Henrico Police Asking for Public's Help Investigating Murder

Henrico County, Va. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - Henrico Police encouraging people who live in an apartment complex near Chamberlayne and I-95 to check their doorbell camera footage that will help police solve a murder that happened Thursday night.

Henrico Police spokeswoman Karina Bolster says around 10:30 Thursday night, a shooting happened on Kirkstone Circle. Police officers arrived on the scene and life-saving measures were performed on a man who was injured inside an apartment. 34 year old Kevin Thomas died after being transported to the hospital.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with doorbell cameras or surveillance footage in the area to contact police. Anybody with information is asked to call Detective Henry at (804) 501-4829 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or use the P3 tips app.