the end of each chapter. He will ask you a series of questions about your fears and such. He claims he is trying to help you. Based on the number of decisions you make with him, his office changes with each chapter.
IGN
How to Zip to Anchor Points
To explore Athia's points of interest, you'll need to master Frey's magical parkour abilities. In fact, you won't be able to traverse most of the Forspoken's map until you obtain Tanta Sila's magic and unlock the Zip spell. This page explains everything you need to know about the Zip spell and how to use it on anchor points.
IGN
How to Cast Spells
Want to try your hand at magic? The Dark and Darker Wizard and Cleric classes can use magical spells to damage opponents and help teammates. However, the spell tiers, spell memory, and cost limit mechanics are difficult to understand. Here’s how to cast spells in Dark and Darker. How...
IGN
Things to Do First in Hogwarts Legacy
With the world of magic at your fingertips, it can be difficult to resist the urge to explore everything Hogwarts Legacy offers early on in the game. To make your transition as a new Hogwarts student easier, we've compiled a list of essential things to do before you go around exploring.
IGN
While We Wait Here, a Psychological-Horror Restaurant Management Game, Announced for PC
While We Wait Here, from developer Bad Vices Games, has been announced for a 2024 release on Steam next year. So what is it? Well...it's definitely a description you haven't heard before. In short, it's a restaurant-management sim set during the apocalypse. Check out the announcement trailer above and the first screenshots below, and here's how the developers describe it:
IGN
Dark and Darker Stats
Dark and Darker characters have 5 stats: Strength, Agility, Will, Knowledge, and Resourcefulness. Each Dark and Darker class has a different default stat spread, but you can increase your stats using equipment that you loot from the dungeon. Here's what each stat does in Dark and Darker - please note that as the game is still in playtesting, the implementation of stats is not yet complete and so stats may not function as intended.
IGN
Aussie Deals: Save Serious Galactic Credits on Jedi Survivor and Skywalker Saga, Reduced Resi 4 and More!
It's a fine day to save on sabering. As you probably already know, LEGO Skywalker Saga is the business, but did you also catch the 9 mins we showed of Jedi Survivor? In the race for GOTY 2023 it's looking like a contender strong enough to pull the ears off a gundark. The Resident Evil 4 remake is no slouch either. I have discounts here to ensure you aren't left with not enuff cash, stranger.
IGN
How to Level Up Quickly
If you want to raise your Dark and Darker level, here’s how to gain experience. There are several ways to level up, and luckily for us, some of them are much less frightening than using a red portal. From looting to fighting, here’s what you need to know.
IGN
Marvel Snap Into The Quantum Realm Season Guide
A new Marvel Snap season is here in the form of Into The Quantum Realm, bringing another Season Pass, more locations, a few new Ant-Man-related cards, and more! M.O.D.O.K. is front-and-center here – much like Zabu was in Savage Land – gliding into the new season alongside variants and avatar icons for Ant-Man and Wasp.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Surpasses Cyberpunk 2077's Twitch Record on Day 1 of Early Access
Hogwarts Legacy is going to fully release on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The players that pre-ordered the deluxe edition of the title can now have early access of the game, which allows them to play the title 72 hours before release. In order...
IGN
Persona 3 Portable Walkthrough
This walkthrough covers all of Persona 3 Portable with day-by-day breakdowns of how to spend your time throughout the story, the best methods for conquering Tartarus each month, and tips on defeating the Dark Hour's several bosses. It includes information on the activities and Social Links available each day with recommendations on the best choices for those looking to do a 100% run. We will also account for the differences between the male and female routes where it matters.
