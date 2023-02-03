Read full article on original website
WOUB
Health officials relieved no “triple-demic”, but note COVID, flu and RSV aren’t over in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — There’s good news and bad news about three respiratory viruses that looked like they might cause a “triple-demic” this winter. Health officials were worried about COVID, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the winter months. But Ohio Department of...
Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul
Ohio senators are trying once more to overhaul the state’s medical marijuana system. That effort stalled out last session after passing the Senate. Meanwhile, the bid to place adult, recreational use on the ballot has only gained steam in the interim. Tuesday, the Ohio Senate’s general government committee heard proponent testimony. Speakers raised numerous concerns […] The post Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wyso.org
DeWine says release of hazardous materials in railroad derailment 'a direct threat to lives'
Residents remain evacuated from their homes a day after a controlled burn of hazardous materials following a train derailment in East Palestine. Gov. Mike DeWine described the situation as "a direct threat to lives" and said he is concerned about the possibility of something like this happening again in the future.
State’s Hunters Killed More Than 200,000 Deer This Season
Ohio hunters took more deer this season than they have in a decade. According to reports, this season, hunters in the state took over 200,000 deer. Ohio’s hunting season for white-tailed deer came to a close this past Sunday, with hunters taking 210,977 deer taken during archery, gun, muzzleloader, and youth hunting season. The season began on Sept. 10 of last year.
‘I’d strong encourage you to get one;’ ODH says too many people skipping the new booster
Severe illnesses caused by Covid-19 are down but too many people are skipping the new booster, according to ODH Director Doctor Bruce Vanderhoff.
Bill would allow teens in Ohio to work longer hours
A bill introduced to the Ohio Senate would extend the hours teenagers can work, as long as their parent gives permission.
Modern slavery: Looking into labor trafficking in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Labor trafficking, which also been known as modern slavery, is not everywhere; but it is in the U.S., in Ohio and it could be in your area. WTOL 11 got the chance to tell you about sex trafficking as part of our Human Trafficking series. Now, we're exploring labor trafficking and where it could be happening.
NE Ohio Train Derailment: Local reaction from people following train derailment
Emergency crews increased evacuation warnings Monday because of the 50-car fiery train derailment in northeastern Ohio Friday night.
electrek.co
An Ohio company just landed the largest state EV bus contract ever
Endera, which manufactures mid-sized commercial EVs, just scored the largest state EV bus contract in the United States to date. Endera was awarded the contract through its distribution partner, Coachwest, for up to 1,000 electric buses by Basin Transit Authority (MBTA) in San Bernardino County, California, on behalf of the California Association for Coordinated Transportation (CALACT).
Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
13abc.com
Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senate Bill 26 would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence and witnesses to court to argue their case. The state’s limits for operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana would still be in place, but the bill’s sponsor, Senator Nathan Manning, says it would make things fairer for people who aren’t high while driving.
Largest public corruption trial in Ohio history is delayed again due to COVID
Jurors heard secret recordings on Monday as prosecutors continue to mount their case in a statehouse pay-to-play trial in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati.
beckersasc.com
Ohio physician to pay $2.2M for role in drug kickback scheme
Hudson, Ohio-based physician Deepak Raheja, MD, was sentenced to prison and must pay $2.2 million after pleading guilty to his role in a pharmaceutical kickback scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Feb. 3. Between February 2011 and July 2016, Dr. Raheja and his co-conspirators increased prescriptions for Nuedexta, a drug...
wyso.org
Southwest Ohio is trying to take off in the flying car business
The state of Ohio and the Dayton Development Coalition are continuing talks to lure flying car manufacturers and suppliers to Southwest Ohio. They hope to make the state a leader in what's being called the third revolution of flight. The National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence is nearly fully...
Ohio train derailment: Controlled chemical release planned amid explosion risk
Authorities plan to conduct a controlled release of toxic chemicals on Monday afternoon, three days after several train cars carrying hazardous materials derailed in northeastern Ohio.
WTRF
Belmont County fire death details are not being revealed
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Officials are still releasing no information about the fatal explosion and fire in St. Clairsville on Saturday. The call came in at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday reporting a fire and explosion at 101 Woodrow Avenue. Unofficial sources have told 7News the victim was a woman in...
Ohio Senators introduce a bill to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for third-party reports
COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio Senator Schuring and Senator Lang have introduced a new bill, the S. B. No. 8, which aims to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. The bill was introduced during the 135th General Assembly Regular Session and, if passed, would be enacted as section 4517.262 of the Revised Code.
NE Ohio Train Derailment: Local hazmat coordinator says rail is ‘safe way’ to transport hazmat
You don’t have to leave Miamisburg to find the last major hazmat emergency like what’s going on in East Palestine.
What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it?
For the 2022-2023 school year, some schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits when COVID-19 disrupts normal classes.
Miami Valley sees spike in coyote sightings
James DeLong from Enon said he's never seen a coyote on his property, but he's heard them. He said he never felt worried about his dog, Jack.
