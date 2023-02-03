ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Here's what Hoosiers in Congress had to say about Chinese spy balloon spotted over the US

By Jenny Porter Tilley, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B90ZX_0kbbvlEr00

Late Thursday, the Defense Department said Pentagon officials were considering shooting down a Chinese spy balloon seen drifting over the northern United States. They opted not to, an official said, out of concern for injury and destruction of property.

Read the full story from USA TODAY: Chinese spy balloon spotted in American skies, Pentagon says; US weighed shooting it down

As U.S. officials continue to track the path of the balloon, here's what Indiana members of Congress and other political leaders from the Hoosier State had to say about the situation.

Sen. Todd Young

Rep. Jim Banks

Indiana politics: Victoria Spartz won't seek office after term ends

Rep. Rudy Yakym

Rep. James Baird

Former Indiana Governor and Vice President Mike Pence

USA TODAY reporter Tom Vanden Brook contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Here's what Hoosiers in Congress had to say about Chinese spy balloon spotted over the US

Comments / 99

ob1wagonobi
4d ago

It’s over. We had a good run, but it’s over. United States of America only exists by name now. We are being invaded from the south and North and the Biden administration sits back rakes in the money and twittles their fingers. But that’s what the voters wanted…so…oh well.

Reply(4)
55
Mark A-z
4d ago

The quite part they're not telling us is the fear they have of what may be inside this huge balloon. Freaking Biden regime failing to protect the American people yet again. SMDH

Reply
41
David Mullins
4d ago

Just another failure of leadership by the Biden administration. If we did that to China they would have shot it down. Makes you wonder what China Joe is thinking?

Reply(2)
26
Related
TheDailyBeast

GOP Rep Warns That Chinese Balloon May Have ‘Bioweapons’ From ‘Wuhan’

House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) casually suggested to Fox News on Friday that the suspected Chinese spy balloon floating over the United States could contain “bioweapons” from “Wuhan,” invoking the “lab leak theory” that’s been embraced by Republicans.After a Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted over the northern U.S. this week, Republicans have lashed out at President Joe Biden over his perceived “weakness” in his administration’s policy towards China. Calling for the president to “shoot down” the craft, some in the GOP called the president “Beijing Biden” while claiming this is further proof that “Communist China” doesn’t “fear or respect”...
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Beast

China Spent the Weekend Mocking America Over Its Spy Balloon

As the Chinese spy balloon that soared across American skies was shot down on Saturday and lawmakers argued over who was to blame, Beijing was basking in the bedlam. Revelations about the balloon—which China dubbed an “airship”—and its numerous counterparts floating across the world trended across social media both inside and out of China across the weekend and while Republicans and Democrats argued, Beijing had other things in mind: memes and mockery.
MONTANA STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy